Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Guy Miner's avatar
Guy Miner
3h

That could have ended far worse. Thanks for posting.

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Glenn R Genova's avatar
Glenn R Genova
1h

This is highly orchestrated. I don’t care what the authorities or media say. Highly orchestrated.

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