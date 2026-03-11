Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Jackson's avatar
Kurt Jackson
4h

Can you provide me with the when and where plus contact information regarding your upcoming church security conference/ seminar being held in Lake Havasu City Arizona in April.

Kurt Jackson kdjackson440@gmail.com

928-208-6830

Reply
Share
Crusader 009's avatar
Crusader 009
4h

Looks like I get to meet you brother Keith! Ha!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture