I want to take a moment to say thank you.

Christian Warrior was nominated for a Gundie Award this year in the Breakout Creator of the Year category. That nomination alone was an honor. The people in that category were creators I respect, many of them far bigger channels than mine.

And because of you, we won.

That does not happen without a community that shows up, votes, shares, and stands behind the mission. This award was decided by viewers, not industry insiders. It means this wasn’t about algorithms or popularity.

When Christian Warrior was nominated, I made a promise to you, myself and to God. If I won, I was going to use that stage to speak about Christ. I kept that promise.

The acceptance speech did not go exactly as planned, but it was honest. I spoke about the gospel and about why this community exists in the first place. None of this started as a brand or a business. It started as training material for my own church safety team. It grew because people shared it and asked for more.

Three years later, there are tens of thousands of churches and believers paying attention. That is humbling. It is also a responsibility I take seriously.

I put the full video up so you can see the lead up, the announcement, and the acceptance speech for yourself. I want you to watch it, not for me, but because it represents what this community stands for and where we are headed.

Thank you for voting. Thank you for supporting the work. Most of all, thank you for caring about the safety of our churches and the people inside them.

Please continue to pray for our churches, for their leaders, and for the men and women serving on safety teams across the country.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

