Terror

Churches Should Treat Jewish and Israel-Linked Visibility as a Real Security Overlap

An FBI liaison report warns that Iranian intelligence and security services have conducted pre-operational surveillance of Jewish individuals and facilities in the United States and may use third-party nationals or criminal intermediaries to hide their involvement. This has relevance for churches that publicly support Israel, host Jewish speakers or events, partner with Jewish organizations, or share facilities with a Jewish congregation or school. Churches with these connections may fall within the same attention set as Jewish institutions. Security teams should take note of unusual photography, repeated visits by unfamiliar individuals, persistent questions about schedules or building access, or online harassment directed at staff or volunteers. Suspicious activity should be documented and reported promptly, and any potential evidence such as messages, screenshots, or surveillance observations should be preserved. Source: Internal federal liaison intelligence report.

🛡️ My thoughts: Several churches have reached out to CWT that they have been the victim of pre attack surveillance. Please be aware. This is happening now. It is not too late to prepare.

Nationwide Advisory: Potential U.S. Impacts Following the 28 Feb 2026 Military Attack in Iran

A regional fusion center situational awareness bulletin assessing the 28 February 2026 military attack in Iran notes no specific, credible physical threats at the time of reporting but warns the possibility of retaliatory physical or cyber activity in the United States could occur with little or no warning, with potential targets including government, military, critical infrastructure, and private sector entities; it assesses that Iran-aligned actors may conduct short-term, low-level cyber activity such as website defacements, denial-of-service activity, data-wiping malware, ransomware-style extortion, and attempted disruption of industrial control systems, and it highlights that Iranian-affiliated cyber actors often exploit unpatched systems, weak or default passwords, and legitimate administrative tools; the bulletin also warns that expanded Middle East conflict dynamics may increase risks tied to homegrown violent extremist mobilization and bias-motivated crimes affecting Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern communities, and that Iranian propaganda networks may leverage U.S.-based social media to inspire or facilitate demonstrations that could disrupt events or encourage vandalism; additionally, it flags that periods of heightened conflict have historically corresponded with increases in antisemitic incidents and threats and notes that multiple religious observances in March and April may be viewed by lone attackers as potential targets, urging organizations to maintain vigilance and promptly report suspicious activity or threats to local law enforcement and the FBI.

🛡️ My thoughts: The FBI is under stating the threat. They have much more intelligence that they could release to us so we can prepare to fight off any potential homeland attack. For now, remember your ABC's, always be carrying.

DHS Note Warns Fatwas Call for Revenge After Iranian Leader’s Death

A DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis Critical Incident Note reports that on 1 March 2026 two senior Iranian religious leaders issued separate Farsi-language fatwas calling on Muslims worldwide to avenge the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following U.S. and Israeli military action that killed multiple senior Iranian officials. The rulings declared that avenging the leader’s death is a religious duty for Muslims and described the United States and Israel as enemies while urging retaliation. The assessment adds that Iranian regime rhetoric, fatwas, and online messaging promoting retaliation could increase the threat from violent extremists who support the Iranian government, though past incidents show such fatwas rarely result in attacks inside the United States.

Source: FOUO document, redacted

🛡️ My thoughts: you have to have your head in the sand to not realize that people are upset with the United States and they would like to attack us back. Our biggest threat is going to be lone wolf actors. But we cannot rule out coordinated attacks from Iranian agents or Iranian proxies inside of the United States.

Cartel Violence in Mexico Includes IED and Car Bomb Attacks

A recent cartel intelligence update reports escalating violence in parts of Mexico, including the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and vehicle-borne explosive attacks against security forces, marking a continued evolution in cartel tactics; the report notes that organized criminal groups have increasingly used explosive devices, including car bombs, in attacks targeting police and military personnel during ongoing confrontations with government forces in cartel-controlled regions. Source: Internal security intelligence situation report.

🛡️ My thoughts: The cartels learned this from their association with Hezbollah and Hamas. Expect this brought to the United States for an attack at some point.

Austin Downtown Shooting Investigated for Potential Terrorism Nexus

A mass shooting in Austin’s West Sixth Street entertainment district near a bar left multiple people dead, including the suspected gunman, and more than a dozen others injured, prompting an FBI investigation into indicators suggesting a possible nexus to terrorism; authorities said the attack unfolded in the early morning hours with gunfire directed at people in the crowded nightlife area, and federal partners including the National Counterterrorism Center were reported to be coordinating with local and state investigators as they worked to determine motive and any ties to foreign or domestic extremist activity.

🛡️ My thoughts: I expect this at a church in the next few weeks. Please be vigilant and monitor Christian Warrior Training for updates.

Iran Raises Red Flag Over Jamkaran Mosque Following Reported Death of Supreme Leader

A red “flag of revenge” was raised above the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran, following reports that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike in Tehran on February 28, 2026. The red flag, a significant Shiite symbol representing mourning and a call for retaliation, is traditionally used in response to perceived martyrdom or grave injustice. Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei’s reported death on March 1, intensifying regional tensions and prompting public mourning, protests, and political reactions both domestically and internationally. In the wake of his death, Iran announced the formation of a temporary three-member Leadership Council consisting of senior cleric Alireza Arafi, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei to govern until the Assembly of Experts appoints a permanent successor. The symbolic act at the mosque underscores escalating instability in the region as global leaders respond to the unfolding situation.

