TERROR UPDATE

Nothing to report this week

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Man Arrested in Florida After Threatening to “Shoot Up” Churches

A 32‑year‑old man in Palm Beach County, Florida, was arrested after posting videos and messages on social media threatening violence against places of worship — specifically naming Christ Fellowship — and warning the attacks would look like “a genocide”; authorities say he posted threatening content in early November, had signed up to attend a church event which prompted staff to notify police, and was taken into custody after a tip to Crime Stoppers, charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm and held on $250,000 bond.

Read full article

🛡️ My thoughts: I’ll be posting an article/video on this during the weekend. The story is still developing.

Man Arrested After Shooting at Mayhill Baptist Church in New Mexico

An Oklahoma man was arrested in Otero County, New Mexico, after allegedly firing multiple shots at Mayhill Baptist Church and attempting to force entry into the building. The suspect, later found by deputies about seven miles away on Highway 82, was reportedly shouting incoherently from a van in which an assault rifle was discovered. Authorities also recovered shell casings near the church. No injuries were reported in the incident. The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the motive behind the attack.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: Watch my video, above, for my thoughts.

Assault Suspect Arrested After Incident at Lampasas Church

An individual has been arrested in connection with an assault that took place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lampasas, Texas. The incident occurred in the church’s kitchen at approximately 7:45 a.m., where the suspect, a man in his 30s or 40s who had been volunteering for the first time, allegedly assaulted an elderly man without provocation. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored van but was later apprehended by authorities. The elderly victim sustained non-serious injuries and was treated on-site by EMS. The incident remains under investigation by the Lampasas Police Department.

Read the full article here

Cold Case Solved: 1962 Church Murder of 9-Year-Old Girl in Pennsylvania

The decades-old case of a 9-year-old girl’s rape and murder inside St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church in Bristol, Pennsylvania, has been solved after a grand jury investigation identified the killer as a man who lived nearby at the time of the crime. The girl was last seen on October 22, 1962, before her body was discovered in the church by her father. The grand jury report, released by Bucks County authorities, concluded the man acted alone, supported by forensic evidence and a 2024 confession from his stepson. Though the suspect died in 2002, his criminal history revealed a disturbing pattern of violence and sexual abuse spanning several states. Over 140 men had been tested during the investigation, but only this suspect could not be eliminated. Investigators cited matching hair samples, cigarette evidence, and detailed confessions that included facts not publicly known. Authorities hope this long-awaited conclusion brings closure to the victim’s family and peace to the Bristol community.

Read full article

🛡️ My thoughts: DNA is evolving at a rapid pace. I’m getting calls from my old agency about murders that occurred when I was a rookie over 30 years ago that are now being solved. It is fascinating.

Early Morning Shooting Near Fort Myers Church Leaves One Injured

A shooting near Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Florida, occurred early Sunday morning, November 9, 2025, leaving one male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident took place shortly before 4 a.m. near the church, prompting a swift response from Fort Myers Police, who confirmed a suspect is in custody. Authorities described the shooting as an isolated incident, but its proximity to the church has deeply affected the community. The church parking lot was cordoned off as officers collected evidence under flashing emergency lights. Due to unrelated construction at the church, Sunday services were held at Dunbar High School. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing.

Read full article

🛡️ My thoughts: When people are fleeing trouble or danger, they will almost always go to a nearby church for sanctuary. Please keep this in mind when you do scenario training.

SEX CRIMES

Former Northern Colorado Worship Pastor, Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault of Former Underage Student

A 30‑year‑old former worship pastor and part‑time teacher in Northern Colorado has been arrested in Fort Collins and charged with felony sexual assault of a minor by a person in a position of trust after a year‑plus sexual relationship with a former student that began when the accused was 24 and the student was under 18; police say the relationship escalated from late‑night texts to sexual contact starting in early 2020, continued off‑campus after the accused left the school, and was later confessed to church leaders, who immediately terminated his role and escorted him to police to turn himself in; court documents allege a pattern of abuse, the accused—who was married—was booked and has posted bond, the school has banned him from campus and the church where he later served has removed him from ministry while the criminal investigation proceeds. Read full article

Cincinnati Church Suspends Operations Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Grace Episcopal Church in College Hill, Cincinnati, has suspended operations following revelations that church leadership failed to report an alleged sexual assault involving minors that occurred on church property in April 2025. The Diocese of Southern Ohio, led by Bishop Kristin Uffelman White, enacted the suspension effective November 7, citing a lack of compliance with Safe Church and diocesan policies. The church had been labeled a “Congregation at Risk” since 2019. Although neither the alleged victim nor the alleged assailant were affiliated with church personnel, the delayed reporting and procedural violations prompted the shutdown. The Church Foundation will manage the property during the suspension, while diocesan officials work with the congregation to determine next steps. Parishioners responded with disappointment, criticizing the diocese’s lack of transparency and the disruption caused to community ministries.

