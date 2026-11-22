Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

A government report dated November 12 warns that threat actors are modifying store-bought drones, some with 3D-printed drop attachments sold online, to carry explosives past barriers and guard posts. A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted a Tajik man on Tuesday, November 17, of conspiring to support the Islamic State, and one man who received his money was later arrested over the January 2024 attack on a church in Istanbul. Iran-aligned outlets posted lists of U.S. targets this month, and a review in Australia found that all 55 radicalized children studied, some as young as 12, were radicalized at least partly online. A man was shot to death in an Atlanta church parking lot on Monday, November 9, and two people were wounded in a church lot in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Saturday, November 14. A Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, man faces 516 charges after police say he left 171 threatening calls for a Mount Joy church, and a former youth pasto

r in Tennessee and a Primary teacher in Utah face new child sex charges. Fire broke out at a Grant, Alabama, church minutes after Sunday service on November 15, and more than 80 people got out of a burning church during a service in Mableton, Georgia.

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TERRORISM AND INTELLIGENCE

Government Report Warns That Threat Actors Are Modifying Drones to Drop Explosives: United States

A government report dated Thursday, November 12, 2026, warns that threat actors are building custom drones or modifying store-bought drones, sometimes with 3D-printed parts, to deliver payloads past barriers, metal detectors and guard posts. As of August 2026, online marketplaces in the United States were selling 3D-printed drop attachments for consumer drones, and some sellers advertised that the attachments could carry and release explosive devices. In June 2026 a group allegedly plotted to fly an explosive-carrying drone into a fight event in Washington, D.C., to drive the crowd toward armed snipers. The same month, 12 people were indicted for using modified drones to drop contraband into at least 10 federal prisons. Indicators include interest in payload capacity too large for the drone, hardened materials, resistance to jamming and adding a release mechanism that does not fit the stated purpose.

Source: internal restricted government document

🛡️ My thoughts: We covered drones last week. Add this plot to your parking lot team’s briefing. An explosion meant to push a crowd toward shooters is a plan your team can train against. You cannot ignore this threat. This is going to happen at some point in America. It’s just a matter of when and where.

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Brooklyn Man Convicted of Funding the Islamic State; Money Reached a Man Tied to an Istanbul Church Attack: Brooklyn, New York

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Mansuri Manuchekhri, a Tajik national, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, on four counts, including conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State and its affiliate Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K). Prosecutors say he sent about $70,000 to Islamic State-linked associates in Turkey and Syria between December 2021 and June 2023. One man who received the money was later arrested by Turkish authorities over an alleged role in the January 2024 ISIS-K attack on a church in Istanbul. In February 2022 he filmed himself firing a rifle at a New Jersey shooting range and sent the video to an associate in Turkey, and in August 2024 he sent a roommate video of himself firing a handgun out the window of a moving vehicle. His ex-wife testified that he praised the man who killed eight people with a rented truck on a Manhattan bike path in 2017.

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🛡️ My thoughts: He lived here for years while he sent money to the people who shoot up churches overseas. He trained at a range in New Jersey. Islamic State supporters are already here, and some of them are practicing. We have been very good at catching these guys. Someone is going to slip through though.

Iran-Aligned Outlets Post Target Lists of U.S. Hotels and Federal Offices as an Iraqi Militia Pledges Attacks: United States and Iraq

Media outlets aligned with Iran’s government have posted a series of threat videos and target posters since November 1, 2026. On Friday, November 6, the outlet Jaryan released two English-language posters listing potential targets if fighting with the United States and Israel resumes: five hotels in the United States owned by President Donald Trump, including Trump Tower in New York City, and federal agencies and offices in the Washington area, including national security and intelligence agencies. At least 11 other posters in the same series have appeared since November 1, including one that named the New York City Police Department among the 10 largest police departments in the country. On November 7 and 8, the outlet Tebyan released two Persian-language videos threatening U.S. bases in Europe and the Indian Ocean and the undersea data cables beneath the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, November 10, Harakat al-Nujaba, a U.S.-designated terrorist group and the second-largest Iranian proxy militia in Iraq, said it would obey Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s order for militant groups to attack the interests of Israel, the United States and regional governments.

