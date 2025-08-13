Help me support churches around the US with critical info like this. A paid subscription makes this happen.
Friends,
Last weekend’s Christian Warrior Academy class in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was a powerful reminder of why we do what we do. Together, we raised over $8,000 for the families of the firefighters who were killed or injured in last month’s active shooter incident. Some of the people in the room were on scene that day, and you could see how deeply it affected them.
We had over 500 people from across the United States attend the course. Hearing how Christian Warrior Training has impacted them and their churches was humbling. I am truly grateful for every one of you who came.
While I won’t be speaking at the following events, these are solid training opportunities put on by trusted leaders in the field:
Winchester, KY Church Safety Seminar (FREE)
📍 Location: Church of the Living God, Winchester, KY
📅 Date: Saturday, August 16, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
🎯 Led by Jimmy Meeks, covering topics like stopping an active shooter, sex crimes prevention, de-escalation, and building a safety team.
💵 Cost: Free
🔗 Register here: https://bulletproofworship.com/winchester-kentucky
Worship Security Academy Conference
📍 Location: See conference details
📅 Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 — 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM CT
🎯 Topics include legal trends in church security, stopping mass shootings, insurance risk management, medical response planning, crisis communications, and more.
💵 $30 off registration when you use this link: https://tinyurl.com/CTWConference2025
Train hard, stay ready, and keep protecting the flock.
In His Service,
Keith Graves
Christian Warrior Training
Thank you for blessing ing all the security teams and our local firefighter families Keith. It was a great time of learning with so much real life application. Highly recommend every church get their team to CWT sessions.
Keith, I can't express how grateful I am that you came to north Idaho to spend time with us. I have learned and continue to learn so much from you. I have recommended your recourses and knowledge to so many people. I can't wait until I can meet up with you again. Keep up the good work that God has set out for you.