Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Rapturee's avatar
Rapturee
8h

Thank you keith for all you do. I came across a woman who knows a tremendous amount of info about islam, their roots and their plan for America(the world). Her name is Brigette Gabriel and she has many eye-opening videos about it.

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Adrian Garcia's avatar
Adrian Garcia
3h

Hello Sir, I have a question that I thought you may be able to help me with, how would I go about finding out if some of our guest speakers are high risk etc. I am a lead for security at my church and wanted to start making sure our Pastors are properly protected, we are short staffed most the time, so I would be stepping in as well. Thank you sir and I appreciate all you do, it really helps.

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