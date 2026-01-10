Terror

ISIS Threatens Church Attacks During New Year’s Celebrations in Syria

Syrian authorities reported that they foiled planned Islamic State (ISIS) suicide attacks targeting churches and civilian gatherings during New Year’s celebrations, following a deadly security incident in Aleppo, Syria, on New Year’s Eve. The incident occurred in the Bab al-Faraj district when a suspected ISIS member opened fire during questioning by police, killing one security officer before detonating explosives and injuring two others. Intelligence services indicated that ISIS had been preparing coordinated suicide operations across multiple provinces, with churches specifically identified as intended targets, prompting heightened security nationwide. Security forces were deployed in front of sites such as the Chaldean Cathedral of St. Joseph in Aleppo during Christmas and New Year religious services, highlighting the continued threat to Christian communities amid a resurgence of ISIS activity and ongoing instability in post-Assad Syria.

🛡️ My thoughts: ISIS is doing all they can to bring the fight here to our churches. You need to pay attention to their threats and these attacks so that we can prepare for the day it comes here.

Churches Explicitly Targeted in Ongoing Terror Threats

Recent reporting from the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center indicates that churches continue to be deliberately targeted by jihadist groups overseas. In Syria, an ISIS-linked suicide bomber originally planned to attack a church before being intercepted at a security checkpoint, later detonating explosives during a confrontation with authorities. Separately, ISIS propaganda claims that during 2025 the group burned 39 churches worldwide, reinforcing a pattern of intentional attacks against Christian sites. In addition, ongoing ISIS and AQAP media continues to frame churches, Christian holidays, and Christian symbolism as legitimate targets, including anti-Christmas messaging and imagery. These incidents underscore that churches are not incidental targets but remain a consistent focus in extremist ideology and operational planning.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Deadly Shooting Outside LDS Church During Memorial Service in Utah

Two people were killed and six others were wounded in a shooting outside a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Jordan Meadows neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah, on the evening of January 7, 2026, while a memorial service was taking place. The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. outside the Rose Park 5th Ward meetinghouse on North Redwood Road, where multiple congregations gather, and all eight victims were adults who were shot outside the church building. Police reported that three of the injured were in critical condition, while the conditions of the remaining three were initially unknown after being transported to hospitals in private vehicles. Authorities stated the suspects fled the scene and no arrests had been made as of the latest update, with investigators reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses; police said the attack was neither random nor a targeted assault against the faith community. Law enforcement and city officials condemned the violence, emphasizing the tragedy of it occurring outside a place of worship during a celebration of life.

🛡️ My thoughts: Watch the videos below for my breakdown.

Shots Fired at Winston-Salem Church During New Year’s Day Service

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight on New Year’s Day at Mount Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, when a bullet was fired into the church during a service. The incident happened around 12:22 a.m. on January 1, when a round pierced the church’s front doors and grazed the hand of an off-duty deputy who was working security inside the building. The deputy was treated at the scene, and no other physical injuries were reported, though parishioners were forced to take cover on the floor amid the chaos. The shooting caused damage to the church entrance, and investigators have not announced any arrests as of the latest update. Law enforcement officials have emphasized the need for community cooperation as the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: Watch the video below for my breakdown.

Alabama Pastor Killed in Domestic-Related Shooting Had Prior Violence Charges

A pastor from Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church was shot and killed in what authorities described as a domestic incident in Level Plains, Dale County, Alabama, just days before Christmas 2025. The shooting occurred on December 23, and the pastor later died from his injuries on December 28, according to law enforcement and the church. Court records show the pastor had previously faced three misdemeanor domestic violence charges in 2024, all of which were dismissed after the alleged victim declined to testify; allegations in protection order filings accused him of repeated physical abuse, including during a pregnancy. The 31-year-old woman accused of the shooting has not been publicly identified or charged, suggesting investigators believe the incident may involve self-defense, and the case is expected to be reviewed by the district attorney for possible grand jury consideration. Despite the allegations and circumstances surrounding his death, members of the church shared messages of remembrance and support following the shooting.

🛡️ My thoughts: All staff should undergo a background check every year. Crimes will be committed that the church should know about, but will never know until that background check is done.

Explosives Detonated in South Carolina Church Parking Lot Under Federal Investigation

Federal and local authorities investigated an incident in which two 18-year-old individuals allegedly detonated modified fireworks in the parking lot of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Easley, South Carolina, causing significant property damage. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on December 22, when deputies responded to reports of explosions and reckless driving on church property. Investigators found altered fireworks still burning, extensive tire damage, and a large charred crater in the parking lot consistent with an explosion. Authorities determined the fireworks had been modified with an accelerant, rendering them illegal and classifying them as destructive devices. Due to the use of explosives on church property, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad assisted in the case. Arrests were announced on January 2, with charges including malicious injury to real property and felony possession or manufacture of a destructive device.

🛡️ My thoughts: I doubt they were targeting the church. Instead, they probably went there because it was a big open area (the parking lot) and was close by for them to have their fun. However, it is a good example of how something dangerous can come to your church.

