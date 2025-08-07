Christian Warrior Training

Brian
4h

More great resources thanks Keith.

This is a story you should all hear.

Last Sunday there was a guy sitting behind me, and during communion something started beeping loudly. I could hear the guy muttering to himself to shut up and I figured it was some type of phone or fire department radio thing. It went off again after he shut it off. Then a third time.

It was then I realized that this was not any of the above and must be a medical device. About a minute later the service was over and I turned around and asked if everything was alright. He went on to say it was a defibrillator and that it is a vest he wears, that will shock him when it thinks it's required. It was about to shock him those 3 times and he disarmed it.

This was a first for me. This guy could have been in the middle of an emergency and we didn't know (though I would have been able to tell). Still I was educated on this, and you all need to be aware of people who have these devices.

He went on to talk about how difficult had been treating him and his family for the past few months and I had an opportunity to listen and pray with him. But I also took the time to ask follow up questions like:

Have you been getting enough sleep? No, only 2 hours

Have you eaten or drank anything this morning?

Are you sure you're ok, we can have our medical safety personnel look at you? Yes I'm fine I've already had the medical helicopter come for me once. I'm still paying for that.

Is the machine wireless and will it dispatch? Yes if I don't call 911.

Are we going to have EMS show up now? No.

He stated It once shocked him while on his lawn mower and he felt like he got punched in the face.

