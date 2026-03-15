Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
4m

Everyone,

Try not to focus on the Facebook debate about weapon mounted lights. That is just an example of the overall problem.Try to focus on how we are interacting with each other to lift each other up. That part, iron sharpening iron, has been lacking. I’m not gonna lie, it has taken me by surprise that we aren’t lifting each other up.

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Tom Powers's avatar
Tom Powers
14m

Actually, you should carry both a handheld & WML. 2 different usage scenarios!

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