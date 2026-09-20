Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT (BLUF)

A 65-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a basement meeting at a Methodist church in Amityville, New York on Friday night, September 11, and he survived. That same Friday morning, a 17-year-old from Torrington was shot in the head in front of Varick Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church in New Haven, Connecticut and was left in critical condition. Suffolk County police had their man in custody about two hours after the stabbing. No arrest has been made in New Haven.

Three other cases this week involve men who already held a position inside the building: a church elder in Knoxville, a children’s ministry volunteer in Punxsutawney, and a former youth minister at The Falls Church in Virginia indicted on federal charges covering three congregations from 1990 to 2008. A man in Missouri was charged after posting two TikTok videos from the Archdiocese of St. Louis parking lot saying his directions were to leave no one breathing. On the intelligence side, the Islamic State used the 25th anniversary of September 11 to call for attacks in the “backyard” of the United States and other Christian nations, Pakistani police killed a cell that was plotting attacks on churches, and Nigeria issued two separate national alerts in a week naming places of worship as targets. Four reader-submitted Suspicious Activity Reports came in, three of them from the same Sunday. The Vehicle Collisions section is empty this week.

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TERRORISM AND INTELLIGENCE

Pittsburgh Man Charged in Islamic State Mass-Shooting Plot That Included Poisoning Synagogue Food — Butler County, Pennsylvania

The Department of Justice announced on September 15 that it charged Jonathan Hunter Kramer, 21, of Valencia, Pennsylvania with receiving a firearm and ammunition in preparation for an Islamic State-inspired mass-shooting attack. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Kramer on September 12 outside a hotel in Cranberry, Pennsylvania where he had paid cash to stay a week, and searches of his person, hotel room, and residence produced a semiautomatic rifle, five rifle magazines, a rifle bipod and scope, 190 rounds of ammunition, an entrenchment tool, a prayer rug, pepper spray, roughly 30 knives, and a handwritten note. The criminal complaint says Kramer discussed attacks on “kuffar,” or disbelievers, with other users on the SimpleX messaging platform, naming arson, poison, vehicular ramming, explosive-laden drones, and shootings, and that he specifically sought to poison food and drink at synagogues. Pennsylvania state authorities had charged Kramer in 2023, when he was a minor, over a plot to commit a mass-casualty incident and for possessing child sexual abuse material, and the current investigation began on March 19, 2026 when an anonymous tipster contacted the FBI about his behavior after his release from juvenile detention. Investigators confirmed he used the online persona “Hamza Al Rashid,” claimed Islamic State affiliation, offered to share explosive manuals, and said he intended to prepare for his “mission.” He made his initial court appearance on September 14.

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🛡️ My thoughts: it is just a matter of time before one of these people choose a church to attack. We have seen it in the past so we should expect it again. When is that going to happen? Nobody knows for sure. But is each day draws down that time comes closer.

Police Issue a Second Nationwide Alert on Places of Worship, Schools, and Youth Camps — Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force issued a nationwide alert on September 15 stating it had received intelligence warning of an increased likelihood of terrorist attacks on places of worship, schools, National Youth Service Corps orientation camps, and other vulnerable areas. Authorities said Islamic State-West Africa Province had conducted surveillance and reconnaissance of potential targets including schools and other significant locations, timed to the 2026/2027 academic session and the 2027 general elections. The alert named the North-East, West, Central, and parts of the South-West as requiring heightened vigilance, and police commands were ordered to strengthen response arrangements and tighten security around state borders, entry and exit routes, and other critical areas. This is the second such warning in a week, following the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division alert of September 9 covering the same target set. JCAT notes that terrorists target educational institutions for their symbolic value, the breadth of media coverage an attack generates, and the low level of security normally associated with such institutions, and that previous attacks have used small arms, explosives, arson, chemicals, and edged weapons.

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🛡️ My thoughts: keep our brothers and sisters in Nigeria in your prayers. I continually post this because Nigeria is the number two country following Christian Warrior behind the United States. Thousands of Nigerians read this newsletter each week. They do so because we are one of the few outlets reporting what's happening there on a routine basis.