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Source: internal restricted government document

🛡️ My thoughts: Somebody on Telegram or a gaming platform is reading these lists. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) pays lone wolves a few thousand dollars to hit a site for them. If your church openly supports Israel, assume you are on a list whether your name is on a poster or not.

Teens Radicalized Online Charged in Islamic State Plots as Australia Opens a Center to Stop It: Sweden and Australia

Swedish prosecutors on Friday, November 6, 2026, charged a 19-year-old man with planning an Islamic State-inspired knife attack on a high school in Halmstad between March 1 and April 13. He was arrested in April, is charged with belonging to a terrorist organization and public incitement to terrorism, and his trial was set to begin on Thursday, November 19. The Swedish Security Service (Säpo) says he consumed and spread violent jihadist propaganda online and said he was willing to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State, and its head of operations warned that the threat increasingly comes from young people radicalized online who act alone against easy targets with simple weapons such as knives. In Australia, police searched a teenager’s home in Auburn, New South Wales, on Wednesday, November 11, and found documents and devices holding conversations and research on building improvised explosive devices (IEDs), along with an unknown powder. He was charged the next day with collecting documents likely to facilitate a terrorist act and possessing items connected with preparing one, and he was denied bail.

On Friday, November 13, Australia opened a $74 million Counter Terrorism Online Centre in Sydney, run by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), to find threats on social media, gaming platforms, forums, encrypted chats and the dark web. The AFP Commissioner warned that children as young as 12 are being radicalized, citing a review of 55 radicalized children ages 12 to 17 that found every one had been radicalized at least partly online. In the United States, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, of Richfield, Minnesota, talked with a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) informant on Telegram, Signal, Discord and TikTok for nearly two years before his October 6 arrest for allegedly planning an Islamic State-inspired mass shooting at the Mall of America on October 24.

Source: internal restricted government document

🛡️ My thoughts: We’ve been telling you the IRGC, the Islamic State and al-Qaeda are in our kids’ games, apps and chats, recruiting them to do bad things. Every one of those 55 Australian children was radicalized at least partly online. Have your youth ministers ask parents which apps and games their kids use and who they talk to there, and show parents what this recruiting looks like.

Islamic State Supporter Indicted for Planning a Bomb and Shooting Attack at the Old City and Temple Mount: Jerusalem, Israel

Israeli prosecutors filed an indictment on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, against Muhammad Elazza, also known as Al-Azza, 19, who was arrested on September 30. Prosecutors say he planned in 2024 to plant an improvised explosive device at the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City, detonate it remotely, and then enter the Temple Mount compound with a firearm to kill Jews and police officers. He bought two tear gas grenades and searched online for ways to turn them into bombs. He also scouted the Lion’s Gate area to find security cameras and where security forces were posted, and he downloaded Islamic State instructions for making explosives. He is charged with preparing a terrorist attack and training for terrorist purposes.

Source: internal restricted government document

🛡️ My thoughts: He scouted the cameras and the guard posts before he planned the attack. People who stand around looking at your cameras and where your team stands are doing the same work. Approach them and talk to them.

Islamic State Claims About 150 Christians Killed in a Week of Raids: Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Islamic State’s weekly Arabic newsletter, al-Naba issue 573, dated Thursday, November 12, 2026, claims its Central Africa Province fighters killed about 150 Christians, burned about 250 homes and drove thousands of people from more than 15 villages in the Beni, Lubero and Ituri areas over the prior week. The largest claimed attack hit the town of Kantine in Beni on the evening of Friday, November 6, where the group says its fighters killed at least 60 Christians and burned more than 200 homes, about 30 motorcycles and a vehicle. The issue also claims fighters killed 21 Christians in the village of Mabiolu in Lubero, killed 23 in raids on Christian villages in eastern Ituri on Tuesday, November 10, and captured smaller groups near Kantine, Mabanga, Masala and Kambau and cut their throats.

It says the group again told Christians in the area to convert to Islam, pay the jizya, a tax the group imposes on non-Muslims, or be killed. In northern Mozambique, the same issue claims fighters raided the Christian village of Mingeliwa in Mueda district on Saturday, November 7, and drove out its residents. The issue’s weekly tally counts 21 attacks and 150 people it calls crusaders killed across its Central Africa, West Africa and Mozambique provinces, and the same issue reprints a quote from former Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi calling Islam “the religion of fighting.” These are the group’s own claims and have not been confirmed by authorities or independent reporting, and a separate government report carries the same claim of 60 killed at Kantine.

