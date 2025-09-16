Watch the Video That Accompanies This Article

Opening Context

The murder of Charlie Kirk was not random. It was carried out by a young man who had been openly radicalized, who hated conservatives, Christians, and Charlie Kirk in particular. On September 10, 2025, Kirk was shot in the neck at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour, a speaking event that drew thousands. The shooter, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson, was arrested after a manhunt and later confessed when confronted by his father and a family friend. His gray Dodge Challenger, FBI photos, and his own admission sealed the case.

Robinson wasn’t a confused gamer who spent too much time online, as outlets like MSNBC want people to believe. He was a leftist and a committed supporter of the transgender movement. Bullet casings at the scene carried antifa slogans and anti-fascist markings. Family and friends confirm he had been ranting about politics for years, moving steadily further left while the rest of his conservative Mormon family stayed true to their values. At family dinners, Robinson raged against Charlie Kirk, claiming Kirk spread hate and deserved to be silenced.

Robinson’s personal life tied directly into his ideology. He was living with and dating Lance “Luna” Twiggs, a transgender individual who identified as female. Reports confirm Twiggs was equally hostile toward Christians and conservatives, and the two often ranted together about politics. Days before the shooting, Robinson even texted Twiggs to retrieve the rifle he had hidden near Utah Valley University. Twiggs is now cooperating with authorities.

This was not a spur-of-the-moment act. It was a targeted assassination, driven by leftist ideology and fueled by transgender activism. For Christians, the lesson is clear: political and spiritual hostility toward biblical truth is no longer just rhetoric. It is spilling into violence, and believers must prepare for it with both vigilance and faith.

Left-Leaning Extremism and the Suspect

The deeper we look at Tyler James Robinson, the more we see the clear signs of ideological motivation. Robinson, 22, had been moving left for years despite being raised in a conservative Mormon family. While his siblings and parents stayed rooted in their values, Robinson turned toward pro-Democrat and pro-leftist ideology as a teenager and eventually became outspoken in his hostility to conservatives and Christians. At family dinners he would rage about politics, often repeating that Charlie Kirk was spreading hate and deserved to be silenced.

Investigators found that his radicalization wasn’t just private. Bullet casings from the rifle he used were engraved with antifa slogans, showing that this was not a crime of passion but an ideologically driven act. Robinson had also tied himself closely to the transgender movement. He lived with and dated Lance “Luna” Twiggs, a transgender individual who shared Robinson’s hostility toward Christianity. Reports indicate Twiggs was the one Robinson contacted about retrieving the rifle he had hidden near Utah Valley University in the days before the murder. Twiggs is now cooperating with investigators.

Did He Act Alone?

From my experience in law enforcement, it is feasible that Robinson’s radicalization was not something he carried alone. In many cases, small groups provide encouragement, moral reinforcement, or even logistical support for acts like this. A trans-oriented or leftist activist group could have played a role in egging him on or offering material help. Whether it was retrieving weapons, validating his extremist beliefs, or simply pushing him toward action, this is the kind of support network investigators will be looking for.

Mainstream outlets like MSNBC have tried to reduce the motivation to online gaming or Discord use. But when you step back and look at the facts, the patterns are too consistent. Robinson was not a confused young man who made a bad decision in isolation. He was a radicalized leftist, embedded in a transgender relationship, who expressed his hatred of Charlie Kirk for years and then acted on it.

Transgender Movement and Violence Patterns

Robinson’s case is not isolated. Over the past several years, individuals tied to the transgender movement have shown up again and again in violent incidents. The most infamous was the Nashville Covenant School shooting, where a trans-identifying female targeted a Christian school and left six people dead, including children. Similar cases have emerged in Minnesota, Maryland, and Texas, each involving shooters who identified as transgender or were aligned with trans activism.

highlighted the disturbing reality that transgender individuals and advocates are increasingly represented in active shooter incidents. While leftist media outlets downplay this trend, the facts remain: there is a consistent pattern of violence connected to an ideology that not only rejects God’s created order but also positions Christians and conservatives as enemies. In Robinson’s case, his relationship with Lance “Luna” Twiggs, a transgender individual hostile to Christianity, fed into his radicalization and reinforced his hatred of Charlie Kirk.