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Iran-Linked Group Claimed Four Arson Attacks on London Synagogues and Jewish Institutions — United Kingdom

The Community Security Trust (CST), the security organization for the British Jewish community, reported that Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) publicly claimed responsibility for seven attacks at United Kingdom locations tied to Jewish and Israeli communities, including at least four acts of arson or attempted arson against synagogues and Jewish communal organizations in London. The sequence CST documents runs from March through May 2026: four Hatzola ambulances set on fire on March 23, an attempted arson at Finchley Reform Synagogue on April 15, a claimed failed arson attempt at the former offices of a Jewish charity in Hendon on April 17, a petrol bombing at Kenton United Synagogue on April 19, and an arson attack on a disused synagogue in east London on May 5. On April 29, Essa Suleiman allegedly traveled to Golders Green and stabbed two visibly Jewish men, an attack police formally declared a terrorist incident. On July 13, 2026 the United Kingdom government designated both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and HAYI under the National Security Act 2023. In March 2026, two men were charged with conducting hostile reconnaissance on Jewish community buildings in London for Iranian intelligence.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this newsletter is for Christians, but we are going to continue what is happening to the Jews because that is important for those of us that are following Christ’s teaching closely. Look at how they are attacking the Jews in Europe, because that is how they are going to attack you here in the United States when they finally decide to start attacking us. Study these events and be ready for when it comes on our shores. We have already disrupted one of their plots. At some point, they are going to get through.

Attacks on British Synagogues Hit a Record High, and Suspicious-Activity Reports Outnumbered Confirmed Incidents — United Kingdom

CST recorded 96 antisemitic incidents targeting synagogue premises, buildings, congregants, and staff in the first six months of 2026, with congregants traveling to or from prayers victims in another 21. That is 117 reports against 89 in the same period of 2025, a rise of 31 percent and the highest first-half total CST has ever recorded for incidents affecting synagogues and the people going to and from them. Alongside the 1,926 antisemitic incidents in the report, CST logged a further 2,264 potential incidents that did not meet its threshold for classification, and it states that many of those involved suspicious activity or possible hostile reconnaissance at Jewish locations. This is the first time non-incidents have outnumbered confirmed incidents in a January-to-June period, which CST attributes to increased vigilance, more reporting by congregants, and more security guards posted at Jewish locations. CST describes those uncounted reports as vital to its provision of security protection, with many requiring further investigation or a security response.

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Yom Kippur and Sukkot Fall in the Next Two Weeks

The NCTC digest lists Yom Kippur on September 20 and 21 and Sukkot from September 25 through October 2 in its upcoming events calendar, which flags dates carrying historic or current threat significance. CST’s report notes that the terrorist attack on Heaton Park Synagogue on Yom Kippur last year demonstrated that terrorism is a reality British Jews now have to confront. In the United States, the Los Angeles Police Department increased patrols and visibility around Jewish houses of worship, schools, and cultural centers for the High Holy Days, and Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada called on Congress to fully fund and reform the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which helps at-risk congregations pay for guards, cameras, and reinforced doors. Fireworks were launched at the Lauderdale Road Synagogue in Maida Vale, west London on September 13, the second day of Rosh Hashanah, and mezuzahs were smashed at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario over the same weekend. Churches that share a campus, a parking lot, or a neighborhood with a synagogue have a stake in the next two weeks.

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SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY REPORTS

Reader-submitted suspicious activity at U.S. churches. If you see something similar in your area, submit your own report at alert.christianwarriortraining.com.