Two Killed, 14 Injured in Austin Bar Shooting; FBI Investigating Possible Terror Motive

Two people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, Texas, just before 2 a.m. on March 1, 2026. According to authorities, the 53-year-old suspect allegedly drove past the bar multiple times before firing a pistol from his SUV toward people on a patio and in front of the establishment, then exited the vehicle with a rifle and continued shooting. Responding Austin police officers shot and killed the suspect within minutes. Law enforcement officials stated the suspect was wearing clothing bearing religious and Iranian imagery, and the FBI is investigating the attack as a potential act of terrorism, though officials say it is too early to make a final determination. The shooting occurred in the city’s Sixth Street entertainment district, and officials credited the heavy police presence with preventing additional casualties. The investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: There will be more. Please be careful and pray for our country.

U.S. and Israel Launch Expanded Strikes Across Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

The United States and Israel intensified military operations across Iran on March 1, 2026, targeting ballistic missile sites, naval assets, and key military and intelligence facilities following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in earlier strikes. Iranian officials reported more than 200 deaths since the campaign began, while Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks against Israel and Gulf Arab states, resulting in casualties including three U.S. service members and multiple civilian deaths in Israel, where a synagogue in Beit Shemesh was struck. The conflict has expanded regionally, with Gulf nations reporting impacts from Iranian strikes and European leaders urging diplomatic efforts. U.S. President Donald Trump vowed retaliation for American casualties but signaled openness to talks with Iran’s new interim leadership council, which has assumed authority pending the selection of a permanent successor. As airstrikes and missile exchanges continue, concerns are growing over prolonged regional instability and broader Middle East escalation.

Western Governments Warn of Possible Iranian Retaliation Against Jewish Institutions

Security concerns are rising across Western nations as officials warn that Iran could activate terrorist sleeper cells or proxy networks in retaliation for recent U.S.-Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader on February 28, 2026. Governments in countries including Germany and France have increased security measures around Jewish synagogues, religious gatherings, and Israeli institutions amid fears of potential attacks. Intelligence officials have stated that the Iranian regime has historically used international networks to carry out acts of violence beyond its borders. Authorities in the United States have also placed counterterrorism agencies on heightened alert, with federal law enforcement working to monitor and disrupt potential threats. Although no specific plots have been publicly confirmed, officials say the escalating conflict in the Middle East has significantly raised the threat level for Jewish and Israeli communities worldwide.

TERROR STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED THIS WEEK

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Churchgoers Stop Armed Man Inside Prophet Elijah Orthodox Church in Ellensburg, Washington

Churchgoers at Prophet Elijah Orthodox Church in Ellensburg, Washington, intervened and stopped a man accused of bringing a gun into the church during services on March 1, 2026. According to police, approximately 50 people were attending the service when the 27-year-old suspect allegedly entered the building with a handgun. Authorities said church members acted after the man’s wife reportedly made threats about shooting people inside the church. When officers later searched the suspect’s SUV, they discovered a fully automatic AR-15 rifle along with dozens of rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail as the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is the 2nd potential mass shooting at a church stopped this week. Good for those of you practicing good situational awareness. This is how we stop active shooters before they start.

One Dead, One Injured After Shooting Victims Seek Help at Triumphant Praises Church International

A fatal shooting investigation is underway after two wounded men arrived at Triumphant Praises Church International in Richland County, South Carolina, seeking help on March 5, 2026. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the victims had already been shot elsewhere and drove to the church along Monticello Road where dozens of senior citizens were gathered inside for a bingo event. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital for treatment. Authorities later arrested a 20-year-old suspect who now faces charges including murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators believe the suspect and the victims knew each other and had arranged to meet before the shooting occurred. The investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: When people are fleeing danger, they flee to a nearby church for sanctuary. You see it here almost every week. Just make sure that even during off hours you keep your head on a swivel and use good situational awareness.

Garner Man Charged After Allegedly Placing Rocket-Fueled Pipe Bomb at Capital Church

A 38-year-old man has been charged after police say he placed a pipe bomb containing rocket fuel in the parking lot of The Capital Church in Garner, North Carolina, on February 27, 2026. According to the Garner Police Department, the device contained approximately 10 ounces of rocket fuel and was discovered in the church parking lot before being safely destroyed by bomb technicians. Authorities arrested the suspect on March 4 and charged him with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, second-degree trespassing, and littering. Investigators have not reported any injuries related to the incident, and the case remains under investigation as officials continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding the device being placed on church property.

