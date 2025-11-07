TERROR UPDATE

Seventeen Killed in Suspected Islamist Militia Attacks on Nigerian Christian Villages

On October 31, suspected Islamist militants attacked Christian-majority villages in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, killing 17 people in coordinated assaults on Kwi in Plateau State and Damakasuwa in Kaduna State. The assailants are believed to be extremists from the Fulani ethnic group, which has been linked to ongoing violence against Christian communities. Among the victims were a mother and her two children in Kwi, and Bala Rudeh, a prominent community leader in Damakasuwa known for organizing local youth defenses and opposing the militias. These attacks are the latest in a series of assaults targeting the Irigwe people, a predominantly Christian ethnic group. Local leaders, including retired pastor and Irigwe chief Ronku Aka, have repeatedly warned authorities about the escalating violence.

🛡️ My thoughts: As you well know, ISIS and Al-Qaeda are exterminating Christians in that area. I'm not holding my breath that the United States will come through and save those people. We need to continue praying for them and sending as much aid and help as we can possibly do.

Islamic State Plot Included Plans to Target Christians in the UK

A recent intelligence report from Indago Technologies reveals that the Islamic State’s targeting strategy continues to include Christians among its primary ideological enemies. The most notable case cited was in Manchester, United Kingdom, where a 37-year-old Tunisian-born man was charged with planning coordinated attacks against Jewish schools and synagogues, followed by assaults on Christian locations. Authorities stated that the suspect had referred to Christians as “crusaders” and had stockpiled multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition for the attacks. Investigators found that he had scouted religious sites and developed plans to strike both Jewish and Christian communities to create mass casualties and international attention. This case highlights the ongoing intent of ISIS-inspired actors to target religious gatherings, particularly those connected to Judeo-Christian traditions, as symbolic enemies in their broader propaganda war. While the Manchester plot was disrupted before execution, it underscores a persistent global threat environment in which churches and Christian worship events remain potential targets of extremist violence.

🛡️ My thoughts: we need to continue watching stories like this. We know that they will hit us in the United States at some point soon. By looking at these incidents, we can better prepare for attacks that are to come.

Deadly Attack on Latter-day Saints Church in Michigan Motivated by Anti-Religious Beliefs

A deadly shooting and arson attack at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, was confirmed by the FBI to have been motivated by anti-religious hatred toward the Mormon faith. On September 28, a 40-year-old former Marine drove his truck into the church building and opened fire on congregants, killing four and injuring nine others before being shot and killed by police. The gunman also set the building ablaze using gasoline. Authorities identified the attack as targeted and ideologically driven, linked to the suspect’s longstanding animosity toward the faith after living in Utah. The FBI released this information weeks after the incident, which has prompted increased security measures by the church and drawn both grief and support from the local and broader religious community.

🛡️ My thoughts: the LDS will be hit again. History is a predictor of the future. They've been attacked several times in the past and this will continue. Unfortunately, this is made much worse by decisions made in Salt Lake City. Their leadership is not even giving them a fighting chance.

Islamic Preacher Allegedly Helped Radicalize Teen in Halloween Terror Plot

Federal court filings allege that a Michigan-based Islamic preacher in Dearborn helped radicalize a juvenile who became a co-conspirator in a planned Halloween terrorist attack; according to the FBI, the teen reposted the preacher’s extremist content on social media, consulted the preacher’s father about when to carry out the attack, and participated in planning conversations with others who sought to use AR-style rifles, shotguns, handguns and tactical methods, leading to DOJ charges against two adults in connection with the plot. The FBI complaint says the teen’s online activity and communications tied him to the preacher’s ideological influence and that law enforcement uncovered evidence of coordinated planning; the investigation remains part of a wider counterterrorism probe in Michigan.

🛡️ My thoughts: there is a lot of violence coming out of Michigan lately. Church is there should definitely have an increased alert level due to the proximity of communities that hate them, like Dearborn, and the number of plots that have been disrupted there.

American Missionary Pilot Kidnapped in Niger Amid Rising Terror Threats

Kevin Rideout, a 48-year-old American missionary pilot with Serving in Mission (SIM), was kidnapped from his home in Niamey, Niger, on October 21 by three armed men believed to be linked to Islamic militants. The abduction occurred near the presidential palace in what was considered a secure area. Rideout had lived in Niger for nearly 20 years, working in aviation, water well drilling, refugee aid, and literacy programs. This is the first kidnapping of an American in Niger since 2020. Local pastors and missionaries expressed deep concern, as foreign missionaries have played a vital role in supporting the small Christian population in Niger, which is over 98% Muslim. The U.S. government has issued a security alert and is working toward Rideout’s recovery. The kidnapping reflects escalating threats against Christians and foreign workers in the region following the 2023 military coup and withdrawal of Western forces.

