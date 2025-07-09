Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Gruggett's avatar
Barry Gruggett
16h

I just wished my church would take me seriously about the training we need and the threats that may be an issue later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Keith Graves and others
Gunfighterman's avatar
Gunfighterman
4h

That's great you're having those events. But do you plan on anything on the East Coast or near the the state of Pa?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture