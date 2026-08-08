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TERRORISM/INTELLIGENCE

Armed Civilian and Off-Duty Trooper Return Fire in Restaurant Mass Shooting — Twin Falls, Idaho

Chad Williams, 24, armed with an AR-style rifle, came out from the drive-thru at an In-N-Out Burger on Blue Lakes Boulevard at 2:29 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and opened fire on the restaurant, the parking lot, and the surrounding shopping center. Three people were killed: In-N-Out associate Ashley Garibay, 23, of Stockton, California; Christopher Claunch, 59, of Hagerman, Idaho; and Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City. Seven others were wounded, and a uniformed employee shot in the chest was dragged across the lot by a coworker. Jordan Salinas, 35, a healthcare worker from Kimberly carrying a suppressed FN Five-seveN, ran toward the gunfire and engaged Williams, and an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper whom ISP has not identified also returned fire. Williams fled and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as on-duty officers closed in, and Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the two men’s actions drove the suspect away from the scene and prevented further casualties. No motive has been established.

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🛡️ My thoughts: As you know, my friend AJ was shot in this incident. He is doing better, but may not regain 100% use of his arm. If you want a breakdown of this incident, watch my breakdown below.

Celebrate our three heroes that fought back against a demon trying to kill innocents. We are proud of them. FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!

Gunman Fires on U.S. Consulate in Second Attack of 2026, Paid Attacker Network Suspected — Toronto, Canada

A gunman fired on the U.S. Consulate at 360 University Avenue at 4:46 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2026, damaging the facade, with a Toronto Police officer posted outside at the time and no injuries reported. Officers pursued a white late-model Honda Accord with no plates at speeds over 140 kilometers per hour along Gerrard Street East and the Don Valley Parkway before terminating the pursuit near Don Mills Road under policy, and no arrest was made. Police said it was too early to confirm a link to attacks on two Kiva’s Bagels locations, Jewish-owned bakeries hit late on Saturday, July 25, and early Sunday, July 26, at least one involving gunfire, though the same SUV was later tied to both bakery attacks. The consulate had been shot at once before, on March 10, 2026, a case in which Sheldon Tracy-Stewart, 18, and Nicholas Bennett, 19, were charged, Bennett with the first-degree murder of Constable Marc Pinizzotto during a related warrant service. Chief Myron Demkiw has described a criminals-for-hire model in which young people are paid to attack assigned targets and required to film the attacks to get paid, coordinating over Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp, with two seized handguns tied to 27 shootings across the Greater Toronto Area.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This criminals for hire model is becoming the go to for the IRGC. This will visit the U.S. soon and it is hitting Europe very hard right now. This model has become very effective in Sweden and surrounding countries. Keep watching each incident and look for flaws in your security plan.

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Three Teenagers Detained Over ISIS-Linked Attack Plans, Two Targeting Their Own Schools — Singapore

Singapore’s Internal Security Department announced on Monday, July 27, 2026, that it had issued Orders of Detention under the Internal Security Act against three self-radicalized teenagers in separate cases between April and June. A 15-year-old detained in April had publicly pledged allegiance to ISIS on social media in late 2025, aimed to establish a caliphate in Southeast Asia by force, researched pressure cooker bomb designs, and tried to buy potassium nitrate. Tan Jun Jie, 19, detained in May, considered himself an ISIS member by early 2026, planned knife attacks on Singapore Armed Forces personnel at Sembawang Air Base and on students at his school, attempted denial of service attacks against the websites of Muslim organizations he judged apostate, and intended to travel to Somalia. The third case involved a 14-year-old detained in May who idolized mass shooters and wrote a 21-page manifesto titled “A Call to Action” listing targets and weapons for a mass casualty stabbing at his secondary school, planned for the June school holidays. The ISD described the 14-year-old’s case as Singapore’s first detention for composite violent extremism, a blend of ISIS sympathy with antisemitic and far-right strands.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This is exactly how it will play out here in the US. Pay attention to each case. It will happen again here.

These are the plates that I use in case of an active shooter. I highly recommend them.

VIOLENT CRIME

Woman Charged With Murder in Stabbing of 18-Year-Old Outside Church — Baltimore, Maryland

Dasianne Richardson, 34, was arrested Saturday, August 1, 2026, and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 18-year-old Brielle Handy. Handy was stabbed in the neck in the alley beside Love of God Apostolic Church in the 3200 block of West Baltimore Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, and was pronounced dead at Shock Trauma. Baltimore Police describe the incident as a planned fight between two parties involving roughly ten people, and dispatch traffic at the time referenced a group of girls beating up one girl. Witnesses told investigators that Richardson pulled a knife from her shirt and fled the scene, and detectives identified her through those witness statements rather than through video.