Gibsonia, Pennsylvania — Male Tried Two Locked Entrances Before Sunday Service On Sunday, September 13, 2026, a safety team member at a church in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania watched a lone male leave his vehicle around 10:20 a.m. and try the doors at the two locked entrances nearest the parking area before coming to the main entrance. The subject was a white male in his twenties with bushy black hair, a closely trimmed mustache and beard, a faded green or grey t-shirt and black pants, and he kept his left hand in his front pocket for the entire visit. He allowed direct eye contact, was greeted by two ushers and two plainclothes safety team members, stood at the rear of the sanctuary without ever sitting down, then walked out after several minutes and drove off in a blacked out Ford Maverick. The reporting team has seen similar short visits by young male subjects before or during services. CWT case 20260916-F3B27C357B74

Jeffersontown, Kentucky — Man Said He Had an Assignment to Photograph the Pastor On Sunday, September 13, 2026, a safety team member at a church in Jeffersontown, Kentucky was approached at the front door at about 11:50 a.m. by a man who said it was his first time there and that he had an assignment to take pictures of the pastor. Told the pastor was not preaching and that roughly ten to fifteen minutes of service remained, he sat on the back row, did not engage with the service, texted heavily twice, checked the time and walked out; the safety team stopped him when he raised taking a photograph in the foyer and told him to leave. He waited about two minutes in his vehicle and then drove quickly out of the lot, heading west on the main road out front. The subject was a Middle Eastern male roughly 20 to 25 years old with dark skin, black curly hair and beard, oversized faded blue jeans, a white t-shirt and white or gray sneakers, driving a maroon Honda CR-V with Kentucky plates, a pink plate cover and a yellow “Please Be Patient New Driver” sticker on the back. The team reported the encounter to the Louisville Metro Police Department. CWT case 20260913-B876ECA37CFC

Rogers, Minnesota — Two Men Walked the Building 90 Minutes Before Service On Sunday, September 13, 2026, a volunteer at a church in Rogers, Minnesota saw two men he did not recognize enter the lobby during pre-service practice about 90 minutes before the 10:30 service, go into the men’s restroom, and then stand in a small adjacent hallway for a minute or two. They shook hands with him, asked whether service started at 10:30, thanked him and went out to their car, parked in the second slot from the main entrance. They sat there about two minutes, repositioned to the church’s less used gravel exit at the north end of the lot, waited another one to two minutes, then departed south past the main entrance and left the area without returning for service. Both subjects were cleanly dressed in button down shirts and appeared to be in their late forties or early fifties, one Black and clean shaven, one white with slight stubble, in a bright blue 2025 Lexus NX with Minnesota plates. CWT case 20260913-51562DADC5F0

North Augusta, South Carolina — Driver Circled Three Church Lots the Same Morning On Sunday, September 6, 2026, a blacked out 2010 Ram 1500 with blacked out headlights, tail lights and license plate lights was observed circling the parking lot at one church in North Augusta, South Carolina and then doing the same at a second church in the same city. The male driver exited the vehicle and appeared to observe the property from outside until a safety team member approached and asked if he needed assistance; he said he did not need anything and left. The second church called a third congregation nearby to pass on the encounter, and the same male arrived there shortly after, asked about their security teams and made no open threats. He was described as bald and appearing of Middle Eastern ethnicity, from a grainy photo and limited description. This report reached CWT third-hand at medium confidence. CWT case 20260913-D02A7D08EC7A

🛡️ My thoughts: I need you to continue submitting your suspicious activity. The more people report the better people in your area have an understanding of what's occurring. Each newsletter that I put out has a link to submit a suspicious activity report at the very top.

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VIOLENT CRIME

Man Stabbed in Neck During Basement Meeting at Methodist Church — Amityville, New York

A 65-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a meeting in the basement of First United Methodist Church at 25 Broadway in Amityville, New York on Friday, September 11, at roughly 8:30 p.m. Suffolk County police said another man attacked him during the meeting and then ran. First Squad detectives located Daniel Escobar, 33, of Bay Shore on Ackerson Boulevard and took him into custody at 10:22 p.m., about two hours after the stabbing. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and survived. Escobar was charged with first-degree assault and arraigned the following morning at First District Court in Central Islip, and police have not released a motive. Sunday services went on as scheduled.

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🛡️ My thoughts: again, another violent incident that occurred outside of worship hours, and outside of where the congregation normally meets. If you have people meeting at your church, we still have a duty and liability to protect the church and the people within.

