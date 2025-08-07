Church security teams sometimes need to be on alert for specific individuals who may pose a threat to the safety of the congregation. In law enforcement, this type of notification is called a BOLO—Be On the Lookout. In the church security world, BOLOs can be equally important, but how they’re shared needs to be handled with discernment and care.

What is a BOLO and When Should One Be Issued?

A BOLO is a warning to your team to be on alert for a specific person, vehicle, or suspicious behavior. For example, you might issue a BOLO if:

A known sex offender begins attending your church

A domestic violence suspect has threatened a church member and may appear

Someone has been casing your parking lot during services

A mentally unstable person with a history of church disruption has returned

BOLOs should not be used to share general concerns. They are reserved for credible, specific threats that require alertness and a potential response.

What Information to Include

The more specific and actionable the information, the better. A proper BOLO should include:

Photo : If available, include a clear and recent photo

Name and aliases : Include legal names and any known nicknames

Detailed description : Height, weight, clothing if recently seen, tattoos, etc.

Vehicle : Make, model, color, license plate (if known)

Reason for the BOLO : Explain the threat clearly and concisely

Last known location/date/time : Helps assess current risk

Instructions for your team: What to do if this person is seen (observe, notify, do not approach, call 911, etc.)

You should also include who issued the BOLO and a contact person for follow-up.

What Not to Include

Security teams need to guard against gossip, slander, and violating people’s privacy unnecessarily. Leave out:

Medical or psychological diagnoses

Unconfirmed rumors

Sensitive investigative details from law enforcement unless cleared for release

Social media screenshots unless they directly reference a threat

If you’re unsure whether to include something, ask: "Does this help our team stay safe and alert, or does it cross the line into speculation or gossip?"

How to Distribute BOLOs Securely

Distributing a BOLO improperly can create major liability and even escalate a situation. Here are some best practices:

Use secure communication : Signal, encrypted email, or password-protected cloud storage are ideal

Avoid group texts or open email threads

Label the document CONFIDENTIAL at the top and bottom

Limit distribution : Only those who need to know should have it

Set an expiration or review date: Prevent old alerts from lingering

Remind your team that BOLOs are not to be forwarded or discussed outside the security ministry.

When BOLOs Get Into the Wild

If a BOLO is leaked—whether accidentally or maliciously—it can damage your church’s reputation, create legal issues, and cause harm to the subject of the alert. Always treat BOLOs as you would any sensitive security document.

It’s wise to conduct regular reminders during team briefings about the importance of confidentiality and operational security.

Downloadable BOLO Template

To help your team implement this effectively, I’ve created a downloadable BOLO template. It’s easy to fill out and includes:

Sections for all essential details

Confidentiality warning footer

Your church’s name and contact (or leave it blank to customize)

You can access the template below.

Bolo Example 2.98MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Leave a comment