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Five Juveniles Charged in Gel Gun Ambush on Parishioners — Youngstown, Ohio

Five juveniles have been charged in Mahoning County Juvenile Court after allegedly firing gel bead guns at parishioners leaving Mass at St. Dominic Church on Southern Boulevard. The attack happened at 6:14 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026, as worshippers walked to their vehicles and drove out of the parking lot. One older man was struck in the face multiple times at close range and sustained significant facial bruising, and other parishioners were hit while driving out. A Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy working security at the church alerted Youngstown police, and Detective Sergeant Michael Cox identified all five juveniles using footage from the church’s video security system. The Vindicator reports the group as two 13-year-olds, two 14-year-olds, and a 17-year-old from Warren, with one charged with misdemeanor assault and the rest with misdemeanor menacing.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Cops have shot kids doing this exact thing, thinking it was a real weapon. This could have had dire consequences. I have been in a situation where a man, on his way to do an armed robbery, was armed with a bb gun that looked exactly like a real gun. When I took him off, I had no idea it was a bb gun until after I took him into custody. Also, what if this was a real ambush with real guns? You absolutely need to have good situational awareness… always.

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Masked Man Smashes Statue at Queens Parish Targeted Four Times Since 2024 — Long Island City, New York

A masked man jumped the fence into the courtyard of St. Rita Church at 36-25 11th Street in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City at 1:42 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2026, pulled a hammer from his pocket, and struck a statue of the Blessed Mother, knocking it from its pedestal and breaking off the head. The church’s security camera captured the entire sequence. The NYPD is investigating it as a hate crime through its Hate Crimes Task Force, and no arrest has been made. It is the fourth act of vandalism at the parish since 2024: a construction cone was thrown through a 60-year-old stained glass window on February 9, 2024, a man punched a statue of St. Jude inside the church in March 2026, and a vandal spray-painted a statue of St. Francis and wrote “pagan” on the sidewalk on March 21, 2026. The parish had celebrated its 125th jubilee the Wednesday before the attack, and Father Felix Sanchez told The Tablet, “We are tired of this. I am so upset I don’t know what to say.”

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🛡️ My thoughts: Not violent crime, but this is important for followers in NYC. Before the current Muslim Mayor was elected, there had been a steady increase in anti-Christian crime. Since the new mayor took over, it has exploded. Please take extra precautions when going to and leaving from church. Churches: You need to take extra precautions and have exceptional situational awareness. It is obvious the landscape is changing in your city.

If you get in a shooting, you will need self defense protection… even if it is justified. It’s still classified as a homicide and you are the suspect. I use Right to Bear. They are a Christian company that is the best for church security team members and CCW carriers.

SEX CRIMES

Pastor and Hospice Chaplain Charged With 17 Felonies Involving 14-Year-Old Boy — Winter Haven, Florida

Timothy Hikime Chaneyfield, 42, senior pastor of St. James United American Free Will Baptist Church in Winter Haven, was arrested Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Orlando International Airport as he returned from Baltimore. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit says Chaneyfield met a 14-year-old boy on a dating app, moved the conversation to Instagram direct messages, then picked the boy up at the entrance to his subdivision on three consecutive days and drove him to his house. Instagram generated a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 28, which routed to the sheriff’s office. He faces 17 counts including three counts of lewd battery of a minor, three counts of traveling to meet a minor, four counts of an HIV-infected person having sexual intercourse without informing a partner, and drug charges, with bond set above $350,000. Chaneyfield also worked as a hospice chaplain and spent 2012 to 2024 with Polk County Public Schools as a substitute teacher, paraeducator, and network manager, and detectives believe there may be additional victims.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This is a great example of predatory behavior I outline in my free course on protecting children in our churches. Please take the course if you haven’t done so already.

Albany Pastor, 75, Indicted Over 2000 Sexual Abuse of a Child — Albany, New York

Bienvenido Lopez, 75, pastor of Iglesia Fuente Inagotable at 153 Central Avenue in Albany, was arraigned Friday, July 31, 2026, on a three-count grand jury indictment and pleaded not guilty. The indictment charges course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Prosecutors allege the conduct occurred between May and December 2000 against a child under 11, in an apartment above the church and at a residence on Third Street. Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon’s office is prosecuting through Assistant District Attorney Stacy Mix of the Special Victims Bureau, and Albany police have said publicly there may be additional victims. Lopez posted a $40,000 bond and was released to probation supervision with electronic monitoring and a stay-at-home curfew.

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ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Man Charged Federally in Arson That Destroyed Historic Brooklyn Church — Brooklyn, New York

John Jones, 24, of Brooklyn was arrested Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Midtown Manhattan and charged in a federal complaint with intentionally setting fire to the South Bushwick Reformed Church at 855 Bushwick Avenue. The fire was set on Friday, June 19, 2026, and destroyed the 1850s sanctuary in a three alarm blaze that brought down the steeple and drew roughly 190 FDNY personnel. Surveillance video shows Jones trying to get inside the church between 12:12 and 12:47 p.m., failing to gain entry, walking to a nearby store to buy a lighter, and returning to set the exterior of the building on the Bushwick Avenue side. No one was inside, and one firefighter suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. The ATF Arson and Explosives Task Force led the investigation with NYPD and FDNY, authorities say Jones had no known connection to the congregation, and he was picked up nearly seven weeks later only because officers investigating an alleged Midtown store theft found the outstanding warrant.

