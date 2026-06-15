Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lyndon Scott Fluegel's avatar
Lyndon Scott Fluegel
6h

Thank you, again. We have an Islamic Center about five blocks away.

Reply
Share
F.ERIC HERNANDEZ's avatar
F.ERIC HERNANDEZ
8h

Thank you, brother!!! Blessings

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture