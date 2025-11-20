Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ICON's avatar
ICON
5h

Another great alternative we found...

We tried out Midland Business Class Radios that are UHF with a discrete squelch giving the business class band 50 discrete frequencies. Each radio can be programmed with fifteen frequencies, issued by the FCC. A ten year church license for two freqs was $200 last I checked. We have poor cell coverage at our main campus and these 4 watt radios will go through our entire building and still reach a half mile out to the main highway where our Deputy directs traffic. We tried it from the back of the basement to the highway and it was loud and clear. For smaller locations, they offer a 2 watt smaller radio as well. Midland gave us a 10% discount and so far, we have bought about 30 radios and all of our guys, mostly ex LEO's or ex military, are impressed with them. If you are interested, call Collin Adams at Midland in Kansas City (217) 779-8730. Great people. Great products. And no, I don't get a thing by recommending them. Individual radio price: $109 on our prior orders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DENNIE MELTON's avatar
DENNIE MELTON
4h

Keith-Yes, I purchased 4 of the Rapd radio units of our small combination safety,Security team. Yes,agree not the best as when attempted to use from (Nampa, Idaho) to Washington Church Camp. Failed No Cellular Towers close to area. Yet Bakersfield to Nampa, Idaho usage.Great Also from Salt Lake,Utah to Nampa,Idaho Good. So , Questions is the (Polink Ultra 1 owned by Rapid Radio?) Appears same size etc. Also would suggestion to you Personally for better Cover Protection on size of your Polink Ultra 1. I, purchased Covers for ours at [Combat Sports Supply] at 3165 W. Chinden Blvd. Garden City,ID 83714 (208) 336-1927 info@CombatSportSupply.com] They have different Business hours. Yet average cost for Holsters I got where approximately $6.99 ea to $9.99 Ea. They help in the Holsters prevent Braking when fall on Ground.They come in two Colors Camo -Green or Black with Carry Belt Strap or use Ring Holder Clip. So, I will look into this Style you talk about for our usage. Oh,Yes at (Nampa,Idaho) South Stake Ward 22 LDS. We are the Only two carry CCW-Enhanced Carry must Keep Concealed per our- Stake President and-Bishop. Plus my Brother -In-Law in the Athol,Idaho do the Same in his Ward procedures. Also Note he now Subscribes to your site Christine Warrior for last 6-Months as I send them your up dates. Dennie Melton -Nampa, Idaho: Retired chp/So/Sac also former CSP:11/20/2025:

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture