INTELLIGENCE

Iran Shifts to “Gig Economy” Terrorism Model Targeting Western Soft Targets

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force is restructuring its external attack network away from identifiable proxy forces and toward a deniable, decentralized model that recruits strangers online and compensates them like contract labor. Analysts describe this as a post-ceasefire adaptation designed to maintain pressure on Western targets while reducing Iran’s direct fingerprints. Operatives are recruited through encrypted platforms with no prior terrorism associations required, making traditional pre-attack indicators harder to detect. The model has already produced documented plots against American and European targets, and threat researchers note that accessible, lightly secured soft targets fit the profile these networks seek. Source

🛡 My thoughts: Churches across the U.S. should consider this a direct threat vector, not a distant geopolitical concern. ISIS has been using this model with success in Sweeden. I saw this pop up in London and figured it was a matter of time before it hit here in the U.S. This is an easy way for them to come after synagogues or pro Israel churches.

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ISIS-Inspired Attack Plot Targeted Public Parade with Explosive Drones

On April 3, 2026, Marvin Jalo, who was 17 years old at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty in Phoenix, Arizona to planning an ISIS-inspired attack on the 2024 Phoenix Pride parade. Jalo successfully manufactured TATP explosives in his mother’s kitchen, researched C-4 deployment, and developed plans to weaponize remote-controlled drones to deliver explosive payloads over a crowd. Federal investigators tracked his radicalization through online ISIS propaganda networks. The case is one of several recent prosecutions involving teenage suspects who demonstrated significant technical capability in attack planning after self-radicalizing through online channels, with similar cases prosecuted in Poland, India, and Australia during the same reporting period.

My thoughts: 🛡️ I’ve been warning that drones are going to be used in future attacks. This shows that lone wolf actors are looking at the viability and, in this case, are actively trying to use them to deliver explosive payloads.

HAYI Bombs Pro-Israel Christian Center in Netherlands

Wednesday, April 3, 2026 — A pro-Iran online militant group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin Islamia (HAYI) claimed responsibility for an explosive attack against a pro-Israel Christian center in Nijkerk, Netherlands. The group specifically named two Netherlands-based organizations, Christians for Israel and the Israel Products Center, stating that both promoted Christian Zionism and supported Israel economically. No one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries. HAYI followed the attack with a public warning that people should avoid U.S. and Jewish interests. French investigators have also linked HAYI to a March 28 attempted bombing at a Bank of America branch in Paris, and are coordinating with Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands on a series of HAYI-linked attacks across Europe.

My thoughts: 🛡️ Yes, this happened overseas. However, don’t think for a minute that this can’t happen here. We have just been lucky.

JCAT: Arson as a Terrorist Tactic — What Church Security Teams Should Know

The Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team (JCAT) issued an advisory this week noting that foreign terrorist organizations, lone offenders, and other like-minded actors have increasingly leveraged arson as a low-cost, easily executed attack method. JCAT specifically noted that FTO media continues to encourage supporters to conduct arson attacks, including exploiting active homeland disasters, and that terrorist arson is deliberately difficult to distinguish from criminal arson at both the response and investigation stage. Observable pre-attack indicators include target reconnaissance, internet research on incendiary device construction, selection of targets designed to maximize fire spread, use of multiple simultaneous fires to amplify chaos, and in some cases impersonation of public safety personnel to gain access or delay response. JCAT also noted that arson can be used as one component of a larger, coordinated attack rather than a standalone event.

My thoughts: 🛡️ The federal government is still on top of things, albeit a few weeks late. We warned you about this several weeks ago. Again, this went out to other government agencies and not to churches that need the info.

Feel angry, like I do, when the government doesn’t warn churches when they should? This is the shirt for you!

VIOLENT CRIME

Armed Man With .22 Revolver and 100 Rounds Stopped by Security at Houston Church — Houston, Texas

On March 15, Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi, 23, entered Eden Church’s Sunday service at POST Houston in downtown carrying a .22-caliber revolver loaded with six rounds and a backpack containing more than 100 additional rounds. A security team member recognized Mbwavi from an incident roughly two months earlier in which he had been removed for handing out concerning flyers, and began watching him at the direction of the church’s pastor. The guard saw Mbwavi following a pastor into the bathroom multiple times, then noticed him gripping the pistol in his pocket and tackled him as he reached for it. Mbwavi was also holding his cellphone open to a notes application with information about killing the pastor, and allegedly shouted while being restrained that he intended to kill the pastor and was a prophet called “Warlock.” He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on bond exceeding $250,000 with a court date of May 5.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Great job by the security team! I feel that we are stopping more active shooters than one’s that actually occur. A solid win with many lives save. I will try to do a more in depth debrief later this week.