🛡️ My thoughts: I think it is past time that we create a SERE School for missionaries. SERE stands for survival, evasion, resistance and escape. It is the premier military school for air crews that are shot down behind enemy lines. We need to teach our missionaries how to survive if they are captured in how to deal with the mental trauma during captivity. We also need to teach them how to evade forces like this and how to escape when a chance arises.

Alleged ISIS-Inspired Plot and Planned Attack Linked to Two Montclair, NJ Teens

Two 19‑year‑old men from Montclair, New Jersey, were arrested on federal charges after authorities say they were part of an ISIS‑inspired plot that included plans for a Boston Marathon‑style bombing, expressed intent to travel to join ISIS, and participation in a chat group that codenamed the operation “Pumpkin”; federal complaints allege one suspect was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport while awaiting a flight to Turkey, the group shared extremist materials and studied past mass‑attack methods, and related raids in Michigan and elsewhere recovered firearms, tactical gear, and evidence of weapons training — both suspects face federal terrorism‑related charges including attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and transmitting threats.

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Teen Confesses to Murder of Grandmother at Mississippi Church

A 17-year-old has confessed to killing his 73-year-old grandmother at Smith Chapel Holiness Church in Athens, Monroe County, Mississippi. The incident occurred on the evening of October 29, and the victim was found dead inside the church. Authorities identified the suspect as the victim’s grandson, who has been charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. The motive for the killing remains under investigation, according to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook. This tragic event has deeply shaken the small community.

🛡️ My thoughts: See my video breakdown above.

Man Fatally Shot Outside Arkansas Church During Sunday Service

A man was shot and killed outside Dominion World Outreach Ministries in Marion, Arkansas, just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 2. The victim was found in the church parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died at the hospital. Authorities have not yet identified a suspect or disclosed a motive for the shooting. Church leaders confirmed that the incident did not involve any members of their congregation. The investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: I will keep repeating this, when people are fleeing danger they are going to run to a church for sanctuary. You need to make sure that you put scenarios like this into your yearly scenario training to prepare your Safety Ministry for the day this comes to you.

Worshipers Targeted in Second Robbery Attempt at Minneapolis Catholic Church

For the second time in two weeks, congregants at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, were targeted by attackers. During Saturday evening mass on November 2, a group of three suspects attempted to rob two male churchgoers, trying to steal their car keys and physically assaulting them before fleeing the scene. While one victim reported being kicked, neither required medical attention. This follows an earlier incident on October 19, when a group of seven to eight men assaulted and robbed two individuals outside the same church following Sunday morning services. In response, Minneapolis police maintained a presence during the weekend masses to ensure safety for parishioners.

🛡️ My thoughts: 75% of violent crimes happens outside of the church building. This is where your church security ministry needs to focus first. Take my class, below, on how to spot this type of danger.

Felony Charges After Threatening Voicemail Linked to Catholic School Parade Float

A Bucks County man has been charged with felony ethnic intimidation and terroristic threats, plus misdemeanor disorderly conduct and harassment, after police say he left a voicemail threatening to “turn” St. Joseph Catholic School in Penn Township, Pennsylvania, into a “concentration camp” following outrage over a Halloween parade float that featured a replica Auschwitz gate; investigators allege the caller also used anti‑Catholic slurs, warned that the school’s children were “in danger,” and prompted the school to cancel evening events while police traced the call to the suspect and gathered corroborating evidence for the filing.

🛡️ My thoughts: take every threat like this seriously. You should take it as the truth. If someone says they're going to hit you, you better expect that they're going to hit you and you act accordingly. Here, this church should seek a restraining order against the man to keep them away from the church.

Threat Disrupts Service at South Carolina Church, Investigation Ongoing

Deputies in Richland County, South Carolina, are investigating an incident in which a man disrupted a service at Turning Point Church on Garners Ferry Road by making threatening behavior. According to an incident report filed on October 16, the unidentified white male entered the church during service on October 12, appeared agitated, and began yelling and cursing near the front of the sanctuary. Members of the congregation intervened, escorted him to the pastor’s office, and then watched as he left the premises. Witnesses noted the man kept his hands in his pockets and appeared to be looking at something in his lap, which raised concerns he might have been armed. No arrests have been made, and authorities are also monitoring social media reports of similar incidents at other churches in the region. Law enforcement has advised churches on improving safety protocols and has offered ongoing support through local check-ins.

Oklahoma Pastor Accused of Trafficking and Abusing Church Members

An Oklahoma City-area pastor has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly trafficking members of his congregation by forcing them to live with him, isolating them from their families, and making them work without pay under threats of violence. According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the pastor coerced church members spiritually and emotionally, even claiming affiliation with the violent gang MS-13 to maintain control. One victim reported being sexually assaulted under the guise of a religious “test.” Originally arrested in April on charges of lewd acts with a child, the pastor’s charges were expanded in October to include five counts of human trafficking for labor and one count of sexual battery.

