Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Reed's avatar
Robert Reed
2h

Charlie suggested that they get out front on their public perception and this is what they think will work , right or wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CAT T CAJUN's avatar
CAT T CAJUN
2h

Maybe stick to protecting churches from physical harm? It seems like what you do best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Keith Graves and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture