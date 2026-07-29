Live Subscriber Q&A With Keith Graves on Saturday
Give me your questions so we can better secure your church
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I'll be answering your questions live this Saturday at 8 AM Pacific, 11 AM Eastern. Drop them in the comments below or in the subscriber chat any time before Friday night and I'll work through as many as I can. Bring more with you Saturday and we'll take those live. Whatever you're wrestling with on your team, whether it's getting a pastor on board, a volunteer who shouldn't be armed, or a policy you can't get written, bring it.