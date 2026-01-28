Christian Warrior Training

Shelby Vann
9h

As I watched this video was reminded why I am a paid subscriber. Tips like this are valuable to me.

Scott Oslund
10h

As an ER physician, I can almost guarantee that the suspect who possessed multiple knives and who stabbed the victim was suffering from severe mental illness, likely schizophrenia. Schizophrenics—in the midst of a crisis—often display many symptoms of religiosity—bizarre prayers and quotations of scripture, etc. It stands to reason that asking the victim about his “religion” would fit perfectly within this context. What’s really important to understand is that people in the throes of a mental health crisis do not reason logically. They are highly unpredictable and often very dangerous. It’s best to keep one’s distance from such individuals and to expect the unexpected, including violence.

