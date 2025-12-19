Terror

Mass Shooting at Hanukkah Event Leaves at Least 15 Dead in Sydney, Australia

At least 15 people were killed and more than 40 others injured in a mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration held at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police said two related male suspects opened fire around 6:45 p.m. at a public religious gathering attended by hundreds, resulting in multiple casualties, including a child. One suspect, aged 50, was killed by police at the scene, while the second suspect, aged 24, was wounded and hospitalized, and officials stated there are no additional suspects being sought. Two police officers were also injured by gunfire, and investigators located two active improvised explosive devices at the scene. Authorities described the incident as a targeted terrorist attack against the Jewish community, and the case remains under active investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: Here’s my 1.5 hour debrief on this incidet.

Brown University Shooting Leaves Two Students Dead as Manhunt Continues

An urgent multi-day manhunt is underway following a fatal shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where two students were killed and nine others were injured on Saturday.

🛡️ My thoughts: I’ve heard from many of you asking for my opinion on this incident. I avoided doing a debrief because it was apparent, from the get go, that law enforcement was absolutely lost, in above their heads and had no idea what was going on. I had no decent information to report, except pure speculation that would do no one any good. It is a good lesson that no one is coming to save you. I have taken criticism from a few about teaching tactics that some feel, “Should be up to the police.” This is just another example that depolicing worked and we are all suffering the consequences of that. I will continue to push you out of your comfort zone so you can be ready in case the police cannot, or will not, do their job.

Australian Police Detain Seven Men After Tip on Possible Violent Act Near Bondi

Australian authorities arrested seven men in the southwest of Sydney after receiving a tip that a possible violent act was being planned, leading special tactics officers to intercept two vehicles traveling toward Bondi Beach on December 18, 2025. The men, who reportedly began their journey in Melbourne, were stopped and detained in the Liverpool area, approximately 40 minutes from Bondi, with armed police using force to halt the vehicles and restrain the suspects as part of the operation. Law enforcement stated that, at the time of the arrests, no direct connection had been identified between these individuals and the recent deadly Hanukkah festival attack at Bondi Beach that killed 15 people. Authorities confirmed the men were assisting police with ongoing inquiries and indicated that additional counter-terrorism raids and search warrants were expected as investigations continued.

🛡️ My thoughts: Expect an increase in terror activity over the next few weeks as jihadists chose to kill Christians and Jews through Christmas and Hanukkah.

Christmas and Holiday Services Face Elevated Threat Environment

A recent JRIC bulletin advised of an elevated risk environment during the Christmas and broader holiday season, noting that Christmas markets, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services, and Hanukkah are repeatedly referenced in extremist propaganda as attractive targets due to large crowds and symbolic value. The digest cites recent arrests in Germany and Poland connected to planned attacks on Christmas markets, reinforcing a seasonal pattern of threat activity tied to public and faith-based gatherings. This assessment is particularly relevant for churches hosting candlelight services, pageants, and community outreach events, where increased attendance and open-access environments may elevate risk. The report emphasizes that even simple protective measures—such as increased situational awareness at entrances, monitoring parking areas, and having basic emergency action plans—can play an important role in reducing vulnerability during high-attendance holiday events.

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Suspect Arrested After Mother Found Dead Behind Church in Charlotte, North Carolina

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a missing mother was found dead inside her vehicle behind an abandoned church in west Charlotte, North Carolina, according to police. Authorities say the woman had been missing for about a week before her body and car were discovered on church property, and the suspect was arrested Friday night in another North Carolina city and is currently being held without bond. Court records indicate the suspect has a documented history of domestic violence-related arrests spanning several years, including prior charges for attempted murder and habitual assault, though he was previously placed on probation rather than receiving an active sentence. In this case, he is charged with murder, assault on a female, and domestic violence, and investigators continue to review the circumstances surrounding the killing.

🛡️ My thoughts: churches are a popular place to go to drop bodies, or commit murder. In the case of dropping off bodies, it's because they're guilt is overwriting their common sense. They go to the church to attempt to repent for their sin. In other cases, people that flee danger will go to a church to seek sanctuary. In either case, make sure that you have a 4K video system and a burglar/fire alarm.