Read full article

ARSON/FIRES

Illinois Man Charged After Arson Damages Prayer Building at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church

A 24-year-old Illinois man has been charged after investigators say he intentionally set fire to an exterior prayer building at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church in Crown Point, Indiana, on October 22, 2025. Surveillance footage allegedly shows a black Honda Civic arriving shortly after 1:20 a.m., with audio capturing the suspect making disparaging remarks about the building and stating, “Jesus would have this place burned,” before smoke and fire appear inside. Investigators later linked the vehicle to the suspect through photographic and video comparisons, as well as a recent traffic stop. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, and fire investigators concluded the blaze was intentionally set. On November 5, 2025, the suspect was charged with two Level 4 felony counts of arson: one for damaging a structure used for religious worship and another for causing over $5,000 in property loss.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar and fire alarm at your church. It is the single biggest thing you can do for church security.

PROPERTY CRIME

Suspect With Pride Flag Vandalizes Three Churches in Queens with Anti-Christian Graffiti

A suspect carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a matching face covering vandalized three churches in Far Rockaway, Queens, with anti-Christian graffiti in the early hours of October 5, 2025. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incidents as multiple acts of criminal mischief classified as hate crimes. At approximately 1:40 a.m., the vandal spray-painted “anti-gay cult” on the facade of The Refuge Church of Christ on Mott Avenue. Minutes later, the same message was written on The City of Oasis Church of Deliverance nearby. At around 2 a.m., St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church on New Haven Avenue was defaced with phrases like “Welcome Cult Members” and “cult,” which were painted on the building, sidewalks, and faces of two religious statues. Surveillance footage shows the individual pushing a bicycle during the acts. Church leaders expressed dismay but urged dialogue over confrontation.

Read the full story

Former Diocesan Fundraising Director Indicted for $150K Wire Fraud in Missouri

A former director of stewardship and development for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Missouri, has been federally indicted on wire fraud charges after allegedly stealing more than $150,000 between 2017 and March 2021. The individual, who later led the Bright Futures Fund, is accused of using a diocesan-issued credit card to purchase and activate 436 Visa gift cards totaling $155,050, which were allegedly used for personal expenses. He was indicted by a grand jury on October 29, 2025, arrested on November 4, and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for March 16, 2026, in U.S. District Court. According to the diocese, no donor funds were diverted before secure deposit, and the matter was reported to authorities shortly after the suspect’s departure in October 2023. The bishop has since implemented stricter financial oversight of the fund involved.

Read the full story here

5 Steps You Can Take to Protect Church Offerings Keith Graves · March 13, 2024 The theft of $30,000 from St. Catherine of Siena Church in Rialto, California, highlights a critical need for stringent security measures in protecting church offerings. This incident is a wake-up call to churches everywhere, underscoring the importance of proactive measures to safeguard their financial contributions. Let's explore five essential strate… Read full story

Trio Charged in $563K Immigration Fraud Targeting Churchgoers in Minnesota

Three individuals in Minnesota have been charged in connection with a $563,700 fraud scheme that allegedly targeted immigrants they met through Twin Cities-area churches. According to prosecutors, from January 2023 to November 2025, the accused—led by a woman posing as a facilitator of legal immigration services—offered fake paths to citizenship through a fictitious lawyer named “Isabella Jason” in exchange for cash. The scheme primarily unfolded at a church in Inver Grove Heights, where at least 25 victims were misled into paying for non-existent legal help and employment opportunities. One victim was even offered a fraudulent “$12,000 golden card” claimed to grant citizenship rights. When concerns arose, the defendants reportedly threatened to call immigration authorities to silence the victims. A search of one suspect’s home and bank records uncovered passports, victim photos, and bank deposits matching the timeline of the scam. Charges include racketeering and multiple counts of theft by swindle.