From a law enforcement perspective, it is feasible that such acts are not always born in isolation. Support networks, whether online or in small activist circles, can play a role in urging individuals forward. Sometimes that means encouragement, sometimes logistical help, sometimes just creating an echo chamber where violent ideas are celebrated. In Robinson’s case, the possibility of such support—especially from trans-oriented groups—cannot be ruled out.

This trend has implications for church security. The transgender movement is often portrayed as harmless or marginalized, but the data shows a pattern of involvement in politically motivated violence. Christians cannot ignore that reality. We are not called to hate those caught in sin, but we must recognize the danger that arises when a movement built on rebellion against God’s design is weaponized against His people.

Implications for Christians and Churches

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a reminder that Christians are being targeted for their faith and their message. Robinson did not choose a random victim; he deliberately set his sights on one of the most visible Christian voices in America. For churches, this reinforces that preparation is not optional.

But preparation doesn’t mean turning the church into a fortress. Jesus Himself welcomed sinners, even those who were openly hostile to Him. In Luke 5:32, He said, “I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” That means even the very people who rage against Christianity, including those wrapped up in the transgender movement or radical ideologies, need the opportunity to walk into a church and hear the gospel.

This is the balance safety teams must hold. Security ministries are called to protect the flock so worship can continue without fear, but they are also called to keep the doors open for the lost. Our role is not only to guard but also to create an environment where someone deceived by sin can still encounter the truth of Christ and repent. Vigilance and hospitality must go hand in hand.

Biblical Study: Readiness, Training, and Transformation

Scripture teaches that believers must be prepared. Proverbs 22:3 says, “The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.” Church safety teams honor this wisdom when they train and remain alert. Yet readiness is not the same as closing the doors.

The life of Saul, later known as Paul, shows the power of God’s grace. Saul was present when Stephen, the first Christian martyr, was stoned (Acts 7:58). In Acts 8:3 we read that Saul was ravaging the church, dragging believers from their homes and committing them to prison. In Acts 9:1, Saul was still breathing threats and murder against the disciples. By every measure he was an enemy of the faith and guilty of the persecution and death of Christians.

Then God intervened. On the road to Damascus Saul encountered Jesus and his life was forever changed. The same man who once tried to destroy the church became the apostle Paul, writing much of the New Testament and spreading the gospel to the Gentiles.

This is a reminder that even the most violent enemy of the church is not beyond the reach of God. Tyler Robinson acted out of hatred and ideology, but if he repents and turns to Christ, he can be forgiven just as Saul was. The transgender activist, the radical ideologue, the hardened criminal—all are sinners who need salvation.

Churches must therefore hold both truths together. We guard the flock so that worship can continue, and we keep the doors open so that those who hate us may still hear the gospel. Protection and proclamation are not in conflict, they are both acts of obedience to the Lord.

Call to Action

The murder of Charlie Kirk is a sobering reminder that Christians are living in a time where hostility toward biblical truth has turned violent. Tyler Robinson acted out of ideology, rage, and deception. Yet even in this tragedy we see two paths forward for the Church.

First, we must prepare. Churches cannot ignore the reality that outspoken believers are being targeted. Training, vigilance, and strong safety ministries are no longer optional. Protecting the flock is part of our stewardship, and it allows worship to continue without fear.

Second, we must remember that the gospel is still for the sinner. Saul once breathed threats and murder against the Church, yet God transformed him into the apostle Paul. If the Lord can take a persecutor and turn him into a builder of the faith, He can reach even those who hate us most today. That truth must keep our churches open and our hearts steady, ready to both defend and proclaim.

Now is the time for Christians to be alert, to train with wisdom, and to stand firm in God’s Word. It is also the time to trust that no one is beyond the reach of Christ. By holding these truths together, we honor the Lord, we guard His people, and we extend His invitation of repentance to the lost.

