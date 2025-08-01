Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Ginger G
3h

Video of some kind is a great idea. At minimum it would make it so you know they have been given the info

Steve Groom
5h

Keith, my church DOES have radios so the church can feel good that they've supplied tools to the team. However, the proficiency level in using them is low. Children's ministry staff don't know how to use them because radio checks are never done. Three security members at various locations carry the radios but never use them even to practice communicating. Would you consider an instructional video? Parking lot security with a radio is likely useless when it matters. Ditto if they're needed inside near classrooms. Thanks as always.

