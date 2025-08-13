Friends,

Last weekend’s Christian Warrior Academy class in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was a powerful reminder of why we do what we do. Together, we raised over $8,000 for the families of the firefighters who were killed or injured in last month’s active shooter incident. Some of the people in the room were on scene that day, and you could see how deeply it affected them.

We had over 500 people from across the United States attend the course. Hearing how Christian Warrior Training has impacted them and their churches was humbling. I am truly grateful for every one of you who came.

While I won’t be speaking at the following events, these are solid training opportunities put on by trusted leaders in the field:

Leave a comment

Winchester, KY Church Safety Seminar (FREE)

📍 Location: Church of the Living God, Winchester, KY

📅 Date: Saturday, August 16, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

🎯 Led by Jimmy Meeks, covering topics like stopping an active shooter, sex crimes prevention, de-escalation, and building a safety team.

💵 Cost: Free

🔗 Register here: https://bulletproofworship.com/winchester-kentucky

Worship Security Academy Conference

📍 Location: See conference details

📅 Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 — 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM CT

🎯 Topics include legal trends in church security, stopping mass shootings, insurance risk management, medical response planning, crisis communications, and more.

💵 $30 off registration when you use this link: https://tinyurl.com/CTWConference2025

Train hard, stay ready, and keep protecting the flock.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training