Teenager Critically Wounded in Shooting Outside African Methodist Episcopal Church — New Haven, Connecticut

A 17-year-old from Torrington, Connecticut was shot in the head in front of Varick Memorial African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11. Police received multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation as people were heading to work and children were walking to nearby schools. The church sits around the corner from a police substation. New Haven Police Chief David Zannelli said the victim appeared to know the attacker and that the shooting looked targeted, and police said the public was not in danger. Dixwell Avenue was closed for roughly three hours for evidence collection and canvassing, and no arrest had been made as of the last report.

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🛡️ My thoughts: 75% of violent crime occurs outside of the church building. Expected if there's a shooting in front of your church, the people are going to run to your church for sanctuary. This includes people running from the shooters, the shooters trying to chase down their victims, and the wounded. Have a plan in case this happens. It doesn't matter where your church is. It could be the inner city or it could be in a rural environment. Each week we show you violent incidents like this that occur in a variety of different locations.

Man Charged After TikTok Bomb Threat Against Archdiocese Campus — Shrewsbury, Missouri

Jeremiah Robinson of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri was charged on Wednesday, September 16, with one count of making a terrorist threat in the first degree. Prosecutors said Robinson posted two TikTok videos on Tuesday, September 15, the first stating he was two minutes from the Archdiocese of St. Louis campus and that God had told him to use no discernment because “everyone who walks into that church is guilty and to kill them.” In a second video recorded from the Archdiocese parking lot, prosecutors said he stated his directions were to “leave no one breathing.” The FBI’s National Threat Operations Center flagged the videos and contacted the Shrewsbury Police Department, which led the investigation. The Archdiocese campus was evacuated and searched and nothing was found. Robinson is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond.

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🛡️ My thoughts: take every threat seriously. If somebody says they're going to hurt you then take their word for it. Trespass them from your property, get a restraining order, and follow the court case to make sure nobody drops the ball. The Lord can forgive them, but they still need to deal with the consequences.

Church Elder Arrested on Child Abuse Charge — Knoxville, Tennessee

Nicholas Blevins, 41, an elder at Reformed Fellowship Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested on Thursday, September 10, on one count of child abuse. Court records show the warrants came out of Loudon County, and he was booked into the Loudon County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services confirmed it is involved in an investigation related to the matter but released no further detail. Reformed Fellowship, founded in 2018, said Blevins had been responsible for leading both members and children in worship, that leaders were unaware of any allegations before the charge, and that he was removed from his leadership position immediately. The church said it is cooperating with civil authorities.

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SEX CRIMES

Former Youth Minister Indicted on Federal Child Sex Charges Covering Three Churches — Falls Church, Virginia

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia indicted Jeffrey Turner Taylor, 66, now of Milford, Ohio, on charges of enticement of minors for illegal sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity with minors. Taylor served as a youth minister at The Falls Church in northern Virginia from 1990 to 2002 and also served at two churches in Atlanta. The indictment alleges he groomed multiple boys under the guise of spiritual guidance, steering them into sexual conversations, asking about their sexual habits, and describing his own sexual experiences, then transported minors to ministry events in other states and countries where he engaged in or attempted sexual molestation. Prosecutors say the conduct ran from 1990 until 2008. Taylor was arrested and made an initial appearance on Monday, September 14, with arraignment set for September 24, and he faces up to 105 years in prison if convicted. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

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🛡️ My thoughts: sexual abuse of children is the number one crime, outside of property crime, that occurs at churches. We need to do a better job getting rid of these pedophiles that invade our church. If you’re a pedophile and you want to find victims, a church is the perfect place to find a victim.

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Children’s Ministry Volunteer Charged After Police Find Video He Filmed Himself — Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

Corey James Clark, 35, of Newville, Pennsylvania was charged this week with felony unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, and misdemeanor indecent assault. State police said Clark volunteered in children’s programs at First Church of God in Punxsutawney, including Sunday school, the nursery, and Kingdom Kids, a program for children in sixth grade and younger, and had attended the church for several years while working about two school years in those roles. Investigators said a forensic download of a camera and a Samsung cellphone belonging to Clark produced video, dated 2024, in which he filmed himself engaged in sexual contact with a child in a church restroom before walking back into what appears to be a classroom. The case was worked by the state police criminal investigation unit out of Erie along with the local barracks. Clark was jailed in Jefferson County on $100,000 bail with a preliminary hearing set for September 29.

