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Vacation Bible School is coming. So are summer camps, youth retreats, day camps, and every other ministry event where parents are going to hand their children over to our care for a few hours or a few days. They are trusting us. The question every camp director and VBS coordinator needs to answer before the first child arrives is whether that trust is well placed.

Most churches plan VBS around the curriculum, the craft supplies, the snacks, and the volunteers. Safety gets a quick meeting and a reminder to call 911 if something goes wrong. That is not a plan. That is a prayer attached to a hope.

The Church Camp Safety Guide is the answer to that gap. I wrote the original version for ministries that had nothing else to work from. That version was a starting point. This 2026 edition is a full operational manual. Download it free, print it, adapt it to your facility, and hand it to your team.

What Is in the New Edition

The rebuilt guide runs 67 pages and is organized into six parts. Every major topic now includes a written protocol, a fill-in-the-blank template you can customize for your camp, and step-by-step action sequences your staff can execute under pressure.

Part One covers planning. There is a tiered pre-camp master checklist that walks you through what needs to happen 60 days out, 30 days out, two weeks out, one week out, and the day of. Staff-to-camper supervision ratios are broken down by age group with separate ratios for overnight and aquatic activities. A complete camper registration form collects emergency contacts, authorized pickup persons, custody information, medical conditions, allergies, medications, and dietary restrictions. A site safety checklist walks you through 26 inspection items across fire, structural, electrical, chemical, grounds, medical, communication, security, and documentation categories.

Part Two is the operational core. Nine critical plans, each with written protocols and fill-in-the-blank templates: severe weather, evacuation, shelter-in-place and lockdown, missing child, medical emergency, aquatic safety, heat and sun, transportation, suspicious person and stranger protocol, and reunification. The missing child section distinguishes between a wandering child and a suspected abduction with different response protocols for each. The lockdown section walks through run-hide-fight for a camp setting where children cannot run the way adults can. The medical emergency section includes a camp-specific quick-reference covering anaphylaxis, seizure, diabetic emergency, choking, head injury, fracture, severe bleeding, asthma, and bee or wasp stings, each with a step-by-step response.

Part Three addresses staff. Mandatory training requirements, the two-adult rule, reporting protocols, night watch staffing and duties, and a digital communication and photo policy that closes the gap most churches leave open around social media, direct messaging, and photography of minors.

Part Four is parent communication. Twelve pre-written crisis message templates your Communication Lead can use under pressure: severe weather shelter, weather all-clear, emergency evacuation, non-life-threatening medical incident, medical emergency with 911, missing child searching, missing child found, early dismissal, security lockdown, lockdown all-clear, custody concern, and a 24-hour post-incident follow-up. Fill in the bracketed fields and send. Parents hear from one voice, on the same message, at the same time.

Part Five covers drills and documentation. A drill schedule by camp length, a drill log template, an incident report form, and a night watch log.

Part Six is the biblical response section. Scripture for comfort in crisis, pastoral debrief frameworks for both campers and staff, and a section on leading through tragic outcomes when the worst happens.

Why I Rebuilt the Original

The first version was short and readable but it told people what to think about more than what to do. A VBS coordinator does not have time at six in the morning on day one to read narrative guidance about evacuation principles. She needs to open a page, see the evacuation plan template with her facility’s specifics filled in, and hand a copy to every leader before the doors open.

Every form in the new guide is reproducible. You can pull the registration form and use it. You can pull the incident report and put a stack in your first aid kit. You can pull the reunification sign-out sheet and take it to your designated site. The guide is designed to be used, not just read.

A Word on Aquatic Safety

One of the sections I added is a full aquatic safety protocol. Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1-14. It happens fast and it happens silently. A real drowning does not look like the Hollywood version. The child is not splashing and yelling. The child is vertical in the water, head tilted back, eyes unfocused, making no progress in any direction. If your camp has a pool, a lake, a creek, a pond, or even a splash activity, read that section. Train your lifeguards and your watchers. The protocol is designed to buy back the seconds you cannot afford to lose.

A Word on Custody Disputes

The suspicious person section includes a custody dispute protocol. This is one of the highest-risk scenarios at any VBS or day camp, and most churches have no written plan for it. An adult the child should not be released to shows up at pickup. The child knows this person. The staff member on the door may not. If you have no protocol, the child goes home with the wrong adult and you become part of a court case or worse. The registration form in Part One captures who is NOT authorized. The pickup protocol makes that information actionable.

Scripture Anchoring the Work

“The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.” — Proverbs 22:3

Wisdom and precaution are part of godly leadership, not a departure from it. Jesus told His followers to be wise as serpents and innocent as doves. Preparing for what could go wrong is not a failure of faith. It is the posture of every faithful steward in Scripture. Nehemiah posted a watch. The wise virgins brought extra oil. The shepherd counts the sheep. We protect the children God has placed in our care because that is what love looks like in practice.

“Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.” — Psalm 127:1

The plans in this guide are the scaffolding. The Holy Spirit builds the house. Build and watch. God honors the work.

Download the Guide

The Church Camp Safety Guide is free. Download it. Print it. Customize the templates for your facility. Distribute it to your camp leaders, your VBS coordinators, your youth pastors, and anyone else who is responsible for children in your ministry.

Church campsafety guide 624KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

If you find this guide useful, the best thing you can do is share it with another church. Send the link to a youth pastor at the church down the road. Send it to your denomination’s children’s ministry coordinator. Pass it to the VBS director at the church your in-laws attend. This work is meant to spread.

Your Support Keeps This Free

Christian Warrior Training exists to put church safety training in the hands of every congregation that needs it, without cost barriers. The free guides, the intelligence briefs, the weekly church crime newsletter, the training videos, and the response resources are all possible because paid subscribers fund the work. If this guide helps your ministry, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your subscription is what lets me keep producing and distributing resources like this one.

Leave a comment below with the biggest safety gap you have identified at your own camp or VBS. I read every comment, and the questions you raise often become the next article.

Share this post with your pastor, your children’s ministry director, or your camp team leader. Pass it to a church that does not have a plan.

The camp is coming. Do the work now.

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