Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
8h

As always, a very clear analysis of a complex set of interactions. I was reminded of “If you see something, say something.”

Reply
Share
Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
7h

"Salvation is from the Jews." (John 4:22)

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture