VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Man Shot Outside Memphis Church After Confrontation

On Friday night in Memphis, Tennessee, a man was shot outside True Love Full Gospel MB Church on North Manassas Street. Police reported that the incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. when a suspect approached the victim and a woman outside the church, asking about someone nicknamed “69.” After a verbal altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim and fired two shots, hitting him in the right leg. The woman was also kicked twice in the face during the incident. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition, and the suspect fled in a black two-door pickup truck.

🛡️ My thoughts: A clear majority of violent crime occurs outside of the church building and after worship hours. Many people fleeing violence will come to the church to seek protection. Please keep this in mind and run this through your security scenarios during training.

Peachtree City Chabad Targeted in Threats; Fairburn Man Arrested on Federal Charges

A man from Fairburn, Georgia, was arrested on August 1, 2025, following a series of violent threats and alarming visits to Jewish institutions, including the Chabad center in Peachtree City. Federal authorities charged the 42-year-old with communicating interstate threats after he posted numerous racist and antisemitic videos on social media, including direct threats to kill Jews and Black individuals. On July 31, he entered the Chabad facility, causing staff to barricade themselves while the rabbi called 911; the incident was filmed and shared online. He had previously trespassed at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and The Temple synagogue, expressing extremist views and demanding to speak with Jewish leaders. The FBI, already monitoring his online threats, arrested him after a standoff, during which a firearm was recovered. Increased security was implemented at approximately 80 Jewish facilities in the Atlanta area in response.

🛡️ My thoughts: This incident shows exactly why preparedness and communication save lives. The CSS volunteer who guided the rabbi step-by-step turned a potential tragedy into a successful lockdown. Every church should take note: build networks, train your people, and have a plan. Your first responders may not always be wearing a badge—they might be sitting in your pews. Make sure they know what to do before the crisis comes to your door.

Pastor Arrested for Alleged Witness Intimidation at Alabama Church

A pastor in Irvington, Alabama, was arrested on August 14, 2025, and charged with three counts of witness intimidation. Authorities report that a former church member felt threatened after voicing concerns about a registered sex offender volunteering around minors at Saint Elmo 7th Day Adventist Church. Following the report, deputies were called to remove the individuals from church property. Some witnesses allege they were publicly removed from church roles after cooperating with law enforcement.

🛡️ My thoughts: I’m shaking my head as I write this. IT IS WRONG TO NOT PROTECT OUR CHILDREN FROM PEDOPHILES. You should read this and understand how wrong all of this is. I shouldn’t need to explain it to you and you should be as upset as I am that this continues.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENTS

Suspicious Individual Seen Loitering Outside Synagogue in Greater Boston

On the morning of Tuesday, August 12, at approximately 7:45 a.m., a white male driving a black Tesla with Massachusetts electric vehicle license plate #54FS was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior outside a synagogue in Greater Boston. The individual approached a staff member asking questions such as “Is this a Jewish temple?” and “Where is the rabbi?” Surveillance footage showed him sitting on the grass, walking around, and then circling the parking lot in his vehicle before leaving. Though no explicit threat or crime was committed, and he has no known history of violence, the individual has made antisemitic postings online. Law enforcement has been notified, and Jewish institutions in the area are urged to review their security footage and report any sightings to police and relevant leadership immediately.

SOURCE: FB-ISAO SAR page

🛡️ My thoughts: This came from the Faith Based Information Sharing & Analysis Organization. They have a slack page for Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR’s). This is the stuff that we should be sharing amongst our neighboring churches. I have no doubt this guy is stalking other synagogues as well. You should ALL have area associations of churches with each church having a dedicated intelligence officer going through this kind of data to protect each other.

SEX CRIMES

Teen Arrested for Inappropriate Conduct Involving Minor at Florida Church

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida, following allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a child under the age of 12 at Christ the King Presbyterian Church. According to police reports, the suspect allegedly led the child into a private area of the church and manipulated her into participating in actions that led to the discovery of concerning images on his phone. The incidents reportedly occurred on two separate Sundays, with the child expressing discomfort and attempting to resist. The church is cooperating fully with law enforcement. The suspect now faces multiple felony charges, including possession of illegal images and using a communication device to facilitate a crime. Authorities also noted a prior unreported incident involving the same individual.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is another reminder that evil can hide anywhere—even within the walls of a church. Every congregation needs a robust child safety protocol: background checks, never allowing adults or teens to be alone with children, and immediate reporting of suspicious behavior. If your church leadership isn’t trained in abuse prevention, it’s time to make it a top priority. We are called to protect the innocent—and that means staying vigilant at all times.

Church Bus Driver in Sumter Accused of Sexual Assault on Church Vehicle

A bus driver affiliated with Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter, South Carolina, has been arrested following allegations of two separate sexual assaults that reportedly took place on a church bus. According to the Sumter Police Department, the incidents occurred on July 27 and August 3 in the area of Mathis Street, approximately three miles from the church. The victim identified the driver and reported the assaults to police and church leadership, prompting an investigation. The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is currently being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond as the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: Every church must thoroughly screen and train anyone working around vulnerable populations, especially children and women. Bus routes and transport ministry workers should never be left alone with passengers, and cameras should be installed on all church vehicles. Always listen carefully and act swiftly when someone comes forward with an accusation—this protects the innocent and upholds righteousness in the church.