Woman Found Dead Outside Stockton Church Identified; Death Ruled Homicide

Authorities in Stockton, California, have identified a 23-year-old woman who was found dead outside a church along the 400 block of East Lindsay Street on the morning of December 17, 2025. According to the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m., where the woman was discovered deceased near the church property. Investigators later determined the death was a homicide, though police stated that no additional details or suspect information had been released as of midweek, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Second Body Discovered in Rubble of Vacant Forbes Street Church After Fire

Authorities in Rochester, New York, reported that a second body was discovered in the rubble of a vacant church on Forbes Street following a destructive third-alarm fire that broke out on the morning of December 7, 2025. The fire burned for approximately two hours before being brought under control and ultimately led to the demolition of the heavily damaged church building. Police stated that the first body was found several days earlier during demolition efforts and was determined to have died as a result of the fire, while the second body was located on December 17 and had not yet been identified at the time of reporting. Officials noted the vacant church had been known to be frequented by homeless individuals, and the cause of the fire remains under active investigation by fire officials and law enforcement.

🛡️ My thoughts: we won't fully know what happened until Police released their findings. However, it is common for transient to seek shelter in abandoned churches. They often will start fires as if they are camping to cook food or stay warm. That is how a majority of these fires start.

NYPD Probes Possible Hate Crime After Brooklyn Subway Dispute

The NYPD and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are investigating a reported subway dispute in Brooklyn, New York, that raised concerns about a possible hate crime after Orthodox Jewish riders were verbally threatened and physically confronted on a southbound No. 3 train near the Nostrand Avenue station. Police said the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Monday following an argument that allegedly began over seating and escalated into verbal threats and physical grabbing, though no injuries were reported. Authorities have identified a person of interest and reviewed multiple videos but stated they currently lack sufficient evidence to classify the incident as bias-based, despite reported antisemitic remarks. The incident has heightened concerns within the Jewish community and underscores broader safety considerations for faith-based groups, particularly as congregants travel to and from religious gatherings and holiday events, reinforcing the need for situational awareness and coordinated safety planning beyond church and synagogue property.

🛡️ My thoughts: anyone that wears religious regalia, whether it's a Christian cross necklace or it's a yarmulke, needs to be alert to their surroundings. People hate you for your religion and they are looking for any excuse to start a problem with you. Make sure that you carry some form of self-defense. If it's not a handgun, then it should be pepper spray or something else to protect yourself. The best self-defense is to identify a problem before it starts and leave the area.

Camel Incident Injures Guest During Christmas Show at Houston Megachurch

Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, acknowledged an incident during its annual Christmas Spectacular after a camel kicked a guest while being led through audience seating during a live performance. The incident occurred during the large-scale holiday production, which draws tens of thousands of attendees and includes live animals as part of its retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ. Church officials stated that staff responded immediately, emergency services were contacted, and the practice of walking animals through the audience was discontinued for the remainder of the shows. The church expressed regret over the incident and confirmed it had been in contact with the injured guest’s family, though no details were released regarding the extent of the injuries.

🛡️ My thoughts: it would be interesting to see if there was a safety plan in place for this church. If you're going to have a large scale event with tens of thousands of people you need to have proper security and operations plan and a safety plan in place. I'm not sure why you would do any of that without proper planning

SEX CRIMES

Former North Carolina Pastor Arrested on Child Sex Charges

A 77-year-old former pastor of New Roundtree Temple Church of God in Christ has been arrested in Windsor, North Carolina, and is being held without bond on multiple child sex-related felony charges stemming from alleged incidents that occurred in 1995. According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, the charges include two counts of statutory sex offense involving a minor between the ages of 13 and 15, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said the alleged crimes occurred while the suspect was serving as pastor at the Powellsville church, and the arrest followed the completion of a sexual assault investigation that was reported in June of this year. The former pastor has since resigned from his church position and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17.

Report Names 51 Priests Accused of Abuse in Grand Rapids Diocese

A comprehensive 300-page report released this week documents allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct involving both adults and children by clergy connected to the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids in Michigan, spanning from 1950 to the present. The report identifies 51 priests accused of abuse, noting that 37 are deceased and the remaining 14 are no longer active in ministry within the diocese. According to state officials, none of the cases tied to the Grand Rapids diocese resulted in criminal prosecution, largely due to expired statutes of limitations, lack of evidence, deceased suspects, or victims choosing not to pursue legal action. The findings are part of a broader statewide investigation into Catholic dioceses, intended to publicly acknowledge victims’ experiences and detail institutional responses, while church leadership issued an apology and stated that safeguards and training have been implemented to prevent future abuse.