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🛡️ My thoughts: he filmed himself raping a child in the church bathroom! Do you think that child and the family of the child have faith in any church institution after this event? This is how we lose followers. What are you doing to protect your children?

Pastor, 87, Arrested on Child Sexual Assault Charge From the 1990s — Texarkana, Texas

Louie George, 87, a pastor at a Texarkana, Texas church, was arrested on Wednesday, September 9, on a charge of sexual assault of a child. The Texarkana Texas Police Department said the reported abuse happened in the 1990s when the victim was a young child. Detectives said at least two more victims have been identified since the investigation opened, and given the length of George’s tenure as a pastor they believe others may not have come forward. Bail was set at $500,000 and George was held in the Bi-State Jail. The department asked anyone with information to contact Detective Tabitha Smith at 903-798-3116.

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Church Youth Volunteer and Youth Football Coach Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Charge — Grapevine, Texas

Grapevine, Texas police announced on Tuesday, September 15, that Carlos Ernesto Ramos, 39, had been arrested on August 26 on a child sexual abuse charge stemming from a 2023 incident. Ramos held two positions that put him around children over four straight years. He was a volunteer youth leader at a local church from 2020 to 2023 and an assistant coach in a youth football league from 2022 to 2024. Police said they are continuing to investigate whether he had inappropriate contact with other children and asked families to contact Detective Velez at 817-410-3268 if their children share anything about him. Ramos remained in the Tarrant County jail on a $500,000 bond at the time of the announcement.

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ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Synagogue Fire Ruled Not Suspicious Until Surveillance Video Showed Otherwise — Lakewood, New Jersey

Yaakov Y. Stern, 48, was charged with aggravated arson in a fire at Mordy’s Shteibel, a stand-alone synagogue on Delaware Trail in Lakewood, New Jersey, at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25. The Ocean County Fire Marshal initially deemed the fire not suspicious after knocking it down and declaring the building uninhabitable. According to the affidavit, surveillance footage later showed a man walk into the main learning room, approach a podium, bend over, and set the corner of the cloth covering it on fire, then light a second cloth-covered podium. Lakewood police detectives and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed the aggravated arson charge in early September. Stern has a 2019 reckless driving case and a prior aggravated assault conviction that carried 18 months of probation.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm, a fire alarm, and a 4K video system.

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INTERNATIONAL

Army Warns of Coordinated Attacks on Churches, Schools, and Youth Camps — Ibadan, Nigeria

The General Officer Commanding the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment in Ibadan issued a written security alert on Wednesday, September 9, warning that Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) may be mobilizing fighters for attacks “any moment from now.” The alert names Catholic and Protestant churches, primary and secondary schools, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps, and other public facilities as specific targets. It cites reported fighter movements from Katsina through Kaduna toward Plateau State and places the North-East, North-West, North-Central, and parts of the South-West at risk. The alert also references surveillance and reconnaissance activity by suspected operatives and links the timing to schools reopening for the 2026/2027 academic session and the approaching 2027 elections. Church leaders, school authorities, and NYSC officials were told to increase surveillance, strengthen defensive measures, and report suspicious movement.

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Pastor Kidnapped Off a Minibus Found Stabbed to Death; Second Pastor Released — Plateau State, Nigeria

Armed men stopped a minibus carrying nine passengers in Plateau State, Nigeria on Friday, August 28, and singled out two men they recognized as pastors. Hills Emmanuel, formerly of Dunamis Church, and Gabriel Joseph Dipak of Christ Apostolic Church were taken away, and the other passengers were robbed. Emmanuel’s body was found the next morning near the site of the assault with multiple stab wounds. Dipak was released and returned to his family, and a local news source reported the kidnappers had demanded a ransom from his family, though it has not been confirmed whether any payment was made. The attackers spoke Fulani, and no group has been identified. Emmanuel leaves behind his widow, Scholastica, and five children.

