A lot of people ask me what they can buy for their church security team at Christmas. The list below covers the gear I trust and use myself, from protective equipment to training resources. Some of the links are affiliate links and some go straight to the manufacturer. Using an affiliate link helps support Christian Warrior Training and keeps the ministry moving forward, but there is never any pressure to do so. Pick whatever serves your team best.

Body Armor

This body armor is only $289! I shot it multiple times with everything from a .22 to 00 Buck point blank with everything in between. It took it all. Check it out in this video. Click the image below to go to the website.

Self Defense Protection

I did extensive research into who is the best provider for self defense protection and Right to Bear was the clear winner. Not having self defense protection is like owning a home with not homeowners insurance. All of this protection for $180 a year. Click the photo below to go to the website.

Less than Lethal

POM pepper spray wins by a mile. Pepper spray is the best and easiest less than lethal that you can carry everyday. They have multiple models. I prefer the MK-3 for working church security and I like the Home Defense Unit for the house and car.

Firearms

The best firearms for church security.

GLock 17, 19, 20, 21, 45

Smith and Wesson M&P 10 mm

H&K VP9

STACCATO HD P4

Best Rifle for Church Security

Hands down, the PSA JACKL in 300 black out is a stand out.

Other notables are:

PWS MK1 in 300 blackout

DANIEL DEFENSE DDM4 V7

Ammunition

Speer Gold Dot

Hornady Critical Defense

Online training

Christian Warrior Training

Worship Security Academy

Sheepdog Church Security

Policy

Weapon Mounted Lights

Streamlight TLR-1 HPX

Surefire X300 Ultra

Flashlights

Streamlight Protac

Surefire G2X

Pants

Kuhl “the law”

5.11 Meridian Pants