Synagogue and Jewish Sites Targeted in Overnight Shootings in Toronto and North York

Police in Toronto, Canada, are investigating a series of overnight shootings that damaged several locations connected to the Jewish community, including Temple Emanu-El Synagogue in North York, Old Avenue Restaurant, and the York Entrepreneurship Development Institute. Authorities reported that gunfire struck the synagogue late on March 2, 2026, hours after congregants had gathered for Purim celebrations, causing exterior damage such as broken glass and bullet impact marks. Investigators also discovered similar gunfire damage at the Jewish-owned restaurant and the business institute associated with Jewish and Israeli entrepreneurs. No injuries were reported. Toronto Police, including the Hate Crime Unit, are reviewing surveillance footage and examining whether the incidents were coordinated attacks as concerns grow over rising antisemitic incidents targeting Jewish institutions in Canada. The investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: These incidents will increase exponentially. Continue to monitor CWT and we will apprise you of any significant intelligence coming out.

Four Injured After Gunfire Erupts Outside Kansas City Funeral Service

Four people, including an off-duty Kansas City Police Department officer, were injured when gunfire erupted outside a church during a funeral service in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 27, 2026. The shooting occurred shortly after 11:15 a.m. near Indiana and Bales avenues in the Historic Northeast neighborhood while mourners gathered for the service of a 29-year-old man who had been killed two weeks earlier. Police reported that shots were fired from outside the church, with bullets striking the building and forcing attendees and officers inside to take cover. Two of the victims were struck by gunfire, and the off-duty officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury; all four injured individuals are expected to survive. Authorities stated the motive remains under investigation, with retaliation among the possibilities being considered, and no arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

🛡️ My thoughts: each month we have a funeral that gets shot up. I don't have more specifics about this incident, but most of these involve criminal activity or gang activity. If you're involved in a gang or criminal activity and you want to take out the rival gang or rival criminals, you know where they will be during the funeral. It's important for you to look at the background of people that are being memorialized at your church. If you find that they are involved in criminal organic activity, you need to require security or a police presence at the church.

Man Hospitalized After Stabbing Near St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Cincinnati, Ohio

A person was hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight near St. Lawrence Catholic Church in the East Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, early Saturday morning on March 2, 2026. Cincinnati Police Department officers responded to reports of a fight in the area of Warsaw Avenue and located the stabbing victim at the scene before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. Authorities described the suspect as a 20-year-old Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a neon shirt and remains at large. Police have not determined what led to the altercation, and it is unclear whether three damaged vehicles found nearby are connected to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Man Stabbed During Funeral Service at City Heights Church in San Diego

A man in his 40s was stabbed during a funeral service at a church in San Diego’s Colina Del Sol neighborhood on February 28, 2026. San Diego Police Department officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 5300 block of Orange Avenue, near 54th Street and Trojan Avenue, after receiving reports of a victim suffering multiple stab wounds. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Police detained a suspect believed to be in his late 20s at the scene and later took him into custody without further incident. Authorities stated that the circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: more violence at a funeral. See my notes above for my recommendation on how to avoid this

Man Charged After Alleged Gun Assault on 60-Year-Old Near St. Louis Church

A 41-year-old man has been charged following an alleged gun assault on a 60-year-old individual outside a church in the West End neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on February 27, 2026, in the 5800 block of Maple Avenue, where the suspect allegedly approached the victim’s vehicle, threatened him with a firearm, chased him as he fled, and repeatedly struck him in the face with the gun. The victim sustained multiple lacerations to his face and head and was bleeding at the scene. Surveillance video reportedly captured the suspect approaching the vehicle. Prosecutors have charged the suspect with second-degree assault and armed criminal action, and the arrest warrant does not allow for bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts:

Pastor Accused of Pushing Female Elder Down Steps at Gardena Church

A pastor at Beulah Land Missionary Baptist Church in Gardena, California, has been accused of pushing a female church elder down a set of concrete steps outside the church during an incident on October 7, 2025. Surveillance video reportedly shows the altercation, and authorities arrested the pastor the same day before releasing him two days later on a promise to appear in court. The alleged victim suffered injuries including a fractured wrist and toes from the fall. The incident has sparked protests from some congregants who gathered outside the church on March 1, 2026, calling for the pastor’s removal. The pastor has denied wrongdoing and stated that previous legal claims against him were dismissed by a judge as frivolous, while also saying that a majority of church members voted to reaffirm him in his leadership role. The case remains ongoing as the situation continues to move through the courts.

🛡️ My thoughts: It always baffles me to see violence and disputes like this in a church. We are supposed to be glorifying God, not fighting amongst each other.

Vehicle Collisions

Car Crashes Into Waldorf Church of Christ, Causing Significant Structural Damage

A 79-year-old driver crashed into the Waldorf Church of Christ in Waldorf, Maryland, on the morning of February 25, 2026, causing serious structural damage to the building. According to church officials, the vehicle struck the church and tore through bricks and drywall before coming to rest inside a classroom, damaging walls between multiple rooms, including the fellowship area. The church was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the incident and have indicated the crash appears to have been accidental, with no charges expected against the driver. Temporary barriers have been installed to secure the damaged area as the congregation assesses repair costs.

🛡️ My thoughts: Each week we have some type of major collision or a vehicle assault. Please consider placing bollards in critical areas.