Source: Islamic State al-Naba newsletter, issue 573, and internal restricted government document

VIOLENT CRIME

Man Shot to Death in a Church Parking Lot; Half-Brother Charged With Murder: Atlanta, Georgia

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in a church parking lot in the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW at about 9 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2026, and he died at the scene. Police arrested Demarcus Burke, 20, and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Other reports identify the victim as Burke’s half-brother and say the shooting followed a dispute. The victim’s name and the church’s name have not been released.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: All problems start in the parking lot. Cover your lot, entrances and exits with a 4k video system, and keep it recording at night when nobody is there. That footage often leads to an arrest.

Two Wounded in a Shooting in a Church Lot: Alexandria, Louisiana

Alexandria police responded to the 3500 block of Hudson Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2026, where two people had been shot. The shooting happened in a grassy parking lot across the street from Christian Love Baptist Church that the church uses. Police say the people involved were young adults in an ongoing dispute. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been reported.

Source

Man Faces 516 Charges After 171 Threatening Calls to a Church: Mount Joy, Pennsylvania

Crist Wolf, 68, of Landisville, faces 516 misdemeanor charges, including harassment, terrorist threats and stalking, filed on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, by Mount Joy Borough Police. The affidavit says a Mount Joy church, which charging documents do not name, received 171 phone calls from Wolf between May and June. Police say his voicemails made death threats against congregation members, the former pastor and police, and one said, “I will kill one of ya, including your Governor.” The officer wrote that the threats scared members away from the church. Wolf had not been arraigned as of the report.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: Take every threat seriously. Make a police report, serve a trespass notice, get a restraining order and follow the court case to the end. This church kept a record of all 171 calls. Keep a written log of every threatening call, letter and message you get.

Judge Who Pastors a Church Receives a Threat Hoping the Church “Would Burn to Pieces”: Madison, Wisconsin

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, senior pastor of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church, said he received graphic and deeply personal threatening messages the day before he announced them on Facebook in mid-November 2026. He said the sender wrote that they hoped the church would burn to pieces. Mitchell said the sender had appeared before him in a court case, and he reported the messages to law enforcement. Madison police were present at the church’s Sunday service. No arrest has been reported.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: The threat came from his courtroom and landed on his church. If your pastor holds another job that makes enemies, such as judge, prosecutor or police officer, put those people in your threat assessment.

SEX CRIMES

Youth Pastor Indicted on Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure: College Grove, Tennessee

A Williamson County grand jury on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, indicted Solomon Afful, 32, former youth pastor at Holy Hill Chapel on Highway 96 in College Grove, on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of assault. The indictment alleges sexual contact with a minor between 13 and 18 around April 25, 2025, and the assault count alleges contact as recently as May 2, 2026. Afful is a former Murfreesboro firefighter who resigned in May 2024 and coached track as a volunteer at Blackman High School for one year. The church says it removed him immediately upon the first report. He posted a $50,000 bond and left jail on Thursday, November 12, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call Detective Raechel Haber.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: A firefighter and a volunteer coach would pass most church background checks. Pedophiles work at churches so they have a steady stream of victims. Run continuous background checks and never let one adult be alone with a child. This church did a great job by distancing themselves from him and making a public statement. Your next step is to do an internal investigation to ensure there are no victims at the church.

Primary Teacher Charged With Recording Girls During Church Classes: Roy, Utah

Roy police charged Jeremy Jack Hall, 44, a Primary teacher with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who taught children ages 8 to 11, with more than 40 felonies. Police say he used a cellphone to record girls under their dresses and skirts during church classroom activities, going back to 2021, and they found 27 recordings of girls ages 8 to 11 in an account registered to him. A search of his home on Thursday, November 12, 2026, found more devices with material showing girls, including toddlers. He faces one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 20 counts of voyeurism by recording a child under 14 and one count of voyeurism. He is held without bail.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: He did this inside the classroom during church. Put two adults in every children’s classroom, put windows in those doors and keep teachers’ personal phones put away while they teach.

