Christian Warrior Academy – Arizona

REGISTER HERE

I’ll be teaching a live, in-person training at Calvary AZ on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 8 AM to 5 PM at the McCulloch Campus.

There are still seats available.

I want to clarify something. When people hear “academy,” some assume this is entry-level training. That is not the case.

We will be covering active shooter response, threat recognition, team structure, and how to actually operate as a functioning safety ministry. This is applicable whether you’re brand new or have years of experience. The goal is to sharpen your thinking, tighten your structure, and improve how your team responds under pressure.

REGISTER HERE

This will not be livestreamed and there will be no replay. This is a one-time, in-person training.

I understand it may be a bit of a drive for some of you, but this is worth the trip. If you’re able to travel, this is a great opportunity to invest directly into your church’s safety ministry. There are camping options and hotels nearby if you plan to stay overnight.

I don’t run these academies often, and this is one of the few chances to get this level of training in person.

If you’re serious about strengthening your team and being better prepared to protect your congregation, I encourage you to be there.

REGISTER HERE