Man Shot and Killed Outside Queens Church Following Funeral — Jamaica, New York

On April 10, a 49-year-old man identified as Richard Carter of Valley Stream was shot multiple times and killed just outside The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in Jamaica, Queens, shortly after attending a funeral service there. Police believe the shooting was targeted, occurring around 2 p.m. at Merrick Boulevard and Sayres Avenue as mourners were exiting the church. A limousine driver transporting the deceased’s family witnessed the shooting and told reporters that bystanders identified Carter as a friend of the person being buried. The suspect, described as a male in a colorful jacket, fled on a Citi Bike and has not been apprehended. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

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🛡️ My thoughts: It’s almost one of these a week. I’ll keep repeating it. You don’t need security at every funeral, but if you are burying a criminal, a gang member or a cartel member, you do need security. People will attend that someone wants dead and they know exactly where they will be to do the killing… your church. Do backgrounds on the person being buried. How did they die? If someone killed them, why? Are they a gang member? Are other criminals attending? I know it’s a shocker, but criminals attend funerals of other criminals and criminals bring crime with them wherever they go.

Pastor Shot During Armed Carjacking, Returns to Pulpit on Easter — Baltimore, Maryland

Pastor Rashad Singletary of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in the Turner Station community of Dundalk was shot during an armed carjacking earlier in the week. Despite his injuries, Singletary led his Easter Sunday service, walking slowly down the center aisle of the church. He has been involved in violence prevention programs in Baltimore for years. The carjacking and shooting are under investigation by Baltimore police. No suspect has been publicly identified.

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Pastor Shot Dead in Home, Husband Charged With Murder — Charlotte, North Carolina

Tammy McCollum, a pastor in the Charlotte area, was shot and killed inside her home on Monday, April 6. Her husband has been charged with her murder. The couple’s daughter told local media she was confused and heartbroken, saying her parents had no known history of conflict. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the home and made the arrest. The case is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this is unfortunate. We should remember that a significant number of church active shooter events occur because of domestic violence. Many times we're able to see the friction before something occurs.

Shootout Involving Pastor Outside Cleveland Church Captured on Police Dashcam — Cleveland, Ohio

This shooting happened last December, but info is just coming out this week on the incident. Cleveland police dash and body camera footage shows officers responding to a shooting outside a church, with a pastor reportedly shooting a man during the incident. The footage was released to FOX 8’s investigative team. Details on the circumstances leading to the shooting and whether criminal charges were filed have not been fully disclosed in available reporting. The video shows officers sorting through a chaotic scene at the church. The incident is under investigation.

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🛡️ My thoughts: I’m glad the pastor was practicing his ABC’s. Two people were indicted and the shooting by the pastor was deemed self defense. I think now is a good time to remind you that you need self defense coverage. See below for a great plan at a great price for church security team members.

Woman Strikes Staff Member and Off-Duty Deputy With Vehicle in Church Parking Lot — Longwood, Florida

On Easter Sunday, Jill Sinay was arrested after allegedly striking a parking staff member and an off-duty deputy with her vehicle in the parking lot of Northland Church in Longwood, Florida. The off-duty deputy was working traffic control when he witnessed Sinay hit the parking staff member and then refused his order to stop, accelerating into him and striking him in the knee before fleeing. Law enforcement pursued Sinay with lights and sirens before she stopped at a nearby intersection. During the arrest, Sinay allegedly kicked and scratched deputies. She faces charges including aggravated battery and fleeing law enforcement.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Most of our problems occur in the parking lot. I also keep reminding you that vehicle rammings are up significantly. You need to evaluate pedestrian and congregant safety and start installing safe pathways and bollards where appropriate. Staff should always maintain situational awareness.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Florida Pastor and Former Deputy Charged With Molesting Four Children — New Port Richey, Florida

Angelo Musicaro, 56, pastor of Worship-Life Church in New Port Richey, was arrested on seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation involving four victims. Musicaro previously served as a deputy and school resource officer for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators allege the abuse occurred over a span of approximately five years. He was initially held without bond before a subsequent hearing addressed bail. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

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🛡️ My thoughts Statistically, your pastor is more likely to molest a child than for you to have an active shooter at your church. How many hours of training does your safety ministry have on fighting grooming in the church? We need to train our Watchmen on how to spot grooming and enforcing policy when it comes to children in the church.

