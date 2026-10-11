Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
1hEdited

Re: teens being recruited...some need a purpose...each of us here probably has an opinion about the lack of a purpose in too many of USA's teens.

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Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
1h

Dear Keith and CWT community: Do you have some GENTLE and REASONABLE suggestions for getting one's spouse more fully onboard? She cans food, gardens, shoots (we were at NRA Whittington Center for 3 days this past week) and is physically fit, but doesn't carry and is resistant to a loadout in her car. I can imagine the look I'd get if I suggest that she needs a MIRA gas mask ("What about [our dog]?"). I've already gotten that with the Premier Body Armor t-shirts and IIIA "plates" for my packs. Please, no chest-thumper stuff; that's the wrong approach with her. I may need to focus on preps for our dog...that may do the trick. LOL! (BTW, I've read/seen some stuff from others about this issue, but it's generalized and ineffective stuff in my view, but I've not seen everything.) She's finally gotten used to my needing to sit in certain seats at restaurants. Thanks in advance, my friends.

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