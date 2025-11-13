Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Kiech's avatar
Jim Kiech
10h

Keith, I have been researching an alternative response to an active shooter in a crowded worship service meeting. Because sending lead in this atmosphere is so likely to harm the wrong people, I have decided to carry a pocket size one watt blue laser. It is advertised to permanently blind a bad guy from up to several hundred feet away. This would certainly give other team members time to respond since the culprit could not see them coming. The laser beam is very focused and could be directed without hitting anyone else, starting by aiming at the ceiling and bringing it down to the targeted individual. Permanent retinal damage supposedly only takes milliseconds. There is no special legal requirements to carry or use this as it is not a lethal weapon. I believe it may also be effective at stopping drone photography.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bobby R Bowden's avatar
Bobby R Bowden
15h

I so appreciate this article. As a trained firearms enthusiast who has taken a dozen plus firearms classes, I am familiar with defensive scenarios and what they MIGHT look like. But, as a husband and a father, I feel my duty to protect is to my immediate family first, then my church family. I admit that I could never commit to a security detail and promise to put my family aside for the greater good. Selfish? Maybe, but I'd be less than honest if I said otherwise. I would never interfere with the security team as they have committed to serve and hopefully train to do so in an effective manner. I'm just going to gather and get my family to safety. If that brings me into contact with the bad guy / gal then whatever happens, happens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture