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We’ve got two upcoming Christian Warrior Training classes, and I want to make sure you’re tracking with both.

Arizona Training – April 11, 2026

Many of you have already seen this one. This class will be held at CalvaryAZ on the McCulloch Campus from 8am to 5pm. If you’re in that area and haven’t registered yet, now is the time to lock in your spot.

REGISTER HERE

Florida Training – May 2, 2026

This is a new announcement.

Location: Cornerstone Baptist Church, Inverness, FL

Time: 9am to 4pm

This is an in-person only event. It will not be streamed or recorded. The only way to receive this training is to be there in person.

There is a $5 registration fee, but here’s how that works:

Use promo code CWT and your registration stays free

If you forget to use the code, we will reimburse you when you show up

That small fee is simply there to keep bots and fake sign-ups from taking seats away from real people. Our mission has not changed. We will continue to make training accessible and free.

REGISTER FOR FL HERE

This training will cover current threats facing churches, along with practical steps your team can take right now. If you’re part of a safety ministry, carry concealed, or just want to be better prepared to protect your congregation, this is for you.

Seats are limited, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

If you’re in driving distance of either location, get registered and make the time to attend.

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