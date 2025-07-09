🛡️ Live Training Events – August & September
Church security training events in Idaho and New Mexico with Keith Graves. Learn faith-based protection and threat readiness.
I’ll be speaking live at two major events coming up—if you’re anywhere near these locations, I encourage you to attend:
📍 Christian Warrior Academy – August 2
Candlelight Christian Fellowship, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
We’ll cover real-world tactics to defend your church and will be accepting donations for the families of the fallen and injured firefighters ambushed in Coeur d’Alene. This is an 8 hour course that is FREE.
🔗 Register here
📍 Bulletproof House of Worship Safety Conference – September 18–20
Roswell, New Mexico
Hosted by Lt. Col. Dave Grossman. I’m honored to speak alongside some of the top names in church security and faith-based preparedness.
🔗 Register here
Your congregation counts on you. Get trained. Be ready.
I just wished my church would take me seriously about the training we need and the threats that may be an issue later.
That's great you're having those events. But do you plan on anything on the East Coast or near the the state of Pa?