Read the full story here

INTERNATIONAL

Fulani Herdsmen Kill Pastor and Nine Other Christians in Benue State, Nigeria

On November 3, 2025, Fulani herdsmen launched a violent attack on Anwule Oglewu village in Ohimini County, Benue State, Nigeria, killing at least 10 Christians, including a Pentecostal pastor from Flaming Fire Ministry. The victims were reportedly attacked while working in their fields, and the assailants also burned down a Catholic church building and dozens of homes. One person was abducted during the assault, which continued into the following day. Christian leaders in the region believe these attacks are part of a broader campaign by radicalized Fulani groups to displace Christian communities and seize farmland. Nigeria remains one of the most dangerous countries for Christians, with over 3,100 Christian-related killings reported in the most recent Open Doors World Watch List.

Read the full story here

Christians Killed and Churches Burned in Violent Attacks Across Nigeria

Seven Christians, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed on October 31, 2025, in Damakasuwa, Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria, during an attack by Fulani herdsmen and allied militants. The victims were mourned at a funeral on November 8, which drew hundreds in a show of grief and resilience. On the same day in northeast Nigeria, Boko Haram militants attacked the Christian community of Pemi in Borno State, burning down a Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) building, the pastor’s house, homes, shops, and vehicles. Residents described the destruction as devastating and called for immediate government intervention and security measures. Nigeria continues to be one of the deadliest countries for Christians, with over 3,000 killed for their faith in the last year, according to Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List. The report highlights a sharp rise in anti-Christian violence, with Islamic extremist groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, and new factions like Lakurawa driving the ongoing persecution.

Read full article

Christian Families Attacked During Worship in India, Pastor Jailed

On September 28, 2025, a violent mob of Hindu extremists stormed a church service in Nohar city, Hanumangarh District, Rajasthan, India, assaulting Christian families and demanding that the pastor renounce Christ and teach Hindu deities instead. The attack, led by members of the Bajrang Dal, resulted in the arrest of Pastor Wazir Singh and charges against him and four others under accusations of promoting religious enmity and conversion activities. Pastor Singh was jailed for several days, allegedly framed using falsified pamphlets, and physically assaulted by inmates. His family was later attacked at their residence and forced to flee. The persecution occurred amid rising tensions following Rajasthan’s passage of an anti-conversion law on October 3, making it the 12th Indian state to implement such legislation. Christian groups and civil society organizations have condemned the law, citing it as a violation of constitutional rights and a tool for targeting religious minorities.

Read full article

Bomb Attacks Target Cathedral and Catholic School in Bangladesh

On the night of November 7, 2025, St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. Joseph’s School and College in Dhaka, Bangladesh, were targeted in separate bomb attacks, marking a troubling pattern of anti-Catholic violence. A crude bomb exploded outside St. Mary’s Cathedral—Bangladesh’s main Catholic center—shortly before its 6:30 a.m. Mass, which still drew around 500 worshippers the next morning in defiance of the threat. A second bomb was thrown at St. Joseph’s School, located five kilometers away. While no injuries were reported, the attacks follow a similar October 8 bombing at the historic Holy Rosary Catholic Church. These incidents come amid ongoing political instability in Bangladesh and increasing concerns about rising Islamist influence. No group has claimed responsibility, though one man with ties to the Awami League was arrested in connection to the earlier attack. Religious minorities, particularly Christians, have accused the interim government of failing to provide adequate protection.

Read full article

Women and Children Abducted in Latest Attack on Nigerian Christian Village

On November 12, 2025, seven individuals—including women and children—were abducted during an attack on Shikarkir Ward in Chibok Local Government Area, Borno State, Nigeria. Among those kidnapped were two daughters of a local pastor and an infant. This incident is part of a pattern of weekly assaults on Christian villages in the region by insurgents linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP. Just days earlier, another attack occurred in nearby Pemi village, where militants destroyed a church and injured two residents before being repelled by security forces. Despite the Nigerian military’s efforts, the Christian communities in Chibok continue to face relentless violence, abductions, and church burnings. The U.S. has designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern due to ongoing religious persecution, and both Nigerian and U.S. officials have expressed interest in enhancing counterterrorism cooperation.

Read the full article here