Alabama Priest Investigated for Alleged Sexual Relationship with Teen Under Financial Arrangement

A priest from Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Homewood, Alabama, is under investigation after a woman alleged he entered into a sexual relationship with her starting at age 17 in exchange for financial support. The woman, now 33, presented the Diocese of Birmingham with documentation including emails, bank transfers totaling over $270,000, and a non-disclosure agreement. She claimed the relationship began while she was working in an adult establishment, and continued over several years, involving hotel stays, gifts, and emotional manipulation. Although Alabama law sets the age of consent at 16, canon law views individuals under 18 as minors, and the case has been forwarded to the Vatican for review. The priest has taken personal leave and is barred from public ministry pending the outcome of the investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: When a spiritual leader preys on the vulnerable, especially under the guise of guidance or support, it's a betrayal of everything the church is supposed to stand for. We must protect our youth—not just from predators outside the church, but from those who wear the collar and abuse their authority. Every church should have systems in place to prevent clergy from having unchecked influence over individuals, especially minors or those in crisis. Pastors and priests must be above reproach, and when they're not, the church must respond with truth, justice, and accountability.

Baltimore Pastor Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Teen Boys

A former youth pastor at Central Christian Church in Baltimore County, Maryland, has been arrested and extradited from Georgia on charges of sexually abusing at least six teenage boys between 2006 and 2010. The suspect, known publicly as “Pastor Tommy,” allegedly used spiritual mentorship to justify inappropriate physical contact, including massages and kissing. One additional victim from Georgia has also come forward. The pastor now faces 24 felony and misdemeanor charges and has pleaded not guilty. Authorities believe more victims may exist and encourage others to come forward. Central Christian Church and the Assemblies of God have since disassociated from him and are cooperating with the investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is perhaps the most wrenching kind of betrayal—a spiritual shepherd abusing his flock. When trust is weaponized, the damage echoes through years of silence and shame. Churches must enforce robust child safeguarding policies: mandatory two-adult presence, ongoing training to recognize grooming, and clear, safe reporting channels. When survivors courageously come forward, they must be met with compassion, transparency, and decisive action—not cover-up or denial.

ARSON/FIRES

Texas Church Destroyed by Fire Set by 7-Year-Old

A 7-year-old boy admitted to starting a fire that destroyed the Church of Christ in Vivian, Texas, located about 100 miles west of Wichita Falls. According to police, the boy found a lighter in the church parking lot and used cardboard to ignite the blaze, but did not provide a motive. Due to his age, he will not face criminal charges. His family has expressed willingness to work with the church on potential repairs.

🛡️ My thoughts: Kids need constant supervision. This is, also, your weekly reminder you need a burglar alarm, fire alarm and a 4k video system. Why haven’t you gotten that yet?

Town and Country Baptist Church Burglarized and Set on Fire in the Same Day

Town and Country Baptist Church in Bakersfield, California, was both burglarized and set on fire early Tuesday morning, in what appears to be a coordinated attack. Around 1 a.m., suspects broke into the sanctuary and stole music equipment, including speakers, after disabling the surveillance cameras. Just a few hours later, between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., the church’s social hall—used for Sunday classes and gatherings—was set ablaze. Authorities confirmed the fire was intentionally started, though it is not yet clear if the same individuals were responsible for both crimes. Church co-owner Erma Kephart, who has been part of the congregation for over five decades, expressed heartbreak but remained defiant, stating the church community plans to rebuild and continue worshipping.

🛡️ My thoughts: This kind of targeted attack is a clear sign that churches must take physical security more seriously. It’s no longer just about locking the doors at night—this is spiritual warfare manifesting in the physical realm. Install layered security, work with local law enforcement, and train your members to respond in times of crisis. We are stewards of God’s house—let’s protect it with the same vigilance we protect our families.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Texas Megachurch Pastor Scammed Out of $18,000 by Fraudsters Impersonating Wells Fargo

A pastor from Grace Fellowship, a megachurch near Houston, Texas, reported being defrauded of more than $18,000 by scammers posing as Wells Fargo employees. The perpetrators contacted the pastor's wife on July 30, claiming to investigate a suspicious transaction, and quickly gained control of their accounts without requiring login credentials. They instructed the couple to transfer funds to an Apple Cash card under the pretense of protecting their money, only to drain the account. The pastor described the experience as deeply violating, including lewd harassment when he attempted to call the scammers back. Although Wells Fargo initially dismissed the claims, it has since reopened its investigation into the incident.

🛡️ My thoughts: Scammers are getting bolder and more sophisticated. If someone contacts you claiming to be from your bank, never respond directly to texts or calls—always hang up and call the official number on the back of your card. Banks will never ask you to transfer funds to a different account or gift card to "protect" your money. Also, be cautious of urgency and fear tactics—they're classic red flags. Train your family members and church staff to recognize these scams. We have to be just as wise as we are gentle—this is part of being a good steward of what God has entrusted to us.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Report Reveals Over 7,000 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 2025, Urges International Action

A report released on August 10, 2025, by the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) reveals that an estimated 7,087 Christians have been murdered across Nigeria in the first 220 days of 2025—averaging more than 30 deaths per day. The report attributes these atrocities to approximately 22 jihadist groups operating throughout the country, with a goal to eliminate Christianity and indigenous religions, particularly in the South-East and South-South regions. Since 2009, the report claims 125,009 Christians have been killed, 19,100 churches destroyed, over 1,100 Christian communities displaced, and more than 600 clerics abducted. Benue State has been especially hard hit, with more than 1,100 killings this year alone. Despite these figures, international response remains limited, and Nigerian clergy and human rights advocates accuse the military and political leadership of complicity. The report urges the U.S. to re-designate Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" for religious persecution and condition foreign aid on demonstrated protection of Christian communities.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is not just persecution—it is genocide. The silence from international powers, including many Christian leaders in the West, is shameful. These are our brothers and sisters in Christ, and their suffering demands more than thoughts and prayers. Speak up, write your representatives, support ministries on the ground, and most of all, be vigilant. The world may ignore their cries, but we must not.