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Fire at 1834 Congregational Church Ruled Arson, No Suspect Identified — Dennysville, Maine

The Maine Office of the State Fire Marshal has ruled the July 20, 2026, fire at the Dennysville-Edmunds Congregational Church at 17 King Street an arson. The fire was discovered shortly before 8 a.m. on that Monday by two passersby, Aiden Ashby and Hannah Preston, who reported it. It started in boards stored under the edge of the furnace room on the exterior of the building, and damaged the furnace room and part of the roof, with smoke through the worship room and attic. Investigators found no accelerants, no gasoline, and no cigarette butts, and ruled the fire incendiary by eliminating every natural and accidental cause. No suspect has been identified and no arrest has been made; the Fire Marshal’s tip line is 207-973-3700.

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🛡️ My thoughts: We have said repeatedly that arsonists will use material you leave out to start a fire at your church. Secure all combustibles and flammable liquids in a safe location away from random people.

INTERNATIONAL

Gunmen Storm Catholic Church During Sunday Mass, Two Still Held — Affa, Enugu State, Nigeria

At least seven gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles stormed St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inoyi-Affa, Udi Local Government Area, at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2026, during early morning Mass in heavy rain. Worshippers scattered and some parishioners gave chase but broke off because the attackers were heavily armed and holding hostages. Three people were taken: seminarian Lawrence Chidera Igbo, a catechist, and a worshipper identified as Emmanuel. Enugu State Police Command spokesman SP Daniel Ndukwe said operatives closing in on the fleeing suspects forced them to abandon one victim, who was rescued unhurt, and Commissioner of Police Mamman Bitrus Giwa directed the Violent Crime Response Unit and the Command-and-Control Centre into the search. Two victims remained in captivity as of August 6, and no group has claimed responsibility.

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Seminarian Abducted From Catholic Bishop’s Residence Escapes Captors — Otukpo, Benue State, Nigeria

Gunmen attacked the residence of Bishop Michael Ekwoyi Apochi of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo at Asa III on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, and abducted seminarian Kelvin Ochai. Ochai escaped his captors on the evening of Friday, July 31, and made his way to Aliade in Gwer East Local Government Area, where he reunited with his family unharmed. The Chancellor of the Diocese of Otukpo, Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo, announced the escape on Saturday, August 1, and credited divine intervention and the prayers of the faithful. No other victims were named in the attack on the bishop’s residence. No arrests have been reported and the gunmen have not been identified.

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🛡️ My thoughts: The Lord will provide you opportunity to escape. Keep your head on a swivel and take advantage of that opportunity.

Thirty Christians Killed in Three-Hour Village Attack, Eleven of Them Children — Naridon, Kaduna State, Nigeria

Armed men attacked the village of Naridon in Kamaru Ward, Kauru Local Government Area, just before midnight on Sunday, July 26, 2026, and moved house to house shooting residents for roughly three hours into the early hours of Monday. Open Doors documented 30 Christians killed, 21 of them Catholic and 9 from the Evangelical Church Winning All, including 11 children aged 15 and under, 10 women, and 9 men, with the youngest victim aged 3 and the oldest 87. Seven people were injured, several remain unaccounted for, and three shops and two houses were burned. Residents said the Army did not respond in time and police arrived only after the attackers left, and locals blame suspected Fulani militants. Kaduna Governor Uba Sani directed security agencies to intensify operations, with the state government referring only to “terrorists” and declining to name a group.

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Man Killed and Pastor Attacked in Two Overnight Assaults — Bassa and Bokkos, Plateau State, Nigeria

Gunmen struck two communities in Plateau State on the night of Thursday, July 30, 2026, in attacks reported the following day. In Ncha community, Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area, a middle-aged man identified only as Bulus was shot dead, which Danjuma Dickson Auta, National Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, confirmed and called an unprovoked assault on peaceful residents. In Fubok village, Daffo District, Bokkos Local Government Area, a man identified as Pastor Philibus and two of his church members were attacked, and three residents were killed in a nearby community the same evening. Accounts conflict on the pastor’s condition: Vanguard and BusinessDay report him injured, while Daily Post reports him killed with two members critically injured. Plateau State Police Command spokesman SP Alfred Alabo could not be reached by either outlet, and the gunmen have not been identified.

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Catholic Priest Murdered in Roadside Ambush — Ajaokuta, Kogi State, Nigeria

The body of Rev. Fr. Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro was found on the roadside along Church Road in Ajaokuta at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Oyetoro was incardinated in the Catholic Diocese of Lokoja and assigned to St. Paul’s Parish, Ayetoro Gbede, in Ijumu Local Government Area, and was serving temporarily at the Ajaokuta parish standing in for absent parish priest Fr. Clement Wesaku. Kogi State Police Command spokeswoman ASP Afusat Oyiza Salihu said he died of severe machete wounds to the head and that the case is under investigation with efforts ongoing to apprehend those responsible, with the file moving to the State CID after preliminary investigation. Governor Ahmed Ododo called the killing a heinous and unacceptable act, and the Diocese of Lokoja issued a statement of mourning. No suspects have been named and no motive has been established.

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