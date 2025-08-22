VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Sexual Assault and Death Outside Nashville Church

On August 14, 2025, outside Nashville Life Church in Nashville, Tennessee, police arrested Mohamed Mohamed, 39, after he was seen allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious 34-year-old woman on the church steps. Emergency responders transported the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died shortly after arrival. Mohamed has been charged with four counts of rape and is being held on a $300,000 bond. According to reports, the victim is believed to have been homeless, and investigators are continuing to gather evidence in the case. Read the full story here.

🛡️ My thoughts: I keep reminding people that every church needs a 4K video system. While technology cannot stop evil from happening, it does provide a way to document incidents for prosecution and allows church leaders to monitor their grounds in real time. Remote monitoring also gives us the ability to quickly notify law enforcement when someone is in danger.

Incidents like this remind us that people in distress often turn to churches for refuge. As followers of Christ, we are called to protect the vulnerable and care for those in need. Proverbs 31:8-9 tells us to “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” Our responsibility as Christians is not only to provide compassion, but also to take practical steps that safeguard the innocent and ensure justice is carried out.

Georgia Day Care Worker Arrested for Child Abuse at Church-Run Center

Toddler with a black eye and facial injuries. Cory Weeks/Facebook

Clay Weeks, 1, suffered horrific injuries on his first day at a Georgia day care.

A day care worker at Little Blessings Child Care, a church-run facility in Bainbridge, Georgia, was arrested after a 1-year-old boy was left with a black eye, swollen face, and multiple cuts on his first day at the center. Authorities said the 54-year-old worker faces three counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of aggravated battery. The child’s father initially was told another child caused the injuries with a toy, but later obtained surveillance footage allegedly showing the worker assaulting his son. The boy was treated at Memorial Hospital and Manor, and investigators confirmed the footage was part of their evidence. The worker was taken into custody, and officials said the investigation is ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: I cannot express my true thoughts with this incident. The crimes that haunt me the most are those against children. These are innocent lives that God commands us to protect. Where was the supervision here? How could a child suffer these injuries and no one at the church immediately demand the truth and review the video? To excuse or cover something like this is not only negligence, it is sin. This type of crime does not just wound a child. It destroys the trust of an entire church community. As Scripture reminds us in Luke 8:17, “For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.”

Luke 8:17, “For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.”

Man Stabbed Near Spring Valley Church of the Nazarene

Police in Spring Valley, New York, are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed early Tuesday morning near the Church of the Nazarene on East Church Street. Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. and found the victim with multiple lacerations and a stab wound. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. The incident, which occurred near playgrounds and basketball courts, has left residents shaken over safety in the area. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact police.

North Carolina Pastor, Wife, and Mother Fatally Shot by Teen Relative

A tragic shooting in Harnett County, North Carolina, claimed the lives of a pastor, his wife, and his mother after their 15-year-old nephew opened fire inside their home on Kentucky Derby Drive in the Trotter’s Ridge neighborhood. The victims were identified as the pastor, age 57, his wife, 54, and his 74-year-old mother. A 10-year-old child in the home called 911 but was not harmed. Deputies pronounced the pastor and his wife dead at the scene, while his mother later died at Womack Army Medical Center. The teenage suspect fled in a vehicle, which was later abandoned before he was taken into custody. He faces three counts of first-degree murder, along with additional charges. The pastor was the founder of Genesis Grace Ministry in Fayetteville, known for its outreach to the homeless, and both he and his wife were U.S. Army veterans.

🛡️ My thoughts: I know it is hard, but we need to pray for this young man. We need to pray that he repents for his sin and turns to the Lord. It doesn’t keep him from being held accountable for his actions, but we still need to pray.

Matthew 5:44:

"But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

Man Arrested After Assault at Grand Rapids Cathedral

Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly disrupted Mass and assaulted two people at the Cathedral of St. Andrew. Authorities reported that the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. as the final song was being sung, when the man entered the church, interrupted the service, and shoved at least two parishioners who tried to intervene. Members of the congregation detained him until police arrived and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.

🛡️ My thoughts: This type of incident should be in your line up for scenario training. Your team should have operational tactics lined up for this exact issue.

Orange County Church Elder Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor

A church elder at Redeemer Church of Orange County in Newport Beach was arrested after police say he repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor over a period of 10 years. Irvine Police took the 42-year-old man into custody following an investigation that revealed the victim, now a teenager, came forward this month with allegations of long-term abuse. He was booked into Orange County Jail on multiple charges, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, lewd acts with a child, sexual penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation, and continuous sexual abuse. Police released his photo and urged other potential victims to contact investigators.

SEX CRIMES

Woman Arrested After Indecent Exposure in Denton Church Sanctuary

Police in Denton, Texas, arrested a woman Sunday morning after she allegedly exposed herself inside the sanctuary of a church on East University Drive. According to reports, a Denton officer working off-duty at the church was alerted by security personnel that the woman had entered the building and exposed her genitals during the service. The woman was cited for indecent exposure and arrested for criminal trespass, as she had previously been banned from the church on July 6 after refusing to leave when asked by staff. Jail records indicate she is experiencing homelessness.

