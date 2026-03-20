Two Upcoming Training Events — Register Now

If you’ve been waiting for live training, two opportunities are coming up and seats are limited on both.

Securing Sacred Spaces — Sacramento, CA Thursday, March 26, 2026 | 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sacramento Gun Range, 3443 Routier Road, Sacramento, CA 95827

This is a 3-hour evening course covering threat recognition, emergency action plans, use-of-force law, liability gaps, and team coordination for pastors, safety team members, ushers, and volunteers. If your church doesn’t have a plan, this is where you start.

Register here

Christian Warrior Training — Lake Havasu City, AZ Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Calvary McCulloch Campus, 1605 McCulloch Blvd S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

This is a full-day training hosted by Calvary Church covering biblical foundations for protection, threat recognition inside church environments, team structure and leadership, use-of-force realities for volunteers, and how to build a culture of readiness without creating a bunker mentality. Registration is free.

Register here

If you’re in either area, bring your team. These go fast.

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