Report Suspicious Activity Here

What Happened

On Sunday morning, July 5, 2026, the security team at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham, Illinois, noticed something out of place. A vehicle in the lot did not belong, and a man they did not recognize had come inside asking to speak with the pastor. No service was underway. The 10:30 hour had not arrived and the building was still quiet. The team did not wait to see how it would develop. At about 9:27 that morning they called the Effingham Police Department and reported both the vehicle and the man.

Officers from the Effingham Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the man a short time later. When they ran the vehicle, it came back stolen out of Marion County. It had been taken in Kinmundy that same morning, around 8:55, roughly half an hour before the man walked into the church. That single fact changed the encounter. A man asking to see the pastor is a pastoral matter. A man who drove a stolen car straight to the church is a police matter.

Officers moved to restrain him. During the struggle he produced a firearm, and it discharged, striking him. He was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt. No one in the congregation was hurt. The Illinois State Police took over the investigation and said this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community. The church posted shortly after ten o’clock that everyone was safe and cancelled the later service.

We do not know why the man was there. We do not know what he intended. Those answers belong to the investigation. What we do know is that a trained team saw an anomaly in the parking lot, called it in, and had law enforcement on scene before the congregation arrived. That is the whole story, and it is worth studying.

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Lessons for Church Security Teams

It Starts in the Parking Lot

I have said this for years. The problem almost never begins at the sanctuary door. It begins in the parking lot, and it often begins with a vehicle. In this case the car was the first thread the team pulled. They flagged it, police ran it, and it came back stolen. Without that flag, this is a man who wanted to talk to the pastor and nothing more. With it, it became a felony stop handled by two agencies before a single member of the congregation was in danger.

Your team needs eyes on the lot, not just the doors. Someone should be watching who arrives, where they park, whether they sit in the vehicle, and whether the vehicle fits the pattern of your congregation. A car backed into a far corner with someone sitting in it, a plate that does not match the driver, a vehicle that circles the lot, all of that is information. You cannot act on what you never see.

I have a free course on how to contact a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. Hit the training tab and go through it with your team. We teach it because you will not know, in the moment, whether the person in that car came to find Christ or came to do you harm. You have to be prepared for both. That is the job.

The Threat Does Not Wait for the Crowd

Read the timeline again. There was no service happening. The building was in that quiet stretch before the 10:30 hour, when most teams relax and fewer people are watching. That is exactly when this man walked in.

Attackers and people in crisis do not schedule themselves around your service times. They come in the gaps, when they think fewer people are watching. If your security posture only goes up when the sanctuary fills, you have left the front half of your morning uncovered. The team at St. John’s had someone paying attention while the building was still quiet, and that is the only reason this got caught early.

Post your people before the doors get busy. The first arrivals, the setup crews, the early prayer groups, all of them are on the property during the window when a determined person is most likely to move. Cover it.

A Man Asking for the Pastor Is a Contact, Not a Free Pass

Here is a truth every church security team learns quickly. People in trouble come to the church. Sometimes they come because they are at the end of themselves and they want help. Sometimes they come because the church is soft, open, and full of people. Most of the time you cannot tell which one is standing in front of you from across the room.

That is why an unknown man asking to speak with the pastor gets a contact, not a wave-through. You close the distance, you get your eyes on him, and you make it a friendly encounter. Something as simple as, brother, it looks like you are carrying something heavy this morning, can I help you. You are reading his hands, his eyes, and his responses, and you are not letting him drift toward the pastor’s office on his own while nobody is with him. If he is a man in crisis who needs prayer, you just met him with the love of Christ. If he came to do harm, you just interrupted his plan and put a trained person between him and his target.

We are in ministry. We are here to protect the people of God and we are here to serve Christ and carry the gospel to the man who walks in broken. Those two callings are not in conflict. Discernment is how you hold both at once.

Observe, Report, and Let the Professionals Take the Felony

Notice what the team did not do. They did not try to detain the man themselves. They did not corner him or turn it into a confrontation in the lobby. They observed something that did not fit, they reported it, and they got law enforcement rolling. When police arrived and the vehicle came back stolen, this stopped being a church problem and became a job for two agencies with the training, the tools, and the legal authority to handle it.

That restraint is a mark of a mature team. Your job is to see the threat early and buy time and distance, not to win a fight in the narthex. Call early. A suspicious vehicle you cannot resolve, a person whose story does not add up, a situation that feels wrong, all of it is reason enough to get police en route. Let them make the felony stop. The struggle that followed, and the fact that a firearm came out during it, is exactly the kind of thing you want professionals handling, not your volunteers.

The Biblical Perspective

Jesus sent His people into a dangerous world with a specific instruction about how to carry themselves.

“Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” (Matthew 10:16, ESV)

He did not tell them to be only gentle, and He did not tell them to be only shrewd. He told them to be both at the same time. Wise as serpents means you see the threat, you read the room, and you do not walk into the wolf’s mouth because you assumed the best about everyone. Innocent as doves means you do not become hard, suspicious, and cold toward the very people you were sent to reach. The church security team lives in that exact tension. The man in the stolen car might have been a wolf. He might have been a lost sheep who ran to the only place he could think of. Wisdom sees the danger. Innocence still loves the man. You need both, and you cannot drop either one.

There is a second picture worth holding.

“Of Issachar, men who had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do, 200 chiefs, and all their kinsmen under their command.” (1 Chronicles 12:32, ESV)

What set the men of Issachar apart was not their strength. It was their discernment. They understood the times, and because they understood the times, they knew what to do. That is precisely what happened in Effingham. A team that understood the times looked at a vehicle and a stranger and knew what the moment required. They knew to call. Training is what turns a vague uneasy feeling into understanding, and understanding into action. The team that reads the times and knows what to do is the team that gets law enforcement on scene before the congregation is ever in the room.

Watchfulness and mercy are not opposites. They are the two hands of the same ministry. You guard the door so the gospel can be preached inside it.

Final Assessment

Nobody in that congregation was hurt. That is the headline, and it did not happen by accident. It happened because a security team was on post during the quiet hour, watching the parking lot, and willing to make a phone call over a car and a stranger that did not fit. Every good outcome in church security looks small from the outside. A call. A contact. A stop that happened before the crowd arrived. Small actions, taken early, are what keep the big tragedy off the news.

We still do not know this man’s story. Maybe he was in crisis and the church was the last door he knew to knock on. Maybe he came with worse in mind. The team did not have to answer that question to do their job, because their job was to see the anomaly, put a trained person on it, and get help moving. They did all three.

Study this one with your team. Walk your own parking lot and ask who would have seen this car. Ask who is on post before your first service, when the building is still quiet. Ask what your people would say to a stranger asking for the pastor, and who would be standing with him while he waited. The team at St. John’s answered those questions before Sunday came. Make sure yours can too.

Before You Go

Leave a comment below with how your team covers the parking lot before services. If this was useful, share it with your pastor or your team leader so the whole team can walk through it together.

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