Sanford Pastor Arrested on Child Sex Crime Charges

A Sanford, Florida pastor was arrested in Virginia on May 7 and is awaiting extradition after being accused of sexually abusing two underage girls at Ipul Pentecostal Church on South Orlando Drive. Authorities said the 33-year-old pastor engaged in inappropriate touching and assault against two juvenile church members, with the abuse reported to police on April 10. Following the allegations, he was removed from his pastoral position. Sanford police stated that he faces charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation and warned there may be additional victims. Once returned to Florida, he will be booked at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

🛡️ My thoughts: Churches must have strong safeguards in place to protect children. No child should ever be alone with only one adult, and proper accountability requires that at least two adults are present at all times. When abuse is reported, it is rarely an isolated incident. If there are one or two victims who have come forward, experience tells us that there may be many more. These crimes are often patterns, not one-time acts. That is why churches must take allegations seriously, report immediately, and ensure that policies are designed to protect children first and foremost.

Las Vegas Pastor Resigns After Arrest in Child Luring Case

The senior pastor of Redemption Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, resigned after his arrest for attempting to lure a child online for sex. The 46-year-old pastor, who also co-founded Global Church Planting Partners and had decades of ministry experience, was taken into custody on August 7 during a two-week multi-agency sting targeting child predators. According to police, he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy on a hookup app and then agreed to meet for sex. He was arrested upon arrival and later admitted to knowing the individual was underage. Redemption Church leadership accepted his resignation immediately after his release from jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 2.

🛡️ My thoughts: Remember the predators in pedophiles work at churches because of large pool of victims. They pray on her forgiving nature, and knowing that many churches will bury the truth to save their church from embarrassment. I'm not saying that is what happened in this case, but it is what happens a lot around our country.

Former Life.Church Intern in Tulsa Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A former intern at Life.Church Midtown in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested after federal investigators charged him with possessing child sexual abuse material. Court documents show authorities received seven separate tips indicating he had been viewing and distributing child pornography from his home internet connection. Life.Church issued a statement saying the man had passed a background check and always served alongside other adults during his internship, but confirmed he is permanently banned from serving in any capacity. The church emphasized its commitment to the safety and security of its congregation.

COLLISIONS

Truck Crashes Into Denver Church, Driver Arrested

The Bethel United Methodist Church in Denver was heavily damaged after a truck crashed through it Friday evening.(Denver Fire Department)

Bethel United Methodist Church in Denver, North Carolina, sustained heavy damage Friday evening when a Ford F-350 Super Duty truck veered off Campground Road and struck the building. Authorities reported the truck crossed the center line around 6:30 p.m., hit a utility pole, and then crashed into the church. The 49-year-old driver was not injured but was arrested for driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, and reckless driving. He was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond. The Denver Fire Department worked through the night and cleared the scene by 1 a.m.

🛡️ My thoughts: take a look at your church and see where someone might be able to take a vehicle and drive through your church or vehicles might leave the roadway and collide with your church. Once you figure that out, go buy some bollards and put them up in those areas to keep vehicles from the inside of your church. This type of incident is happening more and more. I'm not just deciding to report this recently. These are real intense are occurring almost on a weekly basis. What happens if this occurs as people are coming into church?

ARSON/FIRES

Arson Investigation Launched After Fire at Vacant Los Angeles Church

Los Angeles fire officials are investigating a suspected arson after a blaze broke out early Thursday morning at the vacant Echo Park United Methodist Church on North Alvarado Street. The fire, reported around 7 a.m., began inside a closet of the boarded-up two-story building. Nearly four dozen firefighters responded and extinguished the flames within 20 minutes, limiting damage to the structure. No injuries were reported, and the Los Angeles Police Department has joined the investigation to determine the cause.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm, a fire alarm, and a 4K video system.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Ex-Employee Accused of Stealing Hundreds of Thousands from Indiana Church

Authorities in Lafayette, Indiana, have charged a former administrative assistant of Heartland Community Church with 17 felony counts after investigators say she defrauded the church of hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2020 and 2024. Court documents reveal that the suspect allegedly transferred church funds to her personal PayPal account, created fake bank statements to conceal the theft, and used the money for personal purchases such as vehicles, a home down payment, vacations, and luxury items. The scheme reportedly drained the church’s bank accounts, leaving them overdrawn and eventually closed. Investigators estimate more than $250,000 was taken in 2023 alone, with additional losses exceeding $100,000 the following year. The suspect’s bond was set at $10,000 cash and $100,000 surety, with a court appearance scheduled for December.

🛡️ My thoughts: I wrote a guide, below, to help you protect your church finances. Please read it and take action to keep this from happening to you.

