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Travis Tibbs's avatar
Travis Tibbs
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Was "Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia" or "Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya" mentioned in two separate sections? Once it was credited with an attack and suggested that it was a threat already moving off the drawing board in Europe, while the other section suggested it was fake and took credit for attacks. If it's the same organization still trying to figure out how to spell their name, do you get the impression it's real or not?

I also recognize the relevance to my question of the advice in another section to treat threats as real unless they can be proven as impossible or otherwise false.

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