South Carolina Pastor and Wife Arrested After Foster Child Reports Sexual Abuse — Richland County, South Carolina

A Richland County pastor and his wife, who operates a daycare, were arrested after a foster child in their care accused the pastor of repeated sexual abuse. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests. The wife faces charges connected to the case as well. The child was placed in protective custody. The investigation is ongoing.

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San Antonio Minister Charged With Sexually Abusing Girls in His Family — San Antonio, Texas

Pastor Ryan Peña of Church of Acts in San Antonio was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child after multiple women came forward against him. A relative told San Antonio police that Peña began sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old. At least two other women have made similar accusations. San Antonio police say the victims were groomed over a period of years. Peña was arrested on April 7.

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U.S. Virgin Islands Pastor Faces Local and Federal Charges for Sexual Assault of Minor — St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Lawrence Turnbull, 65, a pastor and youth leader on St. Thomas, was charged in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a minor under his care. The case involves both local charges filed earlier and new federal charges announced by U.S. Attorney Adam Sleeper. Turnbull was first arrested in February of last year. The federal charges indicate the alleged abuse involved interstate or federal jurisdiction elements. The case is being prosecuted concurrently at the local and federal level.

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Madison Priest Faces Child Porn Charges After Undercover Sting Arrest — Madison, Wisconsin, Friday, March 27

Father Andrew Showers, 37, a Catholic priest from the Madison Diocese, was originally arrested in August 2025 in Clintonville, Wisconsin after traveling to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover officer with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. He was charged at that time with attempted sexual assault of a child, attempted child enticement, and attempted use of a computer for a sex crime. In March 2026, the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office added two counts of child pornography possession based on digital evidence recovered from devices seized at the time of his arrest. Showers had pleaded not guilty to the original charges and was removed from active ministry following his arrest. Since his ordination in 2017, Showers served at multiple parishes across Wisconsin including congregations in Berlin, Green Lake, Madison, Waunakee, Clinton, and Wisconsin Dells.Source

Palm Beach County Teen Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of 12-Year-Old in Church Bathroom — Palm Beach County, Florida

An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with sexual battery after allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a church bathroom. The incident was reported to Palm Beach County authorities, who made the arrest. The suspect is not identified as a pastor or church staff member. The congregation involved has not been publicly named in available reporting. The case is under investigation.

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🛡️ My thoughts There will be several of these this year…. where a suspect sexually assaults a child in the church bathroom. You should be monitoring the bathroom entrances and watch for unattended children entering. If they do, check on them and their welfare. This is actually a thing occurring with some frequency.

ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Two Men Charged With Burning Down Caldwell Parish’s Only Catholic Church — Columbia, Louisiana

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana charged Anthony Dillon Jr., 19, and James Dale Smith IV, 21, both of Columbia, with arson after they allegedly destroyed the only Catholic church in Caldwell Parish. The fire occurred ahead of Holy Week, according to federal prosecutors. Both men also face a burglary charge in connection with the incident. The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal conducted the investigation. Federal arson charges carry significant prison exposure.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm, a fire alarm and a 4k video system.

INTERNATIONAL

Gunmen Attack Two Churches During Easter Services in Kaduna, Nigeria — Ariko Village, Kaduna State, Nigeria

Armed bandits attacked a First ECWA Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church in Ariko village, Kaduna State, during Easter Sunday morning services on April 5. Gunmen killed at least six worshippers and abducted dozens of congregants before Nigerian Army troops engaged the attackers and recovered 31 hostages. As of Wednesday, April 8, community leaders disputed the military’s claim that all hostages had been freed, stating that additional victims remained in captivity. The attack follows a January incident in the same region in which more than 170 worshippers were rounded up. Kaduna State has experienced repeated targeted attacks on Christian congregations during major holidays over multiple years.

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Two Pastors Beaten During Holy Week Outreach in Karnataka, India — Karnataka, India

Two pastors were physically attacked while distributing literature during Holy Week in Karnataka, India. The International Christian Concern reported the assault, which occurred as anti-Christian sentiment has been on the rise in several Indian states. The pastors sustained injuries in the attack. No arrests have been publicly reported. The incident is among a series of attacks on Christian workers in southern India in recent months.

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