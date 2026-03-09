Threat Intelligence Briefing

Date: March 9, 2026

Executive Summary

Federal authorities are moving to revise and strengthen the U.S. homeland terrorism warning posture in response to the war with Iran. At the same time, ABC News reported that U.S. officials intercepted encrypted communications believed to be of Iranian origin that may serve as an operational trigger for sleeper assets outside the country. Taken together, those developments point to a threat environment that federal officials believe requires closer attention, better warning, and a more detailed response inside the homeland.

For those who have followed my reporting, none of this is coming out of nowhere. I have been warning for the past two years that the war overseas could translate into a homeland terrorism problem here in the United States, whether through Hezbollah infrastructure, proxy actors, or radicalized individuals already in place.

That includes my reporting at Christian Warrior Prepper, where I addressed the possibility that encrypted shortwave number station style transmissions could be used to pass instructions to sleeper assets or clandestine operatives. That reporting focused on the same kind of covert communication concern now showing up in public federal reporting.

In my earlier interview with a retired Joint Terrorism Task Force agent who worked Hezbollah investigations, we discussed the reality that these networks do not have to be built from scratch during a crisis. The concern has long been that the infrastructure already exists and could be activated or directed when the timing is right. What we are seeing now from federal reporting is not the discovery of a new danger. It is public confirmation of a danger some of us have been sounding the alarm about for a long time.

Assessment

Likelihood: Highly Likely

Rationale:

Federal officials reportedly delayed a homeland security bulletin tied to Iran related threats so it could be revised and expanded, which indicates an active concern picture rather than a dismissed one.

The reported encrypted transmission was serious enough to trigger a federal alert and increased monitoring of suspicious radio frequency activity.

The tradecraft described in public reporting is consistent with one way covert communication to clandestine recipients.

Federal reporting still does not identify a specific target or location, which supports an elevated but not pinpointed threat posture.

This lines up with the warning I have repeated for two years, that retaliation tied to Iran could involve infrastructure already in place rather than networks built from scratch during a crisis.

Key Judgments:

The federal government is treating the war with Iran as a U.S. homeland security issue, not only an overseas military issue.

The revised warning posture suggests officials expect state and local law enforcement to need more detailed guidance.

The intercepted encrypted communications are a meaningful indicator because they may reflect covert signaling to assets outside Iran.

There is still no publicly identified target set, timing window, or named operational cell attached to the current reporting.

Churches should read this as a call for heightened vigilance and practical preparedness, not panic.

What We Know

The administration reportedly held back a federal security bulletin warning of heightened Iran related threats to the United States so it could be reviewed, revised, and expanded.

The bulletin was intended for state and local law enforcement and involved the FBI, DHS, and the National Counterterrorism Center.

ABC News reported that U.S. officials intercepted encrypted communications believed to be of Iranian origin.

The federal alert reviewed by ABC stated that the transmission may serve as an operational trigger or a means of providing instructions to sleeper assets outside the country.

The alert stated there was no operational threat tied to a specific location at the time of reporting.

Law enforcement agencies were instructed to increase monitoring of suspicious radio frequency activity.

For the past two years, I have warned that the conflict environment around Iran could produce a homeland terrorism problem involving Hezbollah infrastructure, proxy actors, or radicalized individuals already in place.

In my earlier interview, a retired Joint Terrorism Task Force agent who worked Hezbollah investigations described the longstanding concern that such networks may already exist and could be activated during a broader conflict.

In a recent video, I discussed a Farsi shortwave number station style transmission and explained how such broadcasts can be used to pass encrypted one way instructions to clandestine recipients.

What We Do Not Know

We do not know the exact contents of the intercepted encrypted transmission.

We do not know who the intended recipients were.

We do not know whether the signal was an activation order, a status check, a readiness message, or some other form of covert communication.

We do not know whether the revised federal bulletin will identify specific attack methods, target categories, or geographic concerns.

We do not know whether any identified sleeper style assets are directed, inspired, or merely opportunistic actors acting within a broader climate of escalation.

We do not know the timing, if any, of a domestic retaliatory operation tied to this reporting.

Indicators and Warnings

Unusual surveillance of church entrances, parking lots, nurseries, security posts, or service schedules.