🛡️ My thoughts: Again, I need to keep saying that you must do a COMPREHENSIVE background check on every pastoral employee. ESPECIALLY the pastor! Dig deep, don’t just hire some company to check on the person online. Go to their neighbors houses, old neighbors houses, friends of friends, and so on. This is how you do a proper background check on your pastor. Look, criminals and deviants specifically get church jobs or become pastors because of our forgiving nature and that people let their guards down at church. I’m not asking you to give up faith. I’m asking you to use the gifts and processes that the Lord gave us to check into these things.

Ezekiel 34:2-4 (ESV):

“Thus says the Lord God: Ah, shepherds of Israel who have been feeding yourselves! Should not shepherds feed the sheep? You eat the fat, you clothe yourselves with the wool, you slaughter the fat ones, but you do not feed the sheep. The weak you have not strengthened, the sick you have not healed, the injured you have not bound up, the strayed you have not brought back, the lost you have not sought, and with force and harshness you have ruled them.”

Volunteer Slashed with Boxcutter Outside Upper East Side Church During Service

A 63-year-old church volunteer was allegedly cut on the arm with a boxcutter by a 64-year-old homeless man inside St. Catherine of Siena Church in Manhattan during evening hours after the suspect was denied bathroom access; the volunteer declined medical treatment, witnesses and responding officers identified the assailant who has a criminal history of about two dozen prior arrests, and he was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and burglary yet released on supervised release despite the district attorney requesting cash bail or bond.

🛡️ My thoughts: NYC churches have seen an explosion of crime in the past few years, much of it violent. Expect it to get worse under Mamdani.

SEX CRIMES

Assemblies of God Churches Accused of Decades-Long Cover-Up of Child Sex Abuse

A major investigative report by NBC News has uncovered a disturbing 50-year pattern of sexual abuse, cover-ups, and institutional inaction within the Assemblies of God (AG), the world’s largest Pentecostal denomination. With nearly 13,000 churches in the U.S., the AG is facing multiple lawsuits across several states for allowing convicted or accused child predators—many of them pastors or youth ministers—to remain in ministry or be quietly reassigned, leading to further abuse. NBC identified around 200 AG leaders involved in abusing nearly 500 victims, mostly children, with at least 30 cases where known abusers were given new roles in churches. Despite repeated internal efforts to adopt mandatory safety measures like background checks and reporting policies, AG leadership has consistently rejected such reforms, citing legal liability and a belief in forgiveness and local church autonomy. A 2019 resolution to expel churches grossly negligent in safeguarding children was also struck down after AG lawyers warned it could expose the denomination to litigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: There just happens to be a child molest report, below, regarding one of their churches in California. This should never happen. You need solid policies to help protect your children and your church. Below is a link to get some good policies.

California Pastor of Over 40 Years Arrested on Charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

A 75-year-old pastor affiliated with Butte Bible Fellowship in Chico, California, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child after investigators say he inappropriately touched a minor over a period exceeding three months; detectives obtained recorded conversations in which the pastor allegedly admitted to the conduct, the Butte County District Attorney said, and the defendant has pleaded not guilty with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 3, while bail was set at $400,000 and prosecutors continue investigating whether there are additional victims.

Assemblies of God Pastor Charged with 14 Felony Sex Crimes in California

A pastor from Foothill Church in Coarsegold, California, affiliated with the Assemblies of God, has been arrested and charged with 14 felony counts involving the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. The 47-year-old pastor is accused of engaging in a months-long sexual relationship with the victim between March and July. Charges include unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object, possession of child sexual abuse material, and several offenses related to inappropriate communication with a minor. Authorities allege the abuse occurred at the church, in the victim’s home, and in the pastor’s vehicle. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and has encouraged anyone with additional information to come forward, noting the possibility of other victims.

🛡️ My thoughts: It happened IN THE CHURCH! No child, ever, should be left alone with an adult while at a church function or at church… ever. This never should have happened. We are losing people coming to Christ because of stories like this.

Former Ohio Pastor Sentenced to Up to 20 Years for Child Rape

George Bell, 73, the founder and former pastor of Anchor Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison on November 5 after pleading guilty to two counts of raping a child under the age of 10. The abuse occurred between 2021 and June 2024, ending shortly before his resignation from the church, which he founded in 1989. The victim was not a member of the congregation. As part of a plea agreement, additional charges were dropped. Bell, who apologized in court, will be eligible for release at age 88 and must register as a Tier III sex offender for life, reporting every 90 days.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a great example of why you do a comprehensive background check for your pastoral staff before you hire them. Many times crimes like this have been uncovered in comprehensive background checks of employees. Make sure you complete your due diligence.