Delray Beach Minister Arrested Following Allegations of Sexual Abuse Involving a Minor

A minister from the Church of Living God in Delray Beach, Florida, was arrested after a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of lewd and lascivious conduct involving a 15-year-old girl. Authorities said the investigation began on December 12, 2025, after police were alerted to inappropriate communications discovered on the teen’s phone, which led detectives to uncover online messages and multiple in-person encounters. According to investigators, the alleged incidents involved the exchange of vape pens for sexual acts, the receipt of explicit images, and meetings that occurred in a vehicle and at public locations within Palm Beach County. Law enforcement reported that evidence included digital communications, a controlled call monitored by detectives, and admissions made during interviews, culminating in the minister’s arrest on charges of lewd or lascivious behavior and obscene communication.

ARSON/FIRES

Church Community Center Fire Investigated in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville Fire Department crews spent nearly three hours battling a fire at a church community center in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street in Louisville, Kentucky, early Saturday morning after receiving reports of smoke around 2:25 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the top floor of the community center actively burning, prompting officials to upgrade the response to a two-alarm fire and take a defensive strategy. A total of 49 firefighters worked to contain the blaze, successfully preventing it from spreading to the nearby church building, and the fire was declared contained at approximately 5 a.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the community center was unoccupied at the time. Louisville Arson investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

🛡️ My thoughts: if you have a fire alarm, it will greatly reduce the amount of damage caused by a fire. Having sprinklers inside of your church helps as well. A burglar alarm and fire alarm or the simplest things that you can do for church security and to protector church.

Multiple Arson Fires Set Near Orchard Fellowship Church in Spokane, Washington

Spokane police arrested a 37-year-old suspect in connection with a series of six arson fires set early Tuesday morning across downtown Spokane, Washington, including fires at and near Orchard Fellowship Church and its Children’s Ministry Building. Authorities reported that fires began around 4:15 a.m. near the downtown core and spread to multiple locations, including commercial properties, a university charging station, and several structures along East 3rd Avenue. Police said four structures were intentionally set on fire, including a fire inside the church itself and another near its administrative building, though all fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported. Investigators believe the suspect intentionally avoided security cameras, and the case remains under investigation as officials emphasize heightened fire danger due to weather conditions.

PROPERTY CRIME

Montana Church Targeted in Hate-Motivated Vandalism

Billings police are investigating a hate-motivated vandalism incident at Mayflower Congregational Church, located at 2940 Poly Drive in Billings, Montana, after the church was defaced with swastikas and homophobic slurs in red spray paint late Friday night. Authorities reported that there are currently no suspects, and officers are canvassing nearby neighborhoods for surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and following up on leads. The vandalism was discovered early Saturday and temporarily covered before Sunday services, while community members and organizations assisted with cleanup efforts. Police are asking anyone with information, no matter how minor, to contact the Billings Police Department as the investigation continues.

Two Arrested After Burglary Inside St. Louis Church

Two individuals were arrested on burglary charges after being discovered inside First Community Baptist Church on Page Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Police said the incident occurred on December 8 when the church’s pastor went to check on the property and found two people inside the building sitting near a pile of scrapped copper pipes. Officers determined the suspects had gained entry through a boarded-up window, and both were taken into custody at the scene. Authorities reported that the pair now face first-degree burglary charges as the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: this is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm for your church and you should lock your doors

INTERNATIONAL

Bandit Attack at Kogi Church Leaves One Dead, Worshippers Abducted

Armed bandits attacked the First ECWA Church in Ayetoro Kiri, located in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Nigeria, on Sunday, killing one male worshipper and abducting several others during a violent assault on the church. Local officials confirmed that the exact number of abducted worshippers remains unknown as security forces continue search and rescue operations in the area. Authorities reported that security operatives engaged the attackers and neutralized several of the bandits, but the incident has intensified fear among residents, marking the second church attack in the Okun land region within recent weeks. The attack underscores growing concerns over the safety of religious gatherings in the area amid ongoing security challenges.

