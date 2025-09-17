Watch Extra Comments on This Article Here

I will be attending the memorial put on by Turning Point USA for Charlie Kirk. I believe it is important to be there in person and to report back to my followers at Christian Warrior Training. This is not only a time to honor Charlie’s legacy, but also a reminder of the very real challenges Christians face in today’s hostile climate.

For those of you planning to attend, I want to share some precautions I am taking and encourage you to do the same. Memorials of this nature will inevitably draw agitators. How we handle them must be both biblical and wise.

Expect the Presence of Agitators

Events tied to conservative Christian leaders often attract people looking to provoke confrontation. Their goal is not to mourn or honor the dead, but to create disruption. Recognize this reality before you step foot on the grounds.

The best defense against agitators is to ignore them. Do not engage, do not argue, and do not give them what they are seeking. Jesus commanded us in Matthew 5:44, “But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

Charlie himself would not have wasted energy in a shouting match on the sidewalk. He would have debated in truth and with the love of God. If you are confronted, remember Proverbs 15:1, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

If you’re going to the Charlie Kirk memorial, I recommend taking the Use of Force course. Just in case…

Practical Safety Precautions

Here are the steps I am personally taking and recommend for anyone attending:

Situational Awareness: Keep your head up and eyes scanning. Notice who is around you and what they are doing.

Travel Smart: Park in well-lit areas close to exits. Avoid walking through isolated areas.

Do Not Go Alone: Whenever possible, attend with others. There is strength and safety in numbers.

Avoid Confrontation: If agitators attempt to draw you in, walk past them. Your presence at the memorial is not about them.

Have a Communication Plan: Keep your phone charged and share your location with a trusted contact.

Exit Strategy: Know your route out of the venue ahead of time. If things escalate, leave quickly and safely.

Additional Protective Measures

Body Armor: If you own body armor, wear it. I recommend Premier Body Armor, which I have personally tested with excellent results.

Always Be Carrying: I remind you at the end of every video to remember your ABC’s—Always Be Carrying. I know you may not be able to carry a firearm into this event, especially inside the venue, but if you are outside in an unscreened area and legally able, consider carrying. You are carrying for self-protection, not for offense. The Bible makes it clear that defending yourself is permitted.

Pepper Spray: If carrying a firearm is not possible, consider pepper spray as a less-lethal option, provided it is legal in the location you are attending. Remember, pepper spray will not be allowed inside, but it may be a wise choice outside.

Screening Measures: Expect TSA-level security screening when entering the stadium. This means bag checks, metal detectors, and no weapons of any kind allowed past the entry point.

Self-Defense Insurance

Another critical factor is protecting yourself legally if you ever need to defend yourself. With cameras recording every move, anything you do—even deploying pepper spray—could lead to legal battles. That is why I strongly recommend self-defense insurance.

The provider I recommend is Right To Bear. If you use code CWT, you’ll receive:

Coverage in all 50 states

Bail bond coverage

Civil and criminal defense

The ability to pick your own attorney

All for under $200 a year

In my experience, this is the best coverage available at the best price for church security members and Christians concerned about self-defense.

Use code CWT to get a discounted rate for Christian Warrior fans!

A Biblical Response

Romans 12:18 says, “If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.” This does not mean being passive in the face of danger. It means demonstrating discipline, restraint, and reliance on God’s wisdom in every encounter.

By attending with discernment, you show strength without compromise. You stand for truth while maintaining peace. This balance reflects both the mission of Christian Warrior Training and the heart of our faith.

Final Word

I will be present at the memorial to report on what happens for our community here at Christian Warrior Training. If you are joining me in person, take these precautions seriously. Go with the right mindset. Stay focused on honoring Charlie’s life and legacy. Most importantly, let your witness for Christ be stronger than any provocation you may face.

Leave a comment