ARSON/FIRES

Fire Near Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baton Rouge Displaces Dozens

A fire broke out near Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on the afternoon of November 4, prompting a significant emergency response. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze originated in a storage shed at the rear of a building on Main Street just before 3 p.m. Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour before bringing them under control. The building, which housed or employed around 40 people, was safely evacuated with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

Century-Old Church Severely Damaged by Fire in Bangor, Pennsylvania

Fire crews in Bangor, Pennsylvania, battled a major blaze at Lighthouse Ministries Church on South Main Street early Wednesday morning, November 5. The fire, which caused the collapse of part of the church’s roof and floor, was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke billowing from the building and quickly called 911. No injuries were reported, as no one was inside at the time, and nearby residents were safely evacuated thanks to the efforts of local police and concerned citizens. The church, built in 1929, sustained extensive damage. Multiple fire departments responded to contain the fire, which remains under investigation.

PROPERTY CRIME

Man Arrested for Repeated Vandalism at Laredo Church

A 57-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing significant property damage at Christ Miracle Center in Laredo, Texas, in the early morning hours of October 12. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance video throwing rocks at the church around 5:28 a.m., shattering two main glass entrance doors and damaging the office entrance. The damage was discovered later that morning by a church employee. Authorities later identified the suspect as the same individual involved in a previous incident of vandalism at the same church, indicating a recurring pattern of targeted destruction.

Louisiana Churches Targeted by Scam Text Messages Impersonating Clergy

A new scam, dubbed “The Church Scam,” is circulating in Acadiana and throughout Louisiana, targeting members of Christian congregations through deceptive text messages. The scam involves fraudulent messages that impersonate church leaders—such as one claiming to be “Brother Ronnie” of Bayou Vista Baptist Church—requesting money or gift cards from recipients. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, at least two churches in the parish have reported members receiving these fraudulent messages. Officials warn the public not to respond, click on links, or send any funds, and to confirm directly with their church before taking any action. The Sheriff’s Office urges recipients to report such messages immediately to authorities.

Former Church Treasurer Arrested for Stealing Over $70,000 from Tallahassee Church

The former treasurer of Greater Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, was arrested on November 3 by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for stealing more than $70,000 from the church’s Cash App account. The suspect, a 48-year-old woman, served as treasurer from 2022 to June 2025 and was responsible for managing the church’s financial records and accounts. The church’s pastor reported suspicious activity in June, prompting an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit. She now faces charges of grand theft over $50,000 and an organized scheme to defraud. On the same day as her arrest, she was also terminated from her position as an administrative assistant with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission due to a separate internal investigation.

Man Arrested for Robbing Texas Church During Sunday Worship Service

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly robbing Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas, during its Sunday worship service on November 2. Authorities say the suspect entered the sanctuary after the offering collection, approached the altar, and grabbed cash and envelopes before quickly exiting the building. Witnesses reported he wore a mask and appeared to imply he had a weapon by keeping his hand in his pocket. Police later apprehended him, and he reportedly claimed he stole the money because he believed the church had taken his funds. The suspect has a prior criminal history, including arrests for handgun possession and confrontational behavior at a public event without a permit.

INTERNATIONAL

Pastor and Nine Christians Killed in Attacks in Kaduna and Plateau States, Nigeria

Armed militants believed to be Fulani extremists attacked multiple Christian communities in Nigeria’s North‑Central region over the past week, killing a pastor and abducting about 20 parishioners in Farin Dutse (Kauru area), Kaduna State during a pre‑dawn raid on Oct. 28, and then killing nine Christians in separate strikes on Irigwe communities in Plateau State (including Kwi village on Oct. 31 and related violence in Wereng on Nov. 3), with victims including women, children, and local community leaders and residences burned; sources say the assaults are part of a wider pattern of ethnic‑ and religion‑targeted raids by militias that have displaced communities and prompted calls for stronger security and protection.

Ongoing Violence in Ethiopia: Five More Orthodox Christians Killed in Arsi

At least five Ethiopian Orthodox Christians were killed on Monday, November 3, in the Merti district of Arsi Zone, Oromia region, amid ongoing targeted violence against the religious minority. Local sources report the victims were forced to harvest crops for local militias before being executed, with some of the deceased confirmed as a married couple and their neighbor. Three additional victims from a previous incident were also found dead, bringing the total Orthodox Christian deaths in Arsi to at least 33 in October alone. Since September, 144 Orthodox Christians have reportedly been killed in Sherka district. Local authorities deny any security crisis, contradicting reports from church officials and sparking a growing social media outcry over the government’s inaction.

