Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Brian Quillen's avatar
Brian Quillen
6h

Thanks for all the work you do putting together valuable Intel for Americans responsible for church and synagogue security and any other potential targets.

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Hank Ramirez's avatar
Hank Ramirez
8h

My question is, “How big were the congregations that were targeted?” From what I’ve seen , targeted congregations have average to large buildings. I imagine that the IRGC have a bigger is better thought process when selecting targets.Could you comment?

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1 reply by Keith Graves
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