Stolen Firearms Recovered From Church in Fair Haven, Vermont

Law enforcement officials in Fair Haven, Vermont, recovered stolen firearms that had been hidden inside a local church as part of an investigation into federally prohibited gun possession. Police arrested a 51-year-old suspect on Dec. 31, 2025, after locating him on an outstanding federal warrant related to violations of supervised release. Authorities stated that the investigation, conducted jointly with New York State Police, stemmed from firearms reported stolen from a residence in Hampton, New York, earlier in December. The suspect admitted to possessing the stolen weapons, which investigators confirmed were recovered from a church in the Fair Haven area. The suspect was taken into custody and held at a correctional facility while the investigation into the stolen firearms continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: I’ve reached out to the chief asking for more information, but they will not return my requests for more information. It is interesting how a felon could store weapons at a church. So much bad can come of this. It is, also, another example of law enforcement refusing to give information to the press and be more transparent. It is disappointing.

Man Arrested After Threatening Congregation at Tennessee Church

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening members of Samaria Church of Christ in Cookeville, Putnam County, Tennessee, during a church service on January 7, 2026. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the 36-year-old man entered the sanctuary, walked to the pulpit, interrupted the service, and later shouted threats toward the congregation before leaving the building. Church members and a security team escorted him out without incident, and deputies located him nearby shortly afterward and took him into custody; authorities reported he was unarmed at the time. Investigators said the man admitted to harboring hostility toward Christians and acknowledged significant mental health issues. He has been charged with disrupting a meeting or procession and civil rights intimidation, and he is being held in the Putnam County Jail on a $120,000 bond, while deputies have continued providing security for the church.

🛡️ My thoughts: People like this can come back and cause harm to congregants. This congregation should monitor the suspect’s release from jail and monitor his social media. They should also consider a restraining order as well.

Sex Crimes

Idaho Pastor Faces Sexual Assault Charges Following Court Hearing

A former pastor of Liberty Christian Fellowship Church in Mountain Home, Idaho, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 5, 2026, to multiple sexual assault charges stemming from allegations involving women at the church. Prosecutors allege the accused used his position of spiritual authority during counseling sessions to exploit and sexually abuse victims over a period of several years. During a preliminary hearing, testimony was presented describing the alleged abuse, and a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to district court. Defense attorneys argued the interactions were rooted in religious belief rather than criminal conduct. The former pastor remains free on bond as the case moves forward, with additional court proceedings scheduled in March.

Arson/Fires

Oklahoma City Church Damaged in Suspected Arson and Vandalism

Windwood Free Will Baptist Church in southeast Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, sustained thousands of dollars in damage after an indoor fire intentionally set inside the building, along with vandalism and graffiti, discovered on Jan. 5, 2026. Church leaders arrived for services to find the front door shattered, the sanctuary damaged, and evidence of an intentionally started fire, prompting responses from police, firefighters, and arson investigators. Authorities indicated the fire was deliberately set and are investigating whether the incident may be connected to hate-related or gang-related activity based on symbols found on the exterior of the building. The church, which has served the local community for nearly three decades and functions as a voting precinct and community partner, was left temporarily unable to hold services while repairs and security upgrades are planned. The Oklahoma City Fire Department and police continue to investigate and are seeking information related to the crime.

🛡️ My thoughts: this is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm, a fire alarm, and a 4K video system. Is the most basic thing you can do for security for your church.

Congregation Gathers After Fire Guts Metro Atlanta Church

Members of Mercy Fellowship Church gathered for a prayer service in the parking lot of their fire-damaged church in Cumming, Georgia, two days after a blaze destroyed much of the building. Fire investigators said the early-morning fire caused the roof and steeple to collapse and left the sanctuary heavily burned, with charred debris and structural damage visible throughout the site. The congregation had only recently moved into the approximately 70-year-old church building in October after it had been vacant and undergoing remodeling. Authorities said the fire burned for several hours before being reported, and the cause remains under investigation. Despite the destruction and the loss of their place of worship, church members came together in prayer and expressed determination to continue meeting and rebuilding their ministry in the community.

Property Crime

Scammers Exploit Faith: Eugene Churches Targeted by Pastor Texting Fraud

Local churches in Eugene, Oregon, are being targeted by a scam in which criminals impersonate pastors through text messages in an effort to defraud church members, according to a warning from the Eugene Police Department. The scam involves text messages that appear to come from a recipient’s pastor, often using the pastor’s real name and conveying a sense of urgency to prompt quick responses. Once communication is established, victims may be asked to send money, gift cards, credit card information, login credentials, or other sensitive personal details. Police warn that clicking on links or responding directly can compromise personal devices and financial security, and they urge church members to independently verify any request for money through trusted and known contact methods. The alert is intended to help protect church communities in Eugene from financial loss and exploitation tied to this ongoing fraud scheme.

