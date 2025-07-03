🎥 Prefer to watch? Here’s the video

There’s a dangerous myth circulating in the gun-owning and church security communities—a myth that says if you have PTSD, you’re disqualified from owning firearms or serving in any kind of protective role.

A comment on one of my recent videos brought this myth to the surface. Someone asked, “Why are you seeking PTSD treatment if you own guns?” That question isn’t just misguided—it’s harmful. It’s the exact kind of thinking that keeps good men and women from getting the help they need.

Let’s be clear: PTSD does not automatically disqualify someone from gun ownership. Nor does it mean they are unfit to serve on a church security team.

What the Law Actually Says

The federal government can only restrict gun ownership in very narrow cases involving mental health. According to 18 U.S. Code § 922(g)(4), a person must be “adjudicated as a mental defective” or “committed to a mental institution” by a court in order to be prohibited from owning firearms.

Receiving a PTSD diagnosis from the VA—or any other medical provider—does not meet that threshold. I’ve been diagnosed with severe PTSD by the VA, and I still hold a Federal Firearms License (FFL) and an SOT, which means I can legally sell machine guns, silencers, and short-barreled rifles. The federal government knows about my diagnosis, and I am still trusted with those responsibilities.

The Real Threat: Stigma

The real danger isn’t PTSD itself—it’s the stigma that keeps people from seeking treatment. Many veterans and first responders stay silent because they believe admitting to trauma will cost them their rights or their position on a team. That silence leads to worse outcomes: alcoholism, divorce, suicide.

I’ve spoken to many men and women in church safety ministries who are carrying invisible wounds from their time in law enforcement, the military, or emergency services. Some are afraid to speak up. Others have told me that hearing me talk about my own treatment gave them the courage to finally seek help.

That’s why I’m being open about it.

Can Someone with PTSD Serve on a Church Safety Team?

Absolutely. In fact, many of the best team members I know have PTSD. Why? Because they’ve been through the fire. They know how to stay calm under pressure. They’ve seen evil up close and haven’t run from it. They’re not looking for trouble—but if it comes, they’ll be the ones standing in the gap.

Should leadership be aware of team members’ mental health? Yes. Should we have policies in place to support team health, accountability, and safety? Absolutely. But blanket disqualification based on a diagnosis is ignorant, unbiblical, and destructive.

A Biblical Perspective

Scripture is full of warriors who bore the weight of trauma. David, a man after God’s own heart, lived through years of combat, betrayal, and personal failure. Elijah was so mentally worn that he begged God to end his life. Paul carried both physical scars and the spiritual burden of his past.

God didn’t disqualify them. He refined them.

The Church must do the same.

If you or someone on your team is struggling with PTSD, don’t let fear or misinformation keep you in the shadows. Getting help is not weakness—it’s wisdom. And it doesn’t mean you’re unfit to protect the flock.

We need more healed warriors, not more hidden wounds.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

Faith. Readiness. Protection in His Name.

