Fort Worth, Texas — Let’s Fill the Church with Warriors!

I’ll be joining LTC Grossman’s Bulletproof Worship in Fort Worth, Texas, and I’d love to see as many of you there as possible. Let’s fill the church with men and women ready to protect the Body of Christ and strengthen the Church through faith, readiness, and training.

This classroom-based, but dynamic session, is designed to equip you with the tools, mindset, and biblical foundation to serve in your church’s safety ministry with confidence and clarity.

You’ll learn how to:

✅ Recognize threats before they unfold using behavioral and spatial awareness

✅ Apply biblical principles to use of force and self-defense

✅ Respond effectively to active shooter incidents

✅ Conduct threat assessments and handle suspicious persons

✅ Build and structure your church safety team

✅ De-escalate tense situations while keeping your congregation safe

✅ Choose the right firearms, less-lethal tools, and equipment for ministry use

✅ Understand what to do after a defensive shooting to protect yourself legally and spiritually

📅 Event Info: Bulletproof Worship – Fort Worth, Texas

Come ready to grow, connect, and prepare to defend the faithful.

Let’s make this a gathering of true Christian warriors.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