Man Charged After Grabbing a Teen Girl as She Left Church: East Haven, Connecticut

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, a teenage girl told East Haven police that a man made unwanted physical contact with her as she left a church in the 200 block of Main Street. A witness stepped in, and the man walked away. Officers found Efrain Palaguachi-Humala, 51, on a bench outside a nearby business and charged him with second-degree breach of peace. He was held on $10,000 bond for a court appearance on Monday, November 16.

Source

Warming Center Guest Charged With Touching a 16-Year-Old Volunteer at a Church: Edwardsville, Illinois

Riley Russell, 33, who is homeless, is charged with aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse after police say he touched a 16-year-old volunteer on October 21, 2026, at the Overnight Warming Location housed at First Baptist Church in the 500 block of Saint Louis Street. Another volunteer saw it. The girl told investigators Russell had been coming to the site since January, had given her gifts and had been aggressively flirting with her. The warming center’s director says a separate nonprofit runs the program and that the incident did not happen during warming center operations. A judge denied Russell’s request to be released before trial.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: The gifts and flirting went on for months before he touched her. If your building hosts a shelter or warming center, don’t let minors volunteer with adult guests, and tell your adult volunteers to report grooming behavior the first time they see it.

Christian Private School Substitute Teacher Charged in Relationship With a 17-Year-Old Student: Spring Hill, Florida

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mia Acevedo Gallardo, 20, a former substitute teacher at Grace Education Academy in Spring Hill, after a tip on November 5, 2026. Deputies say they found explicit photos she sent on a 17-year-old student’s phone. She is charged with engaging in a romantic relationship with a student as an authority figure, transmitting material harmful to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Source

ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Fire Breaks Out at a Church Minutes After Sunday Service: Grant, Alabama

Pastor Thomas Chamblee said he had left the church about 20 minutes after Sunday service on November 15, 2026, when he got a call that the building was on fire. Grant Fire Department crews saw flames coming out of the building, which is connected to a thrift store. The building’s owner estimates damage at more than $20,000. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Source

More Than 80 People Escape as Fire Spreads Through a Church Attic During Service: Mableton, Georgia

Members of Christ Apostolic Church International noticed smoke coming from the roof during a Sunday service and raised the alarm, and more than 80 people got out safely. The fire spread through the attic from the back of the building to the front. No one was hurt. The building has no electricity, and Reverend Frederick Appiah’s congregation is looking for a temporary place to worship. The cause has not been reported.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: Eighty people got out because members saw smoke and sounded the alarm. Run a full evacuation drill during a service once a year so your people know where to go. Every church needs a fire alarm, a burglar alarm and a 4k video system.

VEHICLE COLLISIONS

Speeding Driver Killed After Crashing Into Two Parked Cars in a Church Lot: Williamston, South Carolina

On the morning of Friday, November 13, 2026, a speeding vehicle left Anderson Drive and hit two vehicles parked in the lot of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Witnesses told police the vehicle had been driving recklessly from Academy Street and crossed the center line. The driver, a 61-year-old man from Belton who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Williamston police and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Source

INTERNATIONAL

Vigilantes Fight Off Gunmen Attacking Worshippers on a Sunday Morning; Nine Remain Captive: Kaduna State, Nigeria

Gunmen attacked Kurmin Wali in Kajuru Local Government Area, Southern Kaduna State, between about 8 and 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2026, as residents were on their way to or at church. They seized 12 people, three of whom escaped and returned home. Vigilantes from neighboring Adunga village joined local hunters and farmers and exchanged gunfire with the attackers for more than two hours before the attackers withdrew. Fourteen people from the community are now held, including five taken in October. Community leaders say more than 170 worshippers were abducted from church services in the same village on January 18, 2026.

Source

Priest Beaten Unconscious and Left on the Roadside: Benue State, Nigeria

Gunmen believed to be Fulani attacked the Rev. Peter Kwen of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko at about midnight on Friday, November 6, 2026, on the Makurdi-Zaki Biam Road near Zaki Biam as he returned from Makurdi. They left him injured and unconscious by the road. Another Catholic priest, the Rev. John Inalegwu Otache of the Diocese of Otukpo, was kidnapped on October 13 and released on October 18. No arrests have been reported.

Source

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