Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Joe Reed's avatar
Joe Reed
18h

Thanks, Keith, for the valuable intel. God bless you!

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Zombie Code Monkey's avatar
Zombie Code Monkey
7h

Andrew Klavan recently interviewed Sebastian Gorka, Trump's senior director for counterterrorism. He didn't have anything nice to say about Sarah Adams. But considering how the government likes to keep information to themselves, I don't really believe what he said. On top of that was the JTTF under Biden saying Hezbollah having 30,000 people in the country. Even if they were 90% off, that's still more than enough to stop all traffic across the Mississippi River in one go.

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