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Special Forces Police Raid Worship Service and Arrest All 12 Present — L’Ayaida, Algeria

Special force police raided a worship service at the House of Refuge shelter in L’Ayaida, about 36 kilometers east of Oran, Algeria, on Friday, September 4, and arrested all 12 Christians present. Officers executed a search warrant and seized all Christian literature, mobile phones, and identity cards, and the premises had been under surveillance before the raid. Those arrested were taken to the Bethioua police station about 40 kilometers from Oran, where the women were released for questioning the next morning and the men were held late into the night, some until 3 a.m. Police cited the holding of an unauthorized non-Muslim religious service, which falls under Ordinance 06-03 and carries two to five years in prison and fines of 500,000 to 1 million dinars. Nearly all 47 official Protestant Church of Algeria congregations have received closure orders or been sealed, and more than 50 Christians have been prosecuted in recent years.

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Police Raid House Church and Hold Its Leader for Seven Days — Shanghai, China

More than 30 government workers, including police officers, security workers, and religious affairs officials, raided Jie’en Church on the seventh floor of a building in Shanghai’s Hongkou District at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 30. Officials recorded personal identification information from everyone in the congregation before ordering them out. Church leader Hu Yile was detained and held for seven days, and Shanghai officials gave no explanation for the raid or the detention. Hu is the widow of Xu Guoxing, a Chinese Christian who founded churches and spent more than eight years in prison. The rights group ChinaAid, which documented the raid, said it followed another August operation in which Shanghai police detained Pastor David Tang and six other Christians across provincial lines, also without stated charges.

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Man Enters Church Shouting “Allahu Akbar” and Asking for the Priest — Forbach, France

A 35-year-old man walked into the Church of Saint-Rémi in Forbach, in the Moselle department of north-eastern France, at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, repeatedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” and asking for the priest. Two 14-year-old students heard the shouting and called police, who arrested him at about 1:45 p.m. without resistance. Officers found an Opinel-type knife that was never brandished, three SIM cards, and cannabis resin. The parish priest, Father Laurent Pidolle, said there was no assault, no violence, and no damage to the church. Prosecutor Olivier Glady said the man, born in 1991 in the former Yugoslavia and living with his mother in Stiring-Wendel, was unknown to territorial intelligence services and had two prior convictions unrelated to terrorism, and he ordered an examination of the man’s religious background and psychiatric profile. The man was placed in custody on charges of glorifying terrorism, possessing a Category D weapon, and drug possession.

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Pentecost Deacon Murdered in Ambush, Suspect Killed by a Mob — Offinso, Ghana

Osei Kwabena, a deacon in the Church of Pentecost who also worked as a caretaker farmer for the local chief, was ambushed and killed at Offinso Abrukyire in the Offinso Municipality of Ghana’s Ashanti Region on Saturday, September 12. Residents said the suspect, a 22-year-old identified as Awineme, returned home covered in blood and announced the killing. When the chief, Nana Osei Bonsu, tried to find out what had happened, the suspect attacked him with a machete and severely wounded him, then went after another person. Youths in the area beat the suspect to death with sticks after attempts to restrain him failed. Nana Osei Bonsu was hospitalized at St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso, where doctors said one hand may have to be amputated, and police have opened an investigation with both bodies at the morgue.

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Methodist Church Burns in Latest of a String of British Church Fires — Kilburn, England

Kilburn Methodist Church in Kilburn, north-west London caught fire in the early hours of Friday, September 11, and six fire engines worked the scene until it was extinguished around 4 a.m. The 135-year-old building was being converted into apartments at the time and was severely damaged, though it is still standing. Police and fire investigators have not determined a cause and have listed arson, a failure of the electrical wiring, and accidental ignition as possibilities. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The fire follows the July arson at Pitsmoor Christ Church in Sheffield, which produced no arrests, a late-July fire at St. Andrew’s Church in Leicester that was ruled accidental, and an undetermined fire at St. Mark’s Church in London earlier this year.

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