Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Sabre 51's avatar
Sabre 51
5d

We would also like to see you in maine someday. .

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Steve Keller's avatar
Steve Keller
3d

Mr Graves. My name is SteveK and I am an associate pastor and former military intelligence officer (27 years) augmented by on off duty, uniformed officer. All team member are required to carry personal CCW coverage. A recent review of our church insurance policy shows a definite lack of coverage for the church and for the team/police officer. I would be most appreciative if you would address this in upcoming posts and or and resources you would recommend. Yours In Christ Alone,

SteveK

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