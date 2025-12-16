Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

VICTOR DUCKARMENN
1h

Visibility, intensity and frequency are the three elements that seem to produce actionable trends we see in man made problems. It seems to me salvation from the guile of fallen angels and evil men is more and more valuable. I see the need for meaning in so many peoples lives. Tragic. People rushing to spill innocent blood. Gods cup of wrath is getting full.

Elizabeth Hanks
1h

Thank you again for all your help. Be safe, God Bless you & your daughter for the work you do.