Repeated photography or video of access points, evacuation maps, children’s areas, camera placements, or staff routines.

Suspicious inquiries about service times, security staffing, building layout, or special events that do not fit normal newcomer behavior.

Interest in radio systems, frequencies, communications gear, or backup communications procedures.

Individuals loitering in vehicles before or after services, especially near security choke points or children’s ministry access.

Attempts to test greeters, security volunteers, or staff with odd questions about response time, police presence, or firearm policies.

Unattended bags, improvised containers, or unusual items left near entrances, vehicles, or crowd transition areas.

Increased online hostility, fixation, or ideological rhetoric aimed at American, Christian, or pro Israel institutions, especially when paired with local reconnaissance.

Any cluster of suspicious behavior that suggests pre operational planning rather than a single isolated odd act.

Implications for Churches

Churches remain soft targets because they are public, predictable, and often lightly protected.

A heightened homeland posture means church security teams should think beyond spontaneous violence and account for surveillance, probing behavior, and simple coordinated attacks.

Churches with visible patriotic or Israel related associations may draw more attention, but any Christian congregation can become a target of opportunity.

Midweek services, children’s programs, parking lot transitions, and large gathering days remain vulnerable points because attention is divided and movement is less controlled.

Churches should not become bunkers, but they do need to act like a target that understands it may be watched.

Recommendations for Churches

Raise internal vigilance now and brief your team on the current homeland terrorism posture tied to the war with Iran.

Review suspicious activity reporting procedures so greeters, staff, and volunteers know exactly what to report and to whom.

Make sure visible security presence exists at entrances and in parking areas during services and events.

Recheck radio plans, emergency communications, and backup methods if primary systems fail or become overloaded.

Walk the property with fresh eyes and identify places where someone could watch, stage, or leave an item unnoticed.

Tighten access around children’s areas, staff offices, and secondary entrances.

Remind the congregation to report suspicious activity immediately rather than explain it away.

Coordinate with local law enforcement and make sure they know service times, major event dates, and the best points of contact at your church.

Review medical readiness for blast and gunshot trauma, including tourniquets, trauma kits, and who is trained to use them.

Keep a measured tone with your people. Calm readiness is the goal, not fear.

Biblical Analysis

The biblical nexus here is the responsibility to hear warnings, receive correction, and remain attentive over time rather than drifting into complacency because a threat does not mature immediately. Scripture repeatedly shows that wisdom listens, remembers, and responds. Folly ignores repeated warning, gets tired of vigilance, or assumes danger has passed simply because judgment has not yet fallen. For churches and Christian families, that means we should not panic, but we also should not tune out hard truths just because they have been repeated for months or years.

Ezekiel 33:1 to 6

This passage is one of the clearest biblical texts on warning. The watchman is expected to sound the trumpet when danger approaches. If he stays silent, he bears responsibility for failing to warn. If he gives the warning and people ignore it, the blame shifts to those who refused to listen. That principle fits this situation well. Sounding the alarm is not fearmongering when the danger is real. It is obedience. The burden on Christian leaders and protectors is to warn clearly, early, and honestly.

Proverbs 1:20 to 33

In this passage, wisdom calls out publicly, but many refuse to listen until calamity arrives. The warning is not hidden. The problem is that people become comfortable, dismissive, or convinced that trouble will never reach them. That pattern applies directly to long range threat awareness. When warnings are repeated over time, people often start to tune them out. Scripture treats that response as dangerous foolishness, not maturity. Wise people listen before the crisis is at their door.

Hebrews 2:1

The writer says, “we must pay much closer attention to what we have heard, lest we drift away from it.” In context, the warning is about doctrinal faithfulness, but the principle is broader and useful here. People rarely abandon vigilance all at once. They drift. They hear the warning, then time passes, then they become used to it, then they stop paying attention. Churches should guard against that slow drift in both spiritual and practical readiness.

Luke 12:35 to 40

Jesus teaches His followers to stay dressed for action and keep their lamps burning, because they do not know when the master will come. The point is enduring readiness, not temporary excitement. This is especially relevant when the warning period stretches out. It is easy to be alert for a day or two after dramatic news. It is much harder to stay disciplined over a long period. Christ calls His people to steady preparedness, not short bursts of concern followed by complacency.

