The Problem with Conspiracy Theories

Influencers and content creators thrive on outrage. The more clicks and shares they generate, the more money flows to them and the platforms they use. That cycle rewards sensational content, not careful truth-seeking. As believers, we have to be aware of how anger and distraction are being monetized.

Who Is Really Leading This Case

Contrary to many online claims, the FBI is not the lead authority on this investigation. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is handling the state charges, while the FBI runs a parallel inquiry. I’ve trained Utah County deputies personally, and I can tell you they are God-fearing Americans who approach their jobs with integrity.

The Conspiracy Claims

Here are some of the main theories circulating, along with why they are unproven:

Second Shooter: Chaos at a scene can make it seem like there are multiple shooters, but there is no verified evidence of this. Forensic ballistics and audio analysis would be required, and none has been presented.

Lack of Blood Spatter: Camera angles and partial images don’t prove anything about blood evidence. Only the medical examiner’s report can answer that.

Bullet Trajectory: Claims about bullet paths from video clips are unreliable. Trajectory analysis requires expert reconstruction with proper measurements.

Hand Signals to the Shooter: Gestures in a crowd are easily misinterpreted. Without corroboration, these accusations are reckless.

Protective Detail Complicit: Alleging that security was “in on it” is a serious charge. No evidence has surfaced to support it.

These theories may stir emotions, but they lack the kind of verifiable proof investigators require.

Why This Matters for Christians

As followers of Christ, we are warned against being distracted by rumors and controversies. The Bible gives clear guidance:

“Share in suffering as a good soldier of Christ Jesus. No soldier, when he is entangled in civilian affairs, is pleasing to the one who enlisted him.” (2 Timothy 2:3–4)

“But avoid irreverent babble, for it will lead people into more and more ungodliness.” (2 Timothy 2:16)

“Have nothing to do with foolish, ignorant controversies; you know that they breed quarrels. And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but kind to everyone, able to teach, patiently enduring evil.” (2 Timothy 2:23–24)

These verses are not vague advice. They apply directly to our situation today. Chasing conspiracies drags us into quarrels and distracts us from the mission Christ has given us.

A Call to Discernment

If you want facts, look to official statements from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. If you have evidence, take it to investigators, not influencers. And if you are tempted to share unverified claims, stop and ask whether it will spread truth or just fuel more speculation.

As Christians, we must keep Christ first, stay focused on truth, and resist the lure of outrage. That is how we honor Charlie’s memory, guard our testimony, and glorify God.

