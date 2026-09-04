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I’m still on vacation! You will have two more weeks of no video with the roll call. I did give you a fresh roll call briefing, which you can download below. In the meantime, I’ll continue to give you this and critical updates as they come up.
Inside This Week’s Roll Call Briefing
✅ Current threat condition: HIGH / ORANGE
✅ Suspicious activity and possible surveillance at churches
✅ Armed and violent incidents involving churches
✅ Terrorism and intelligence developments
✅ September dates of significance and elevated-risk periods
✅ Training guidance for working elevated-risk dates