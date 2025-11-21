If you attended my Christian Warrior Academy before, leave a comment to encourage those on the fence due to distance to bite the bullet and come join us!

THERE IS NO COST TO YOU

Thank you to RIGHT TO BEAR for covering my expenses to bring this FREE training to you.

There are 700 seats taken, with only 300 seats left for our DEC 6th Fort Worth (area) class. Join Jimmy Meeks and myself for the Christian Warrior Academy! I will make it worth the drive. Please don’t let distance cause you to miss out on this training. The Lord put all of us together for a reason.

You’ll learn how to:

✅ Recognize threats before they unfold using behavioral and spatial awareness

✅ Apply biblical principles to use of force and self-defense

✅ Respond effectively to active shooter incidents

✅ Conduct threat assessments and handle suspicious persons

✅ Build and structure your church safety team

✅ De-escalate tense situations while keeping your congregation safe

✅ Choose the right firearms, less-lethal tools, and equipment for ministry use

✅ Understand what to do after a defensive shooting to protect yourself legally and spiritually

📅 Event Info: Bulletproof Worship – Fort Worth, Texas

Come ready to grow, connect, and prepare to defend the faithful.

Let’s make this a gathering of true Christian warriors.

VENDORS

If you are interested in a vendor table, please contact Info@bulletproofworship.com

In His Service,

Keith Graves