Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Duane Cline's avatar
Duane Cline
5h

We are a small church next to a large city park. These days security is mainly me and one other guy.

Most days I am the only one carrying. I normally arrive early and do a walkthrough of the building and grounds. We keep all doors locked except for the entrance which is in the rear. The entrance gets locked prior to the sermon. I sit in a spot where I can see the entrance have a view of everyone. I carry all the time even when I preach. there are a couple of men who assist me and as a Sherriff Chaplain I am known to local law

thanks for these updates

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Chuck Kinkelar's avatar
Chuck Kinkelar
5h

I was going to send you this tonight although you just posted it lol. Our ISP team sent me the official ISP statement shortly after it happened, because of the close proximity to our 2 churches.

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