March 3, 2026

Threat Intelligence Briefing for Churches

Northern Virginia and the Northeast

Current Regional Threat Level: HIGH (Orange)

The current environment warrants heightened awareness for churches in Northern Virginia and throughout the Northeast. While no specific plot has been confirmed, recent rhetoric and global developments justify maintaining the HIGH (Orange) posture.

Executive Summary

Over the weekend, a mosque in Manassas, Virginia reportedly hosted a mourning gathering for Iran’s Supreme Leader following his death in U.S. and Israeli strikes. Public posts associated with the event referred to him as “our leader,” framed his death as martyrdom, and promoted a memorial-style gathering. Some reporting also states that attendees used hostile language toward the United States and referenced revenge or resistance themes.

Separately, senior Iranian clerics have issued religious rulings calling for vengeance against Americans and Israelis, framing retaliation as a religious obligation.

At this time, there is no verified reporting of a specific operational plot tied to this gathering. However, the combination of foreign religious calls for violence and domestic echoing rhetoric increases the risk of lone actor or small cell activity inspired by ideology rather than directed command.

Churches in Northern Virginia and throughout the Northeast should treat this as an elevated awareness issue.

What We Know

A public mourning event took place at a mosque in Manassas, VA following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Social media content associated with the mosque described him in reverential terms and framed his death as martyrdom.

Public reporting states that language used during or around the gathering included themes of vengeance and resistance against the United States.

Iranian clerical authorities have issued statements calling for retaliation against Americans.

No confirmed arrests, charges, or law enforcement statements currently link this event to a specific attack plan.

Background Context

The Manassas mosque has previously appeared in media and policy discussions concerning alleged ideological alignment with Iranian regime positions. Prior controversies include scrutiny over Iranian-sourced materials and reporting from policy research organizations raising concerns about foreign influence and extremist rhetoric.

Those discussions have generated political and media attention in past years. However, there is no public record of terrorism convictions tied directly to the institution.

The current concern is not historical controversy. The concern is present-day rhetoric coinciding with a declared religious call for violence from foreign clerics.

Our bible study for warriors is live! Sign up here

Threat Assessment

Regional Posture: HIGH (Orange)

Likely Scenario

Lone actor activity inspired by global jihadist rhetoric, grievance-driven anger over Middle East events, or perceived religious duty. This could manifest as:

Targeted vandalism

Harassment

Armed individual attempting to attack a symbolic location

Disruption during worship services

Possible Scenarios

Small group coordination among ideologically aligned individuals operating without formal foreign government direction.

Large, organized paramilitary action directed by a foreign government.

Indicators Churches Should Monitor

Churches with a designated intelligence officer should focus on behavior, not religious identity.

Watch for:

Surveillance of entrances, security volunteers, children’s areas, or camera systems

Individuals asking probing questions about security posture

Repeated presence of unfamiliar persons who do not engage in normal congregational activity

Online threats directed at local churches

Social media posts praising violence against Americans within your geographic area

Document public information. Capture screenshots of public posts before deletion. Record dates and times. Do not engage in confrontation or trespass.

Operational Guidance for Churches

Ensure visible security presence during services. Review access control to children’s ministries and secondary entrances. Confirm law enforcement contact information is current. Brief your team on current rhetoric trends so they understand the context. Avoid speculation. Focus on documented behaviors and actionable intelligence.

Churches should remain open and calm. The goal is disciplined awareness, not fear.

Confidence Assessment

Confidence is high that hostile rhetoric was publicly expressed in connection with the Manassas gathering based on reporting from multiple established media and policy research sources. Confidence remains low that a specific operational plot is underway at this time. The current threat posture reflects credible ideological motivation indicators rather than confirmed operational planning.

Biblical Analysis

Scripture is clear about those who stir up violence and bloodshed. Psalm 11:5 states, “The Lord tests the righteous, but his soul hates the wicked and the one who loves violence.” Proverbs 6:16 to 19 lists among the things the Lord hates “hands that shed innocent blood” and “a heart that devises wicked plans.”

When religious leaders or institutions call for vengeance, martyrdom, or the killing of innocent people, that rhetoric stands in direct opposition to the character of God as revealed in Scripture. Romans 12:19 instructs believers, “Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God.” Violence carried out in the name of religion is not righteous zeal. It is rebellion against the authority of God, who alone holds the right of judgment.

At the same time, Scripture does not command passivity in the face of evil. Romans 13:4 reinforces this clearly: “for he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the Churches are not called to panic, retaliate, or mirror violent rhetoric. They are called to discernment, preparedness, and faithfulness.

For church leaders in this region, the biblical posture is steady. We reject calls for unlawful violence. We pray for those who are deceived. We prepare responsibly to protect the congregation entrusted to us. And we trust that the Lord sees both the righteous and the violent, and will judge accordingly.

Leave a comment

Sources