Christian Warrior Training

Matthew Martin
4h

Thanks! I just shared this with my safety team.

S. Mike Tenney
4h

In Palm Bay, Florida during the morning service at our church, we had a car enter our parking lot and drive around very slowly and passing several open parking spots to park between 2 cars. Our safety team member saw this and went out to check on the car- it had out of state tags and dark tinted windows. 2 women got out and went to the rear of the car and opened the trunk which appeared to have contained some jugs of cleaning supplies or something similar. When they noticed the safety team member approaching they shut it and got back in and backed out of the space. They ended up initially exiting the far end of the parking lot, but backed back into out lot, turned around and drove back to the main entrance where they ran a red light to turn left onto the main road- Emerson. Talked to Palm Bay PD when we got statements written by our members and put videos from our cameras on a thumb drive. Palm Bay was not interested in is providing this to them.

When seconds count, the police are only minutes away.

