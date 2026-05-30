Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Buddy Sampley's avatar
Buddy Sampley
1h

My concern for June is that it's VBS month. Our local PD put it an alert to churches for safety practices during VBS.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture