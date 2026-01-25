Preparing Churches and Christians for Civil Unrest Without Compromising the Gospel

Over the last few years, we have watched protest activity change. Some events are peaceful. Some turn violent fast. A lot of that is driven by what is happening overseas, immigration tensions here at home, and a political climate that keeps pushing people toward extremes. Social media does not calm anything down. It pours gasoline on it.

If you serve in an urban area, or in a neighborhood where protests and riots have happened before, you already know the pattern. The crowd shows up. Emotions build. One incident flips the switch. Then you have chaos in a few blocks of city streets, and everybody nearby gets pulled into it whether they want to or not.

Many churches in those areas also serve vulnerable communities. That ministry does not stop when unrest starts. In fact, people often run toward churches when they need safety. So the goal here is simple. Keep churches open when you can, keep your people safe, and keep the focus on Christ. That means planning ahead, not posturing, and not getting dragged into political battles that have nothing to do with the Gospel.

The Current Environment

Riots usually do not take over an entire city. They tend to stay contained in a small area, sometimes a few blocks, sometimes a little bigger. That is good news if you know how to move and where to go. It is bad news if you freeze, stand and watch, or let your church get boxed into the same corridor as the unrest.

If your church is near government buildings, major intersections, transit hubs, or popular protest routes, you need a plan. If your outreach teams work in areas that have seen riots before, they need a plan too. You do not prepare because you are fearful. You prepare because you want to keep serving people without becoming a casualty yourself.

Personal Safety for Christians Serving in Unrest Areas

The Purpose of a Go Bag

This is not protest gear. It is not equipment for engaging crowds. It is basic personal safety gear for getting out of danger and getting home. The goal is to break contact, create distance, and move to a safer area.

My Go Bag From My NEW Channel Christian Warrior Prepper

Respiratory and Eye Protection

Stay away from N95 masks in these environments. People talk them up, but they do not perform the way most people assume. They leak, they do not protect your eyes, and they give a false sense of security.

A bandanna with eye protection can reduce irritation, but it is still going to be a rough day. It is a last resort, not a solution.

If someone can afford it and will actually train with it, a full face gas mask is the best option. Avon is the preferred brand. MIRA is acceptable for most people, but their one size fits all masks may not work well for larger head sizes.

Filters should be rated for CN and CS. These filters also help with OC exposure. Training filters are cheaper and realistic for most people.

Fit and familiarity are non negotiable. A mask that leaks is useless.

Decontamination

Do not use milk. It is impractical and ineffective in real conditions.

Water is the correct answer. Clean water, applied early. Small squeeze bottles work well for flushing eyes. Flush repeatedly and avoid rubbing.

For skin and hair, baby soap works best. A small travel size bottle is ideal. Once safe, shower thoroughly.

Avoid contact lenses. Wear regular glasses.

Clothing and Gloves

Carry a full change of clothes. Tear gas and OC cling to fabric. Seal contaminated clothing in a bag until it can be washed separately.

Long sleeves, pants, and a hat reduce exposure.

Mechanix gloves provide hand protection, grip, and protection from debris.

Navigation and Personal Protection

Carry a paper map and plan multiple routes home. Phones fail and GPS can route you into crowds.

Distance reduces exposure. Moving a few blocks away often changes conditions completely.

For personal protection, less lethal tools are preferred. A large OC spray canister is recommended. The POM Home Defense model provides enough volume to address multiple threats. Deploy OC only while wearing a gas mask.

A concealed firearm carried on body may be appropriate where legal. It is for last resort defense while escaping.

Do not carry restraints. The goal is to disengage and leave.

Church Preparation During Periods of Unrest

Keeping Churches Open Safely

Churches often become places of refuge during unrest. Keeping doors open should be balanced with control.

Designate limited entry points. Lock secondary doors from the outside while maintaining emergency exit capability. Assign greeters or security to observe and manage entry.

Security Team Presence

On days where unrest is expected, having a security team on site is strongly preferred. A visible presence deters trouble and provides early warning. Position team members inside and outside with simple communication.

Continuing Ministry in the Neighborhood

Churches should continue serving their communities, but outreach during unrest should be structured. Keep engagements shorter, define end times, and establish disengagement plans if conditions shift.

Avoiding Political Targeting

Avoid political messaging on the exterior of the church. Flags, signage, and flyers tied to political causes increase risk from all sides.

The church should present a single public identity focused on Christ. Political alignment turns churches into targets and distracts from the Gospel.

Surveillance and Situational Awareness

A quality 4K camera system provides usable detail for monitoring parking lots, approaches, and entrances. Live monitoring during higher risk periods allows early recognition of developing problems.

This is a current (at the time I write this) map of the rioting in Minneapolis right now. You can see it is just a few blocks, not the whole city.

Law Enforcement Coordination

When law enforcement is operating in crowd control environments, comply immediately with lawful commands. Enter nearby buildings when directed and avoid high value retail locations that draw crowds.

Law enforcement is present to restore order and protect life.

Biblical Perspective on Conduct During Unrest

Christians are called to avoid confrontation and disorder. Our mission is to serve, not escalate.

Romans 13 affirms the role of governing authority in maintaining order. Law enforcement serves as an instrument to restrain chaos and protect life. Obedience to lawful commands reflects wisdom and supports public safety.

A calm, compliant, Christ focused church provides refuge and bears witness during unstable times.

Closing Emphasis

Preparation allows churches to remain open without courting danger. Safety planning supports ministry rather than competing with it. A church centered on Christ offers order, refuge, and hope when surrounding communities are unstable.

