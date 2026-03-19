What Happened

On the evening of March 11, 2026, Matthew Schutz drove to Full Gospel Church at 2700 Ohio Street in Michigan City, Indiana, walked inside, and sat down with the congregation. He had five homemade explosive devices on his body and a plan to kill a specific man he knew attended that church. Nobody inside knew he was there.

A woman with an active protective order against Schutz called dispatch at 5:56 p.m. and told them exactly what was happening. Schutz was on his way to the church armed with explosives and a firearm to kill a man inside. She knew his truck, she knew his target, and she had photographs from inside his home showing where the devices had been built. Officers responded immediately, arrived at the church, and found Schutz seated with parishioners. When they moved toward him, he tried to get out of the building. Officers took him into custody before he reached the door. Five explosive devices were recovered from his person. No firearm was found at the scene.

The search warrant for his home confirmed this was not impulsive. Investigators found additional devices, manufacturing materials, and a powder that field-tested positive for flash powder. During the investigation, police also learned Schutz had a second target, a person and their family at a separate Michigan City address. The church was the first stop on a larger plan. Schutz now faces Attempted Murder, Possession of a Destructive Device or Explosive, Stalking, and Resisting Law Enforcement. The FBI and ATF are both involved and the investigation remains active.

What Churches Can Learn

Nobody Was Watching the Door

Schutz walked in unchallenged on a Wednesday evening. There was no security presence at the entrance, no one whose job was to observe who was coming in and whether anything seemed off. A team member at the door making contact with a new face, asking a name, determining whether they were connected to anyone in the building, can change an outcome. In this case a phone call from outside the building saved the congregation. That person will not always exist. Your team has to function as the primary detection layer because on most nights they are.

Every entrance that does not have a person monitoring it needs to be locked. Side doors, fellowship hall entrances, rear exits that become entry points during busy services all represent unmonitored access. Mid-week services carry the same risk as Sunday morning and should be treated that way.

The Parking Lot Is a Security Layer

Schutz had to park and walk to the building. That is a window where a trained observer outside could have identified him before he reached the door. Given the cluster of vehicle assault attacks we covered recently in Michigan, two of three worship site attacks there in nine months involved vehicle ramming, a man carrying explosives with a multi-target plan could have used his truck as a weapon before ever getting out of it. A team member in the parking lot is not watching for fender-benders. They are your earliest point of detection.

When Police Arrive, Your Job Changes

Your role shifts the moment law enforcement is on scene. You do not assist with the arrest. You move people. Get the congregation away from the threat area and toward exits, calmly and quickly, in case the situation escalates. Schutz was carrying five explosive devices. Any one of them detonating during a struggle with officers would have changed everything. Keep your people moving away from the action and give law enforcement room to work unless they ask you directly for help.

Know Your Bomb Protocol

Most church security teams do not have one. If a device is found anywhere on your property, do not touch it, do not move it, and do not use radios or cell phones near it as radio frequency transmissions can trigger certain detonators. Clear the area, evacuate using routes that move people away from the device, and call 911. If police are already on scene, communicate the device location immediately and follow their direction. Getting people out and giving trained personnel room to work is your entire job at that point.

Biblical Analysis

The root problem in this incident is not just violence. It is what happens when hatred is left to develop without check, quietly, behind closed doors, until it becomes something a man loads into a bag and carries into a church. Scripture addresses this directly.

Schutz did not arrive at Full Gospel Church in a moment of rage. He built toward it over time, manufactured the means to carry it out, and drove there with a plan. God warned Cain that sin was crouching, waiting, growing in the space he was giving it. Cain did not listen. The nature of that progression has not changed. What has changed is the scale of destruction one person can carry through a door.

Proverbs 27:12 gives the security application directly:

“The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”

A congregation that builds no systems for detection, monitors no entrances, posts no one in the parking lot, and develops no bomb protocol is not unlucky when something goes wrong. The prudent church builds the systems before there is a reason to need them. Wednesday nights included.

If this gave your team something to work with, leave a comment below and share it with your pastor or security team leader.

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