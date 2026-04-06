Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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William's avatar
William
4h

Not sure if you received update - Houston had a suspect this Sunday distributing flyers of propaganda outside church. Church security asked him to leave. He returned with a gun and 100 rounds threatening to kill pastor. Subdued by security

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Brian's avatar
Brian
8h

Thanks Keith, sad that bots are invading this space...

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