Contractor Accused of Defrauding Michigan Church Arrested Out of State

A Charlevoix church in Charlevoix, Michigan, was allegedly defrauded by a contractor who received $97,250 in 2023 for roofing work but completed only a small portion of the project before cutting off communication, according to the Charlevoix County prosecutor’s office. The alleged fraud forced the church to hire another company to finish the work, increasing its financial burden. Prosecutors filed felony charges of Fraudulent Use of a Building Contract Fund and Larceny by Conversion involving $20,000 or more, and investigators say similar cases involving unfulfilled siding and roofing agreements are pending in Oscoda and Macomb counties. Authorities reported the contractor was located and arrested in Arizona in December 2025 and is currently awaiting extradition to Michigan to face the charges related to the church and other alleged victims.

Vehicle Collisions

None, PRAISE THE LORD! 🙌

International

Nigeria: Bandits Kill 42 Villagers and Attack Catholic Church Compound

Bandits carried out a series of violent attacks in Nigeria’s Middle Belt between December 28, 2025, and January 3, 2026, culminating in a massacre in the village of Kasuwan Daji, Niger State, where 42 men—both Christians and Muslims—were killed after being bound, and an unknown number of women and children were kidnapped. The attackers set fire to the local market and surrounding homes, with destruction visible miles away, and were reported to have moved freely across parts of Borgu Local Government Area in Niger State and Shanga Local Government Area in Kebbi State without security intervention. During the violence, the bandits entered the Catholic Church compound in Sokonbora, where they vandalized religious items, destroyed a crucifix and Stations of the Cross images, damaged musical instruments, and stole mobile phones, money, and motorcycles. The attacks have triggered widespread fear and displacement, forcing families to flee their homes, while church leaders have called for immediate government action and stronger military measures to protect civilians and dismantle bandit strongholds.

Christians Killed in Drone Strike While Traveling to Christmas Worship in Sudan

At least 11 Christians were killed and 18 others seriously wounded on Dec. 25, 2025, when a drone strike targeted church members traveling to Christmas celebrations in the Julud area of South Kordofan state, Sudan. According to reports, the attack struck a group of believers who were walking in procession toward the Episcopal Church of Sudan on Christmas morning, while the church building itself was not hit. The victims were civilians en route to worship when the strike occurred, underscoring ongoing dangers faced by Christian communities amid Sudan’s prolonged civil conflict. The incident is part of a broader pattern of violence in the region, where churches and Christian civilians have increasingly been caught in attacks linked to the ongoing fighting, prompting heightened concern over religiously motivated persecution and civilian safety.

🛡️ My thoughts: I have been warning, American churches about the threat drones face to us. You need to watch what they are doing overseas to kill Christians to understand what they want to do to you here. Your security team needs to be looking up every once in a while to monitor for drones while they stand post outside.

Colombia: Pastor Murdered During New Year’s Eve Celebrations

A pastor affiliated with the Foursquare Gospel denomination was murdered in a targeted attack while celebrating New Year’s Eve with family members in Colombia. The church leader was reportedly approached by three armed attackers and repeatedly shot, later dying from his injuries at a medical clinic. The killing marks the eleventh murder of a church leader in Colombia since November 2024, highlighting a growing pattern of targeted violence against pastors. Christian advocacy groups report that armed cartels increasingly view churches as a threat due to their preaching against violence and illegal activities, leading to renewed hostility similar to levels seen in the 1980s and 1990s. The attack has prompted renewed calls from church organizations for the Colombian government to provide increased protection and reinstate church leaders within national security programs, as fear and concern continue to spread among Christian communities nationwide.

🛡️ My thoughts:

Pastor Seriously Wounded in Violent Attack at Ugandan Church Site

A pastor was seriously injured during a violent attack at Revival Mission Centre Church in Kaliro, Uganda, on Dec. 21, 2025, after being assaulted by five men armed with sticks and sharp objects while alone on the church compound preparing for an all-night prayer service. According to reports, the attackers accused the pastor of influencing Muslim children to attend church and overwhelmed him during the assault, leaving him with deep cuts to his hand and back before fleeing the scene. Church members later found the injured pastor behind the church building and transported him for medical treatment, where he was reported to be in stable condition. Police in eastern Uganda launched a search for five suspects, who remained at large as investigations continued, while local church leaders condemned the attack and urged authorities to pursue justice and maintain community calm amid ongoing concerns about religiously motivated violence in the region.

China: Church Members Arrested Amid Escalating Christian Persecution

Chinese authorities escalated their crackdown on Christians with the arrest of at least seven members of Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, as part of a broader campaign targeting unregistered churches. The arrests occurred throughout the day on January 6, 2026, with police detaining church elders, preachers, and family members, conducting home searches, and placing several individuals in detention centers. Authorities also targeted the Early Rain Academy, a school operated by the church, forcing an evacuation of students and staff and pressuring the property owner to clear the premises. The incident follows years of pressure on the church, which is part of China’s underground Christian movement, and reflects an intensifying pattern of arrests, intimidation, and restrictions aimed at forcing churches to register with the state and limiting religious education, particularly for minors.

