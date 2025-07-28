Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Brian
3h

So sad... Today I read about a lady at a local church (buffalo NY area) that was found unresponsive facedown In the parking lot. Narcan was administered... Not sure what the outcome was...

Apparently if you click enough of these types of stories on Facebook it will show you more of the same... In some ways this could be a sad thing as it surrounds you with bad news). But I am glad to know and pray for them

